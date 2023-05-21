Forza Horizon 4 Drifting Guide – How to Drift, Tips and Tricks

In this guide, we will focus on teaching you guys some mechanics involving Forza Horizon 4 Drifting. Drifting is one of the most important skills in a racing game and this is why we have dedicated this FH4 Guide to help you with some basic and advanced tips and tricks.

Do note that Drifting in Forza Horizon 4 is similar to drifting in other driving games like Need for Speed. Okay, so without further ado, let us begin!

Forza Horizon 4 Drifting

Before beginning, please note that you need some at least some speed for drifting and we will be focusing on how to drift in Automatic gears.

Move fast on a straight road and as soon as you are about to turn, hit the E-brakes, and turn into the direction you want to turn to. That is it. You will start drifting right there. Pretty easy, wasn’t it?

However, do note that as soon as you hit a turn and hit the E-brakes, your car will quickly decelerate, quickly killing your drift. To compensate this, use the Clutch at the same time.

Moreover, when you are about to turn, turn a little opposite to the direction you want to already turn because Hudson Hornet!

Ka-Chow!!!

After successfully drifting, be sure to slowly steer back into your original direction or you will lose precious time in a race

Drifting Tips

The basic principles that go into how well you perform a drift are speed, angle, and how long you press the brake button.

At high speeds, you would only need to apply brakes gently. While for tighter bends or corners at greater angles, the vehicle may need to be slowed down or brakes should be pressed longer.

Use the clutch and e-brake at the same time but with a very little delay.

Avoid obstacles while drifting and try not to hit cars.

Stay in-lane while drifting to avoid any speed loss.

Try to stay close to the corners or the edges for maximum effectiveness. This will give you a better angle to carry out your drifts no matter how tight the bends are.

For a better experience, if you are really willing, you can go for a steering wheel. A steering wheel is the best option besides a controller and it is absolutely amazing.

Tune your car to better drift but don’t overdo it and ultimately make your car slide over with the slightest turn.

And that is it! Thanks for reading our guide on Forza Horizon 4: How to Drift. Let us know in the comments section what other tips you would recommend for a better drifting experience and we will be sure to include that into this guide.