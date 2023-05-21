Forza Horizon 4 Houses Locations Guide – Price, Rewards, Best Houses

You need to buy Houses in order to use them to spawn in. Our Forza Horizon 4 Houses Locations Guide will tell you all that you need to know about the houses including locations, prices, and rewards that you get for buying them.

Forza Horizon 4 Houses Locations

In order to buy houses in the game, you need in-game money known as CRs.

You get one of the houses known as The Gables free at the start of the game as a base and you can expand upon that to have a much higher number of spawn points for you.

Once you have enough CRs, go to the location, and press X to view the house. Here, you can see the price and the rewards for the house.

You can also use this menu to buy the house as the option to do that is there. Let us go ahead and look at house locations in Forza Horizon 4.

Croftdale Farm

This house costs 200,000 CRs. You can find it towards the northwest of Glen Rannoch and has a reward of a Super Wheelspin for you.

Sunflower Meadows

This house is also available for 200,000 CRs. You can find it to the north of Tarn Hows and acquire Super Wheelspin as well as Green Wellies.

Kingfisher Cottage

With a price tag of 350,000 Credits, Kingfisher Cottage is found to the northeast of Horizon Festival Site. The rewards for unlocking this house are a Wheelspin and a Rubber Ducky Horn.

Castleview Road

This house is found to the northwest edge of the Greendale Airstrip. It has a price tag of 750,000 CRs and no additional rewards as far as we can tell.

Derwent Mansion

This mansion has a price tag of 1,500,000 CRs. You can find it towards the southwest area of Derwent Water and get 5 Super Wheelspins as well as the Golden Tank Top.

Lake Lodge

Lake Lodge can be acquired for either 5,000,000 CRs or a VIP Pass. You can find it to the north side of Derwent Water and get double Forza Points.

Bamburgh Castle

This 10,000,000 castle is found to the eastern edge of the map and has a reward of 10 Super Wheelspins as well as a Barn Find Rumor.

Edinburgh Castle

This is the highest costing house in the game and is found in the city east side of Glen Rannoch. The total cost of this house is 15,000,000 credits and you are rewarded with 5 Super Wheelspins as well as an Alfa Romeo P3.

That is all we have for our Forza Horizon 4 Houses Locations Guide. Let us know if we missed something using the comments section below!