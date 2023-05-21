GTA 5 Letter Scraps Locations Guide – Where To Find All GTA V Letter Scraps

Finding collectibles have always been an integral part of Grand Theft Auto franchise. Collectibles were first featured in Grand Theft Auto 2 and gained even more popularity with Grand Theft Auto 3 Hidden Packages and this guide will help you with all of the letter GTA V letter Scraps locations and reward.

Rockstar Games has jammed pack the Grand Theft Auto V with tons of activities and collectibles for players to find and Letter Scraps are one of them and this guide will help you step-by-step on how to find the Letter Scraps locations, where to find them in GTA V and what is the reward for finding all of the letter scraps.

Letter Scraps in GTA V are located at very different locations and players will have to find them but with the help of our guide gamers will be able to find the GTA V Letter Scraps locations in no time along with the rewards for collecting all of them.

Finding these collectibles will not only unlock some of the achievements/trophies but you will also earn some in-game rewards and definitely, there is a Letter Scraps reward for finding all of the Letter Scraps in Grand Theft Auto V.

GTA V Letter Scraps

Letter Scraps are basically the confession of a murder and torture of Leonora Johnson. Leonora Johnson is a woman in Grand Theft Auto who has been brutally murdered and it is players’ responsibility to solve the enigma of her murder. Besides this, nothing is known about this woman.

Successfully solving the mystery of this woman’s murder will unlock the ‘A Mystery, Solved’ Achievement/Trophy which is basically the reward for collecting all of the letter scraps. Along with this, you will also get to choose whether to kill Dryfuss or not!

GTA V Letter Scraps Locations Map – Click To Open Map



GTA V Letter Scraps Locations Video

GTA V Letter Scraps Locations

Letter Scrap #1

Location: Port of Los Santos, Terminal Off Buccneer Way

The gap between the large stacks of containers in the Terminal Off the Buccneer Way will have the next collectible.

Letter Scrap #2

Location: Los Santos International Airport, Underground Entrance

To the right of Los Santos International Airport, Underground Entrance. It will be right to unattended luggage of some people.

Letter Scrap #3

Location: Port of South Los Santos, Elysian Island

Go to the Port of South Los Santos, Elysian Island and get on the Oilfantus tug boat to find the next Letter Scrap.

Letter Scrap #4

Location: Los Santos International Airport, Rooftop

Get to the rooftop of the airport bar to get the next collectible.

Letter Scrap #5

Location: East Los Santos, Crypress Flats

Get on a train to get to the underground tunnels and press the car jack button near the service platform to this collectible.

Letter Scrap #6

Location: Murrieta Oil Fields, El Burro Heights

Inside a car scrapyard warehouse in the El Burro Heights Murrieta Oil Fields area.

Letter Scrap #7

Location: South Los Santos, Davis, Grove Street

It will be on the back porch of a house in Grove Street, Davis.

Letter Scrap #8

Location: South Los Santos, Davis, Mega Mall

The next Letter Scrap will be inside a skip in the parking lot of Mega Mall in Davis, Los Santos.

Letter Scrap #9

Location: Vespucci Beach

The empty pool in the Vespucci Beach will have the next Letter Scrap.

Letter Scrap #10

Location: Palomino Highlands, Island

The next Letter Scrap will be on an secluded island; hidden behind some bushes.

Letter Scrap #11

Location: Vespucci, Canal Tunnel

Go to the Canal Tunnel under Palomino Avenue to find the next Letter Scrap.

Letter Scrap #12

Location: Del Perro Pier, Restaurant Balcony

Go to the Pearls Restaurant and make your way to the second floor balcony of the restaurant to get the next collectible.

Letter Scrap #13

Location: East Los Santos, La Messa, Vespucci Boulevard

The next Letter Scrap will be on the Vespucci Boulevard bridge in La Messa.

Letter Scrap #14

Location: Downtown, Crane at Vespucci Boulevard And Power Street

You will have to reach on the top of this big yellow crane in order to retrieve the next collectible. However, in order to get there, you will have to take a parachute.

Letter Scrap #15

Location: Back Lot City Movie Studio

Enter this studio and take a left to find the first Scrap near the stairs.

Letter Scrap #16

Location: Vinewood, Alta, Occupation Avenue and Power Street

This one can be found inside a pit on the construction site in Occupation Avenue and Power Street.

Letter Scrap #17

Location: East Vinewood, Flood Control Dam

Go to the middle portion of the Floor Control Dam in East Vinewood.

Letter Scrap #18

Location: Pacific Bluffs Cemetery

It will be on front of a bench situated in the cemetery.

Letter Scrap #19

Location: Vinewood, Hawick, Power Street and Hawick Avenue

The next Scrap will be right next to a ramp used to incline.

Letter Scrap #20

Location: Pacific Bluffs, Bar

It will be near the bar right next to the swimming pool.

Letter Scrap #21

Location: Vinewood, Eastbourne and Spanish Avenue

It will be in an house in Wes Vinewood, Eastbourne and Spanish Avenue.

