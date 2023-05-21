Forza Horizon 4 CRs Farming Guide – How to Earn Money Fast, Easy Farming Tips

Credits or CRs are everything you need when it comes to purchasing new vehicles and upgrading existing ones. Since it is such an important in-game currency, you need to be aware of all methods of obtaining CRs. Luckily for you, we have compiled Forza Horizon 4 CRs Farming Guide to help you with the most precise and consistent ways of doing so.

Forza Horizon 4 CRs Farming

The first method remains through the simple one and that is to keep participating in races, new events, and activities which you can obtain from My Horizon Life or basically just come across a challenge as you free-roam your way around Britain.

If you are looking to maximize your CRs output from races, set the difficulty in the settings to a higher level.

The second method is not the most consistent but can definitely get you some Wheelspins.

Both that and the Super Wheelspins can earn you as much 100K CRs and since there are many ways you will be coming across the Wheelspins, why not take advantage of it?

Lastly, if you belong to that top 1% of the world, you can spend real life cash to purchase the VIP Mode of the game.

This will double CRs output from all activities so you will reach that milestone much faster than the rest. That is about it, play through the game long enough, try your luck and maybe invest some real dollars too if you are willing to get those elite cars.

Be sure to let us know if you have any other Forza Horizon 4 CRs Farming methods not mentioned here and we will be sure to add them to the guide.