Forza Horizon 4 Influence Guide – How to Earn Influence Quickly

Influence is required for you to be able to take part in more events and have more stuff to do in the game. Earning Influence is not that hard but it can be much faster than it was before if you use our Forza Horizon 4 Influence Guide.

Forza Horizon 4 Influence

As we stated before, almost anything that you do in the game will earn you Influence. You can complete stunts, drive, or find collectibles apart from race to earn more Influence.

However, there are certain things that you can do to increase the amount of Influence you earn in a certain amount of time. Let us go ahead and look at what those things are.

Exploration

Driving around can be a great way to earn Influence. Not only do you get to experience the beautiful English countryside but you also get to earn Influence along the way.

You will also be able to find more Barns this way, and the fact that there are 531 different roads in the game means that you will not run out of areas to ride in.

Collect Cars

Collecting Cars is another great way to get more Influence. There will be a higher level for your Car Collection and it is very fun to be able to drive various different cars.

You will also be able to use the cars that you have collected to make even more Influence and this is a great way to have a slow but sure way of generating Influence throughout the game.

Mixer Streams

Mixer Streams are a great way to earn Influence. This is a Microsoft service and it is no surprise that it is a part of a Microsoft game. You can link your Mixer and Microsoft accounts and then stream Forza Horizon 4.

If you are not big on streaming, then you can watch other people stream their game and earn Influence for simply having the stream on while you go and do other stuff.

Simply start the stream and then mute the tab before playing another game or doing something else that you like while becoming more influential by the minute.

That is all we have for our Forza Horizon 4 Influence Guide. Let us know if we missed something using the comments section below!