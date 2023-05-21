Forza Horizon 4 Barn Finds Locations ‘Antique Restorer Guide

In this guide for Forza Horizon 4, we will focus on Forza Horizon 4 Barn Finds and what classic cars are hidden inside these barns. Barns are highlighted on your map when you race, complete missions, or just drive past them.

Forza Horizon 4 Barn Finds

Barns are slightly different with this Forza Horizon release, as Forza Horizon 4 will focus on seasons.

Some barns will be limited to one specific season. This is a feature set to combine with the Dynamic Weathers feature that will be coming in this game.

Barns have always been a thing in Forza Horizon series, ever since the first Forza Horizon.

Most of the barns can be unlocked by playing through the campaign but some barns will be limited to one specific season. This is a feature set to combine with the Dynamic Weathers feature that is featured in this game.

After finding the car, a small cut-scene will trigger and Alex will come to pick up the car. You will have to give some time to Alex to restore the car. After that, you will be able to use your new classic however you wish.

You will get the achievement Auto Barn for finding your first barn. When you find all 15 barns, you will get the achievement Antique Restorer. How cool is that!

We have listed the barns in a totally random manner, in the manner that we found them. Without further ado, let us begin the classic cars hunting, shall we?

Barn Find #1 – Ford Escort RS Turbo

This beauty will be too battered up for normal usage, but do not worry! The garage is the ultimate place for this broken soul to mend its pieces. Ford Escort RS Turbo can be found northwest of the Express Railyard and southwest of Glen Rannoch just up the hills.

Barn Find #2 – Subaru Impreza 22b

Ah, Subaru-kun, the car with a 2.5-liter turbocharged flat-four engine with 305 horsepower and 290 lb-ft of torque, a manual gearbox with a proper handbrake, substantial Brembo brakes, and a user-controlled center differential. Yes, this bad boy is included in the game. Subaru Impreza 22b can be found directly south of Lakehurst Forest on a dirt track. It is pretty simple.

Barn Find #3 – Jaguar E-type S1

The Jaguar E-type is an absolute beast. It can reach from 0 to 97 km/h in just 7 seconds and that is a very scary car! Jaguar E-type S1 can be found slightly southwest of the Horizon Festival site, southeast of the Tarn Hows. Approach the curve on the road that drives through this area.

Barn Find #4 – Lotus Elise GT1

Lotus reminds me of Space Mommy from Warframe. I dunno why! Maybe it is because Space Mommy has the nickname Lotus. Anyways, Lotus can reach the 97 km/h from 0 km/h in just 3.8 seconds! How amazing is that! Lotus Elise can be found directly north of the Horizon Festival Site and slightly west of Slate Quarry, just south of the dirt road ahead.

Barn Find #5 – Audi Quattro

The Audi Quattro is a road and rally car, a perfect classic. It is just the perfect car for a family road trip! Audi Quattro can be found at the south edge of the forest at the Derwent Reservoir. In other words, it is immediately south of the Reservoir marker on the map, near the forest is clearing.

Barn Find #6 – Jaguar XJ220

This two-seated racing car has a crazy engine. It can reach 97 km/h from 0 km/h in mere 3.6 seconds. That is some fast physics going down there, and to top it off, it looks beautiful. Jaguar XJ220 can be found in a field East of Ambleside off the main road. It is not far away.

Barn Find #7 – Mini Cooper S

Mini Cooper S, my dream car! It looks so safe and… Italian. However, this is just a delusion. This is the German Edition of the car and its super-fast. Mini Cooper S can be found directly north of Ambleside and southwest of Derwent Waters.

Barn Find #8 – TVR Cerbera Speed 12

TVR Cerbera can be found slightly southeast of Greendale Airstrip around the inland west of the Lighthouse. It is rather easy to find this one.

Barn Find #9 – Triumph Spitfire

Triumph Spitfire can be found south of Glen Rannoch, just around the Express Railyard.

Barn Find #10 – MG MGB GT

MG MGB GT can be found near the east of Mudkickers Adventure Park that is to the northeast of Astmoor.

Barn Find #11 – Bentley Blower

Bentley Blower can be found to the south of the beach near Bamburgh Castle. However, you do need to purchase this castle first. It costs 10 Million CRs. It is a beautiful car nonetheless though.

Barn Find #12 – Peel P50

Peel P50 can be found just south of Uffington White Horse and west of Ashbrook. This barn is only available in summer season though. You will also get the achievement Never tell me the Odds for winning a race with this car. Another free Achievement!

Barn Find #13 – Aston Martin DB4 Zagato

Aston Martin DB4 Zagato can be found just to the south of the Horizon Festival site. The barn holding this car is available only in autumn season.

Barn Find #14 – Range Rover Land Rover – Winter Season

Who isn’t familiar with this full-sized luxuy car? This car needs little introduction and you can unlock it in Forza Horizon 4. Range Rover Land Rover can be unlocked by visiting the island in the center of the Derwent Lake. This can only be done during the Winter Season when water is frozen enough for cars to move through them.

Barn Find #15 – Ford GT40 MKI

This beast is the original high-performance endurance racing car powered by 4.2L V8 engines. This car can be found right above the Moorhead Wind Farm, near the OO of Moorhead marker.

And this is it! We have covered all 15 Forza Horizon 4 Barn Finds that can be unlocked, though some are season locked. It can take up to a week for a season to change, so be sure to mark your calendars.