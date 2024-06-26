Hebra’s Colossal Fossil – Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Hebra’s Colossal Fossil continues another side quest you previously acquired in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Like the Eldin’s Colossal Fossil side quest, you must fix another fossil in the Hebra region to earn quick cash.

In this guide, we will tell you how to start and complete this quest easily. Make sure to wear some warm clothes, as we will be traveling to the coldest region of the game.

Talk to Loone

To acquire Hebra’s Colossal Fossil side quest, you must start the Regional Phenomena main quest and complete Eldin’s Colossal Fossil side quest.

Once you are done, travel to the Hebra Mountains, the northernmost part of the Hebra region. Here, you will find Hebra Great Skeleton cave east of Hebra North Summit and west of Goflam’s Secret Hot Springs.

Once you enter the cave, you will notice Loone (-3883, 3887, 0223) standing near a campfire. Talk to her to start the quest.

Fix the Hebra’s Colossal Fossil’s Fin and Backbone

Loone is devastated after seeing the Hebra’s Colossal Fossil in such a bad state. It is missing a fin bone and a vertebra. She wants you to find both bones and place them in their respective places.

1. Fin Bone. From Loone’s location, jump and glide forward toward the colossal skeleton. You will notice a massive bone stuck in the wall to the left.

Apparently, it is stuck between breakable boulders and can’t be freed right now. Either use Bomb Arrows (Bomb Flowers + Arrows) or Rock Hammers to destroy the boulders.

FYI You can also use Yunobo’s Charge ability to save your precious resources like the Bomb Flower.

Once the bone is freed from the wall, pick it up with the Ultrahand and rotate it. Make sure that the curve on the bone is to the left. Place the fin bone from where it is missing.

If it doesn’t fit, keep rotating it while it is placed inside the gap. Once the shape matches, it will fit automatically.

2. Vertebra. Go forward (opposite to the entrance of the cave), and you will notice a vertebra lying on the right side. Luckily, it is not embedded in any boulder, and you can easily pick it up.

Rotate the vertebra and place it on the lower back of the colossal fossil. You may need to rotate it a bit, or you can check the picture above to see its correct placement.

Once both bones are in their respective places, go back to Loone and report your work. She will ask you to fix one more colossal fossil in Gerudo. This will complete the Hebra’s Colossal Fossil side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Quest Reward

Loone will give you another Purple Rupee (50 Rupees) as a reward for fixing the colossal fossil.