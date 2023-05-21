GTA V Money Farming Guide – How To Farm, Easy Way To Make Extra Money

GTA 5 is far more huge than GTA IV in terms of map size and opportunities and to avail some, players need to have cash in their virtual pocket to profit from it and this GTA V money farming guide will help you with just that so that you can easily earn money on the game.

Earning money will not only let you buy houses, mansions, weapons, cars and more but, it also allows you to invest it so that you can start a stream of cash that constantly comes to your account that will benefit you in the game and this GTA V money farming guide will help you step-by-step on how to make money on GTA V or GTA Online.

There are nearly endless possibilities at player’s disposal. Therefore, in order to survive in this large and full of opportunities world; you will need big bucks and our GTA V money farming guide will help you fulfill that dream.

GTA V Money Farming – How To Make Extra Money

Fortunately, there are a number of ways with which you would be able to get your hands on some big money to fulfill the GTA dream and GTA V money farming guide will detail all of these ways in detail so that you can make money to your heart’s content.

I have tried to mention everything I came across while playing the game. Still; don’t forget to share your own money-making tips with us in the Comment Section below!

Store Looting

GTA 5 features the ability to rob a store like Jewellery Store. Get in the store and sweep the cash counter for all the cash that you can carry. You will also have to successfully evade the police on your tail.

For more help on robberies and heists, read our guide on How To Rob Stores.

Looting Armored Cars

While playing GTA 5, be on the look out for armored cars. You can blow open the rear doors of these cars to loot all the cash. Read our Random Events Guide for more on Armored Cars.

Start a Business

Like its predecessors, GTA 5 gives the players the ability to start their own business. Players will be able to buy houses, warehouses, and business in order to set themselves for a permanent source of income.

For more help on which businesses you should buy, read our Properties Guide.

Intercept a Security Van

Security vans appear randomly on your mini-map to provide you with some extra cash. These vans are always full of dollars and can be intercepted by either shoving them off the ground or by killing the driver.

Find Collectibles

There are a number of collectibles scattered throughout the world of Grand Theft Auto V. Finding these collectibles and Hidden Packages will award you with amazing rewards.

For more help on Collectibles in the game, read our Letter Scraps, Spaceship Parts, Submarine Pieces and Nuclear Waste Collection Guide.

Take Chop along with you so as to make finding these collectibles relatively easy.

Investing in Stock Market

One of the best ways to earn some big bucks in GTA 5 is by investing in the stock exchange. There are two main Stock Exchanges in the game namely; LCN and BAWSAQ. Check your phone at regular intervals to keep up with them.

LCN stock market is directly influenced by the events during the game. Pay attention to what’s going on around you. Whenever your actions are closely associated with some company listed in that stock market. Listen to radio for stock tips, they help.

Listen to the pre and post mission briefing attentively and you might get clues to how the upcoming events will affect the stock market.

For example, during assassination missions, you will be getting rid of certain people to influence stock prices. This is a perfect opportunity to make some quick cash since you will be one influencing the market.

BAWSAQ is basically a Rockstar Social Club run stock market, which is directly influenced by the overall GTA 5 community. For example, if the whole of community decides to robe a certain car type, it will affect the stock related to it on BAQSAQ.

You can also affect the stock prices directly by destroying the rival of the company you have invested in. For example, investing in an automobile company and then destroy the cars of all its rivals.

Similarly, if you want to buy the stock cheap and sell high: first step would be to destroy company’s assets; second step would be to buy its stock because its price will be low due to losses in first step, and finally, destroy its rival’s assets to restore its price.

Right now, it is best to invest in companies manufacturing weapons. Eventually, their prices will shoot and yield a profit. Read our Stock Market Guide for in-depth review of all the options you have when it comes to playing the stock market.

Strangers & Freaks / Random Events

These missions pop-up on your mini-map at different intervals and demand not much of an effort! At most, you will be asked to deliver a car, tow a car, or steal a car.

Completing these missions successfully will reward you for your efforts.

When it comes to recovering cash, you should really consider an alternative. Instead of returning the money recovered, just keep it because that’s more profitable.

Read our Strangers and Freaks Missions Guide for more!

Rob Citizens

While free roaming the city, you will come across many ATM machines. Lurk around the area and wait for someone to use these machines and then rob them for all their belongings to get their hard-earned cash.

Play Races

Cars and races have been a part of Grand Theft Auto series and they are back in GTA 5. Equip yourself with a decent vehicle and jump straight into a race for some extra cash.

For more help on races, read our Street Racing, Sea Racing and Triathlon Guide.

Find Stolen Goods

Sometimes during your free-roam, you will come across and hear a police siren. Basically, the police will be in pursuit of some other criminals in the game. Follow them and get these robbers to get their cash. There will be plenty!

Robbing a Bank

Nothing gets you more money than carrying out a heist. The peril is certainly there but it is worth the rewards. However, make sure you have all the recommended items like guns, armor, and vehicles before carrying out this operation out!

Hidden Packages

Well, technically it may take you a lot of time but whenever you feel like swimming, go to the sea floor around San Andreas area to look for hidden packages around the wreckage:

Plane Crash

Crop Duster Wreck

Lost Cargo

Aged Cargo Plane

Sunken Tugboat

Remains

You can use an exploit detailed in our Infinite Money Guide to get the best out of these hidden packages.

That is all for our GTA V money farming guide with tips on the easiest way to make money in Grand Theft Auto V .