Gerudo’s Colossal Fossil – Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Gerudo’s Colossal Fossil is the final side quest of a trilogy in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Like the previous two quests, the objective here is to find the missing pieces of a skeleton and assemble them with your Ultrahand ability.

In this guide, we will tell you about the prerequisites that you need to clear to acquire this quest and solve it in the fastest way possible.

Talk to Loone in Gerudo Great Skeleton Cave

To start Gerudo’s Colossal Fossil, you need to start the Regional Phenomena main quest and complete two more quests.

Once you are done with both quests, head to the Gerudo Great Skeleton cave southwest of the Lightning Temple. It is to the west of the Irasak Shrine.

Talk to Loone (-4873, -3773, -0057), who will be standing next to a campfire in the cave. This will start the quest and add it to your journal.

Fix the Skeleton of the Monster’s Baby

Apparently, there are some skeleton pieces of the monster’s baby in the cave. Loone wants you to find and fix all three pieces to create a perfect fossil.

1. The fossil’s head is right in front of Loone’s location. We recommend that you leave it there for the time being.

2. Use the Ascend ability to climb the giant skeleton present in the cave. Once you are on top of it (-4912, -3765, -0022), look above to locate a skeleton piece embedded in some breakable boulders.

Use Bomb Arrows (Bomb Flowers + Arrows) to break the boulders and drop the Abdomen part of the skeleton on the ground. You can collect Bomb Flowers from the ground.

3. A zonai fan is stuck in a dust pile across a small pond. Free it with the help of Ultrahand and hit it to activate it.

Use this fan to blow away two more dust piles (-4932, -3813, -0058) to free the Torso part of the skeleton.

Attach the rib cage (abdomen) to the skull to fix the skeleton. Ensure that the cage’s open part is pointing below and the long vertebral column is on the opposite side of the skull.

Attach the tail (torso) to the back, as it is self-explanatory. Once you are done with the skeleton and make sure it looks like the miniature version of Hebra’s Colossal Skeleton, talk to Loone to complete Gerudo’s Colossal Fossil side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Quest Reward

This will complete the trilogy of skeleton quests in Zelda: TotK. As usual, Loone will reward you with another Purple Rupee (50 Rupees).