Gourmets Gone Missing – Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Gourmets Gone Missing is a side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom associated with the Potential Princess Sightings side quest. Some cooks have gone missing, and now you must find out what happened to them halfway through their journey.

In this guide, we will teach you how to start this quest and what to do after finding the missing chefs.

Talk to Penn and Gotter at the Riverside Stable

You can only start Gourmets Gone Missing side quest once you become a reporter for the Lucky Clover Gazette. To do so, find the Gazette’s office near the entrance of Rito Village in the Hebra Region and talk to Trysi. This will also start the Potential Princess Sightings side quest.

Visit the Riverside Stable in Hyrule Field, south of the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower. Find Penn (0387, -1043, 0016), a Rito Pelican, and talk to him, who will tell you a rumor about missing Gourmets.

Now, talk to Gotter near the Riverside Stable Well. He will be looking across the Owlan Bridge. He will tell you he is waiting for the Gourmets, who are late. They were supposed to cross this bridge, but they never did.

He will give you a hint that this group of Gourmets rest a lot and always use tents when they camp.

Find the Missing Gourmets

To find the Missing Gourmets, you need to cross the bridge and reach the other side. You can also cross the river by swimming to avoid confrontation with Goblins in this area.

Once you cross the bridge, you will come across some tents. You will notice some people there suffering from food poisoning.

When you talk to Augus, he will tell you that this all happened by following a recipe given to them by Princess Zelda. Check out the diary near him to find the correct ingredients for the dish. They include.

Raw Meat

Hylian Rice

Rock Salt

You can’t change the recipe, but the gourmets ended up doing so and used monster parts instead. Now, they are all suffering, and it is up to you to cook the correct meal to cure them.

1. Hylian Rice can be purchased from the grocery stores at Lookout Landing and Kakariko Village. You can also cut wild grass to farm Hylian Rice for free.

2. To obtain Raw Meat, kill any wild animal, including boars and stags. You will find a couple of blue stags near the area where the Gourmets are. Use your arrows to kill them quickly from afar.

3. Rock Salt can be purchased from Kakariko Village’s store or obtained by farming Ore Deposits.

Once you have all three ingredients, return to the site where the gourmets are and cook the meal in the cooking pot.

Hand over the meal to Augus, and all the Gourmets will eat it. This will complete the Gourmets Gone Missing side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Quest Reward

Penn will give you some rupees (depending on your progress in the Potential Princess Sightings) ranging between 70-100 Rupees. You will also get Raw Prime Meat from Augus as thanks for helping him and his party.