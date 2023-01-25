Fire Emblem Engage EXP Farming, Level Grinding Guide

As players progress in Fire Emblem Engage, they need to upgrade their units, and for that, they need to farm EXP by taking part in different pieces of training at Somniel or doing so many other activities. Gaining EXP is important if you wish to upgrade your units to better and advanced classes in Fire Emblem Engage.

Many activities can be used to farm EXP points in Fire Emblem Engage, but not all are good, as some can take too much time. So we have prepared this guide to tell you some of the best ways to level grind and earn EXP quickly to level up fast in Fire Emblem Engage.

Micaiah’s Great Sacrifice

As soon as players reach Chapter 6 in FE Engage, they can use Micaiah’s engage attack Great Sacrifice to farm a lot of EXP and level up faster. Players here will get four options which are

Great Sacrifice

Attack

Items

Wait

Choosing Great Sacrifice will expend HP to heal all the allies. Thus a unit will earn 120 EXP points as soon as the allies are healed.

However, this is not all. You can take advantage of the “Favorite Food” inheritance skill of Emblem Celica to use “Great Sacrifice” twice, which means 240 EXP points. Doing this is not difficult; you just have to use the Favourite Food skill right after using Great Sacrifice, and then you can use it one more time immediately.

However, using Celica’s Inheritance Skill for Great Sacrifice has some restrictions. This requires some preparation by affecting the HP of your units, and secondly, the bond level with Celica must be Level 8 or higher.

Level grind with weaker units

Players can also do a bit of level grinding in FE Engage via weaker units. This is a more straightforward method to gain EXP and thus increases your level; however, this may not get you much EXP compared to the other methods.

All you have to do to level grind with this method is get into a fight with units stronger than you and then defeat them. This will help you earn more EXP points than usual. However, the weaker unit alone won’t be able to kill the enemy.

Therefore, the key to this method is to use a solid unit to weaken the enemy, and then, in the end, you can use your weaker unit to land a killing blow.

Marth’s Mercurius engage weapon

Every Engage weapon in FE Engage comes with special bonuses. Marth’s Mercurius weapon comes with a passive effect that doubles the EXP your unit earns in Fire Emblem Engage. However, this bonus only kicks in if your bond level with Marth is 10 or higher.

Leveling up bonds is a different activity that includes spending time with the character and giving gifts. Right after unlocking, we recommend you use Marth Mercurius in all fights to level up quickly in FE Engage.

Training between battles at Somniel

One of the most efficient methods of level grinding a unit is to take training between battles at Somniel. It is the hub area in FE Engage, where players spend time with their allies between different battles.

While at Somniel, you can participate in different “Mock Battles” with your allies or some other units to earn some good EXP points.

These pieces of training cost nothing and will get players a lot of EXP, but the downside is you can only take part in up to three training sessions in a day.

Lineage synchro skill

Players in FE Engage can also earn EXP using Lineage, a synchro skill. Lineage increases the EXP gained from combat by 20% in FE Engage. However, players need to purchase Wave 1 DLC Expansion Pass. Here is everything included in the expansion pack.