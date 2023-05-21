GTA V Submarine Pieces Locations Guide – All Submarine Pieces Locations, Where To Find

After you complete ‘The Merryweather Heist‘ and purchase the Sonar Collection Dock, submarine collectibles become available to find across the Los Santos and this GTA V Submarine Pieces Locations guide will help you with it.

Rockstar Games has made sure that players have always something to do in Grand Theft Auto V with almost countless activities in the game and collecting submarine parts in GTA V is one of them and this is where our GTA V submarine Pieces Locations guide comes in.

Just like spaceship parts in the game, there are submarine parts for the players to find in GTA V and obviously, the players will be rewarded once they have found all of the GTA V Submarine Pieces and this guide will help you step-by-step on how to all of the GTA V Submarine Pieces Locations and what is the reward for finding these submarine parts.

These GTA V Submarine Pieces can be activated by speaking to Abigail. You will find her on the standing near the Sonar Collections Docks. Speaking to her will activate these parts and you can begin looking for Submarine Pieces in Grand Theft Auto V.

For more help on GTA 5, read our Spaceship Parts Locations, Stunt Jumps Locations and Letter Scraps Locations Guide.

GTA V Submarine Pieces Locations

Finding all the submarine parts will only award you with $10 but there are other things like weapons, health-kits, armor, and hidden packages which can be found while looking for them.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

You will also come across sharks while looking for the submarine parts. Yes, sharks! However, if you don’t annoy them much; they won’t cause a problem. Still; you can always take out one with a knife.

GTA 5 Submarine Pieces Locations Map – Click To Open Map



GTA 5 Submarine Pieces Locations

Submarine Piece #1

Location. The first piece will be near the broken structure of a plane next to a health pick-up.

Submarine Piece #2

Location. The second one is near the first piece. You just need to follow the white ring and you will eventually get it near the bottom level of the drowned plane’s structure.

Submarine Piece #3

Location. Move towards the north-side from the location of piece #2 and you will get this piece near the engine. Grab it and return to the surface.

Submarine Piece #4

Location. The next piece is near the plane’s motor in the shallow waters. There will be some sharks in the area, so be careful!

Submarine Piece #5

Location. Get inside the large cargo and get to the far end of the it to find the next submarine piece and armor. The other end of the cargo will have a Hidden Package.

Submarine Piece #6

Location. Go further down from where you retrieved the fifth piece until you reach the remains of a wing to find the next piece.

Submarine Piece #7

Location. Get behind the front portion of the drowned plane and the next piece will be in plain sight.

Submarine Piece #8

Location. Get inside the front area of the airliner to find the next piece of the submarine. Get back to the shore after retrieving this piece.

Submarine Piece #9

Location. The next piece will be located behind the pilothouse in the main deck. There will be a briefcase of money and a sniper-rifle near this location.

Submarine Piece #10

Location. The next piece can be retrieved by swimming to the south to the port of Los Santos in open waters.

Submarine Piece #11

Location. You will find this piece under the bridge of the port of Los Santos. Get back to Dinghy after retrieving this piece.

Submarine Piece #12

Location. It will be at the end of a broken pulley in less deep waters.

Submarine Piece #13

Location. This piece can be found near the rust-brown structure of something unknown. The water will be shallow in this area.

Submarine Piece #14

Location. It can be found near the arc of the Ocean Motion ship in shallow waters near a bunch of wooden structures.

Submarine Piece #15

Location. Get to the port of Los Santos and then to the starboard side of the Ocean Motion ship. It will be near the rusty structure.

Submarine Piece #16

Location. Near the bow of the Ocean Motion ship, you will come across this submarine piece near a large bowlder.

Submarine Piece #17

Location. Get to the right side of the Daisy-Lee ship and you will get the next piece under the destroyed dock.

Submarine Piece #18 and #19

Location. Jump into the water and you will come across a destructed plane. Both the pieces will be in the empennage of the plane.

Submarine Piece #20

Location. Get to the upper part of the wing’s section of the plane to find the next piece of submarine.

Submarine Piece #21

Location. The opening at one side of the drainpipe will have the next submarine piece.

Submarine Piece #22

Location. After finding the previous piece, make your way to the west and you will get it under a rock arch.

Submarine Piece #23

Location. Get to the broken boards of the dock to find the next piece.

Submarine Piece #24

Location. The next piece of collectible will be right next to a drowned rusty structure.

Submarine Piece #25

Location. You will see a big hole near the stem of a drowned ship. This one is near the National Office of Security Enforcement area.

Submarine Piece #26

Location. Keep on moving to the north side of the ship from where you found the last piece and get to the upper floor of the cargo to find the next piece hidden behind some crates.

Submarine Piece #27

Location. After collecting the piece #26, once again move towards north and enter the sunken ship from the south to find the next piece near the shipping container.

Submarine Piece #28

Location. While swimming through the same ship, get down to the pilothouse to find the next piece underneath the stairs. We would advise you to come back to Dinghy after collecting this piece.

Submarine Piece #29 and #30

Location. You will have to dive into the Northeast of the Mount Gordo (The area swarming with sharks).

You will see a nose-down bi-plane; get to the front side of it to find the piece #29. As for the Submarine Piece #30, continue to your north; cross a few boulders and you will see the final piece on the Davy Jones.

That is all for our GTA V submarine Pieces Locations with tips on how to locate all the submarine parts and what is the reward for collecting all of them.