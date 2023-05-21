GTA 5 Waste Management Achievement Guide – All Nuclear Waste Locations

Like submarine pieces in GTA 5, Nuclear Waste Barrels are activated by completing ‘The Merryweather Heist’ and purchasing Sonar Collections Dock and this GTA 5 Waste Management Achievement Guide will help you find all the Nuclear waste locations in GTA 5.

The Dock comes with an application for your phone called, ‘Trackify’ which helps you navigate the nearest Nuclear Waste Barrel. Players have to track down the nuclear wastes and collecting each of them gives you a handsome reward and this GTA 5 Waste Management Achievement guide will help you with all the Nuclear waster locations and what is the reward for collecting the nuclear waste.

Collecting Nuclear Waste Barrels is definitely recommended as collecting each barrel will reward you with $23,000.

GTA 5 Waste Management Achievement

After entering the submarine, Trackify is automatically activated indicating the position of the nearest Nuclear Waste Barrel. Another thing worth mentioning here is that these barrels are usually small in size and can be missed. So keep an eye out for them! In this section of GTA 5 waste management achievement guide, we will detail all the Nuclear waste location on GTA V so that you can collect them and earn the reward.

GTA 5 All Nuclear Waste Locations

Nuclear Wastes are scattered across all over the Los Santons and it is up to players to collect them all. However, collecting the Nuclear Waste will not go fruitless as you will be rewarded handsomely for collecting each Nuclear waste and in this section of our GTA online Waste management achievement guide, we will help you find all the Nuclear Waste locations and will guide you on how to collect the nuclear waste.

Nuclear Waste Barrel Location #1

83 feet below the sea level.

Get to the northeast of the Sonar Collections Dock to find the first barrel near a pile of rocks and seaweeds.

Nuclear Waste Barrel Location #2

96 feet below the sea level.

This one will be near a small hill with reef growth. It is very hard to spot so look carefully!

Nuclear Waste Barrel Location #3

85 feet below the sea level.

The tunnel with the large opening will have the next barrel. It is large enough for the whole submarine to enter.

Nuclear Waste Barrel Location #4

122 feet below the sea level.

Find this Nuclear Waste Barrel under a large rock arch.

Nuclear Waste Barrel Location #5

443 feet below the sea level.

You will have to get to a large valley with the next barrel at the very center of it.

Nuclear Waste Barrel Location #6

432 feet below the sea level.

Get to the designated position on the map and you will find it in the middle of the seaweeds.

Nuclear Waste Barrel Location #7

462 feet below the sea level.

This barrel will be located at the edge of a very steep mountain in the deeps of the sea. The area can be easily accessed by from Barrel #6.

Nuclear Waste Barrel Location #8

496 feet below the sea level.

You might experience some compression due to the depth of the sea. The TRACKIFY will come in very handy for this barrel. You would be able to find it near the edge of a ravine.

Nuclear Waste Barrel Location #9

70 feet below the sea level.

This barrel can be found near the large rock arch; right next to a bunch of rock spires.

Nuclear Waste Barrel Location #10

97 feet below the sea level.

About 12 meters from the previous barrel; inside a large rock arch.

Nuclear Waste Barrel Location #11

68 feet below the sea level.

Get to the East Coast of the Blaine County; and you will find it hiding in the plain sight.

Nuclear Waste Barrel Location #12

32 feet below the sea level.

Get towards the more shallow water from where you found the barrel #11 to find this near the edge of a rock; camouflaged by some seaweeds.

Nuclear Waste Barrel Location #13

113 feet below the sea level.

Swim to the eastern side from the barrel #12 to find the next one in the middle of some reef and plants.

Nuclear Waste Barrel Location #14

55 feet below the sea level.

Swim to your south from where you found the Barrel# 13 and then to the southeast part of the Pacific to know the location of the next barrel. It is quite easy to find with the TRACKIFY.

Nuclear Waste Barrel Location #15

465 feet below the sea level.

Make your way to the southeast of the previous barrel and dive deep into the sea water to find the next barrel right next to a ravine.

Nuclear Waste Barrel Location #16

351 feet below the sea level.

It can be found right next to a small rock coming out as a projection of big mountain inside a ravine.

Nuclear Waste Barrel Location #17

153 feel below the sea level.

At the bottom of the sea, right next to some rock spires.

Nuclear Waste Barrel Location #18

144 feet below the sea level.

Near the wingtip of a sunken aircraft. The water will be clear and shallow in this area.

Nuclear Waste Barrel Location #19

58 feet below the sea level.

At the bottom of the sea near some old dock stands in quite shallow waters.

Nuclear Waste Barrel Location #20

109 below the sea level.

Keep on moving to the north of barrel #19 to find this one near some growths of reef.

Nuclear Waste Barrel Location #21

210 feet below the sea level.

It will be lying near the edge of a smaller mountain right next to a larger one.

Nuclear Waste Barrel Location #22

84 feet below the sea level.

At the bottom of the shallow waters, right in the middle of some algae and sea plants.

Nuclear Waste Barrel Location #23

62 feet below the sea level.

On top of a rock entirely covered with yellow algae.

Nuclear Waste Barrel Location #24

30 feet below the sea level.

Get to the south of a large pier and you will see it right next to a rock ramp.

Nuclear Waste Barrel Location #25

84 feet below the sea level.

Just to the south of Zancudo River inlet, in the midst of reef growths.

Nuclear Waste Barrel Location #26

82 feet below the sea level.

You will get this barrel near the edge of a small mountain covered by green algae. This barrel is really hard to spot so you will have to rely on your TRACKIFY to find it.

Nuclear Waste Barrel Location #27

167 feet below the sea level.

It will be near the sea floor right next to some rocks aligned near a small mountain masked by some seaweeds.

Nuclear Waste Barrel Location #28

181 feet below the sea level.

One of the hardest barrels to find in the game. It is located in the southeast of an old sunken aircraft near a pathway created by large boulders.

Nuclear Waste Barrel Location #29

354 feet below the sea level.

You will have to enter a ravine in order to retrieve this barrel. The barrel will be located on a small ledge near the very end of the ravine.

Nuclear Waste Barrel Location #30

477 feet below the sea level.

Continue along the ravine; deep into the ocean and get to the bottom of the ocean inside a cleft. We would advise you to be quick with this one and return to the surface.

That is all for our GTA 5 Waste management achievement guide with tips on all the Nuclear Waste locations and how to collect the Nuclear Waste in GTA 5.