Letter Scrap #22

Location: Vinewood Racetrack

The next collectible will be on the stands at the Racetrack.

Letter Scrap #23

Location: Pacific Bluffs, Kortz Center

It will be in a maze at the Kortz Center. You should enter the maze from the North side and keep on following the path to find it.

Letter Scrap #24

Location: Vinewood Hills, Lake Vinewood Estate

The next collectible will be lying on the floor inside a game-room in Lake Vinewood Estate.

Letter Scrap #25

Location: Vinewood Hills, Vinewood Boards

It will be on top of the word ‘I’ on the Vinewood boards. Climb the ladder at the back to reach the area.

Letter Scrap #26

Location: Tongva Valley, Highway# 11

It will be near the tourist information booth on the Highway# 11 in Tongva Valley.

Letter Scrap #27

Location: Vinewood Hills, Big Orange Juice Stand

You will find it near the tables at the Big Orange Juice Stand near the Vinewood Hills.

Letter Scrap #28

Location: Palmer-Taylor Power Station

Go to the East of the Palmer-Taylor Power Station and you will find it on a deserted island.

Letter Scrap #29

Location: Great Chaparral, North of Galileo Road

Right next to a door in the mountains near the twisted road in Great Chaparral.

Letter Scrap #30

Location: San Chianski Mountains, Lagoon Cave

Get inside a lagoon cave and take a left to find the next collectible.

Letter Scrap #31

Location: Harmony, Grand Senora Desert, Bail Bond Farm

Get to the Grand Senora Desert farm and you will find an old billboard there. Behind this billboard will be the next collectible.

Letter Scrap #32

Location: Harmony, Redwood Lights Track

Inside the hole near the center of the construction site in Redwood Lights Track.

Letter Scrap #33

Location: Lago Zancudo, South of Fort Zancudo

Get to the South of the Fort Zancudo and find the next Letter Scrap on a clear area in the fields.

Letter Scrap #34

Location: Lago Zancudo, Route 69 Bridge

It will be under the Route 69 bridge, right next to the Zancudo River.

Letter Scrap #35

Location: Great Chaparral, Graveyard

Pretty straightforward! Just get inside the main grounds of the Graveyard to find this collectible.

Letter Scrap #36

Location: Harmony, Joshua Road

Go to Procopio Beach and then make your way to the porch on the men’s side to get the next Letter Scrap.

Letter Scrap #37

Location: Grand Senora Desert, Airstrip

Get to the airstrip near the Grand Senora Desert and you will see a Letter Scrap near the huge rock deposits.

Letter Scrap #38

Location: Sandy Shores, Abandoned Motel

The abandoned pool in the Abandoned Motel in the Sandy Shores will have the next Letter Scrap.

Letter Scrap #39

Location: North Chumash, Raton Canyon, Cassidy Creek

Lying on an edge overlooking the Cassidy Creek will have the next Letter Scrap.

Letter Scrap #40

Location: Mount Chiliad, Alamo Sea, Miller’s Fishery

Get to the sea shore near the Mount Chiliad and you will get the next Letter Scrap near a rugged boat.

Letter Scrap #41

Location: Mount Chiliad, Northwest of Alamo Sea

Go to the Millar’s Fishery Company in Galilee and find the next Letter Scrap near an abandoned workshop.

Letter Scrap #42

Location: Mount Chiliad State Wilderness, Altruist Cult Camp

The communication site’s balcony near the Altruist Cult Camp in the Mount Chiliad will have the next Letter Scrap.

Letter Scrap #43

Location: Grapeseed, Main Street

Get to the South of Grapeseed, main street and find the next collectible in the second floating row.

Letter Scrap #44

Location: Mount Gordo, El Gordo Lighthouse

Go behind the Lighthouse in Mount Gordo.

Letter Scrap #45

Location: Paleto Forest, Lumber Yard

The next Letter Scrap will be in the Paleto Forest near the lumber yard.

Letter Scrap #46

Location: Mount Chiliad, Cable Car

Go to the top of the Mount Chiliad (near a parachute pick-up) and it will be near the cable car platform.

Letter Scrap #47

Location: Paleto Bay, Beach House, Procopio Drive

Go to the house near the beach in Procopio Drive and find the next Letter Scrap at the balcony on the backside of the house.

Letter Scrap #48

Location: Mount Chiliad, Hobo Camp

It will be at the entrance of a building in the Hobo Camp in Mount Chiliad. The building will also have a health kit inside, so make sure to get it.

Letter Scrap #49

Location: Procopio Beach, Rest House

It will be on the floor near the men’s side of rest house at Procopio Beach.

Letter Scrap #50

Location: Paleto Bay, Derelict House

Go to the Derelict House in Paleto Bay and make your way to the backside of the porch to find the last Letter Scrap and unveil the mystery.

That is all for our GTA V letter scraps locations guide with tips on how to find the Letter Scraps and where to find the Letter Scraps in Grand Theft Auto V and what is the rewards for finding all of the GTA V letter scraps locations.