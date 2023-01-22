Fire Emblem Engage Classes, List of All Classes

You will find a lot of classes in Fire Emblem Engage, and each has its abilities and unique playing style. Each class is important and performs best in a specific situation. So knowing different details of classes is a must so you can know which class is best for you in a particular situation in FE Engage.
We have prepared this comprehensive guide that will cover details about all the classes in Fire Emblem Engage to make your class decision easier.
But before we dive into details about classes, we would like to tell you about two more things. One is how to promote your class, and the other is how to change it.
How to promote and change classes in FE Engage
The first requirement for class promotion is reaching level 10 in the base class to promote to the advanced class. If you start in a special class, you must reach level 21 to get a shift into an advanced class.
You will need a Master Seal for to promote or upgrade a class in Fire Emblem Engage. Getting a master seal is a simple process, and you can buy it from “Vendors” in Fire Emblem Engage. For changing a class in FE Engage, you will need to use a Second Seal. You can purchase it in the same way you purchase the first one.
There are three types of classes in Fire Emblem Engage; below, you will find details about them.
Base Classes
Archer
- Starting Character: Etie
- Weapon proficiency: Bow (B)
- Promotion: Sniper, Bow Knight
An infantry class that can attack from a long distance using a bow.
Axe Armor
- Starting Character: Jade
- Weapon proficiency: Axe (B)
- Promotion: General, Great Knight
A highly defensive class that uses an axe to deal damage but is weak against magic.
Axe Cavalier
- Starting Character: No
- Weapon proficiency: Axe (B)
- Promotion: Paladin, Wolf Knight
A balanced knight that can ride across the arena and deal damage using the axe.
Axe Fighter
- Starting Character: Boucheron, Anna
- Weapon proficiency: Axe (B)
- Promotion: Berserker, Warrior
Another axe-wielding class that has some highly damaging swing attacks.
Axe Flier
- Starting Character: No
- Weapon proficiency: Axe (B)
- Promotion: Griffon Knight, Wyvern Knight
An axe warrior class that is weak against bows but deals with mages quite easily.
Dragon Child
- Starting Character: Alear (M), Alear (F)
- Weapon proficiency: Sword (B)
- Promotion: Divine Dragon
A class that uses swords unique to “Divine Dragon” for dealing damage.
Lance Armor
- Starting Character: Louis
- Weapon proficiency: Lance (B)
- Promotion: General, Great Knight
A highly defensive class that use lance and is weak against magic attacks.
Lance Cavalier
- Starting Character: Amber
- Weapon proficiency: Lance (B)
- Promotion: Paladin, Wolf Knight
Another class that uses a lance as a weapon and has some good skills.
Lance Fighter
- Starting Character: No
- Weapon proficiency: Lance (B)
- Promotion: Halberdier, Royal Knight
A class that is in the middle of defense and offense and uses a lance to deal damage.
Lance Flier
- Starting Character: Chloe
- Weapon proficiency: Lance (B)
- Promotion: Griffon Knight, Wyvern Knight
A strong class against magic that rides “Pegasus Mount” and weak to Bows.
Mage
- Starting Character: Citrinne, Clanne
- Weapon proficiency: Tome (B)
- Promotion: N/A
A class that is best against defensive enemies and uses spells.
Martial Monk
- Starting Character: Jean
- Weapon proficiency: Staff (B), Arts (C)
- Promotion: Martial Master, High Priest
A class that is best in martial arts and healing allies using staves.
Noble
- Starting Character: Alfred, Celine
- Weapon proficiency: Sword (B), Tome (B)
- Promotion: Avenir, Vidame
A class that has abilities to use both sword and magic.
Sword Armor
- Starting Character: No
- Weapon proficiency: Sword (B)
- Promotion: General, Great Knight
A sword fighting class that is highly defensive and uses heavy armor but is weak against magic.
Sword Cavalier
- Starting Character: No
- Weapon proficiency: Sword (B)
- Promotion: Paladin, Wolf Knight
A free-moving class that uses the sword and has a good “balance of skills.”
Sword Fighter
- Starting Character: Lapis
- Weapon proficiency: Sword (B)
- Promotion: Swordmaster, Hero
A class that uses footwork to avoid enemy attacks and deal damage with the sword.
Sword Flier
- Starting Character: No
- Weapon proficiency: Sword (B)
- Promotion: Griffon Knight, Wyvern Knight
Another sword fighting class that is strong against magic but struggles while facing warriors with bows.
Lord
- Starting Character: Diamant, Alcryst
- Weapon proficiency: Sword (B)
- Promotion: Successeur, Tireur d’élite
A class that is known as leaders and uses swords against enemies.
Sentinel
- Starting Character: Timerra, Fogado
- Weapon proficiency: Bow (B)
- Promotion: Picket, Cupido
An archer class who is always ready to defend its nation.
Advanced Classes
Avenir
- Starting Character: No
- Required proficiency: N/A
- Weapon proficiency: Sword (B), Lance (A)
A class that uses sword and Lance on the battlefield rides a horse.
Berserker
- Starting Character: Panette
- Required proficiency: Axe Fighter level 10
- Weapon proficiency: Axe (S)
A mighty axes warrior class that destroys its enemies using strong axe attacks.
Bow Knight
- Starting Character: No
- Required proficiency: Archer level 10
- Weapon proficiency: Sword (C), Bow (A)
A bow-using class that uses the saddle to fire and target high-speed enemies.
General
- Starting Character: Marni
- Required proficiency: Sword/Lance/Axe Armor level 10
- Weapon proficiency: Sword (A)
As the name suggests, it is a general sword-using class that is good at offense and defense.
Great Knight
- Starting Character: Bunet
- Required proficiency: Sword/Lance/Axe Armor level 10
- Weapon proficiency: Sword (B), Lance (B)
A greater defender class that uses weapons like lance and swords to defend allies in FE Engage.
Griffin Knight
- Starting Character: Chloe
- Required proficiency: Sword/Lance/Axe Flier level 10
- Weapon proficiency: Axe (A), Staff (C)
A griffin riding class that uses staff and axe for dealing with foes.
Halberdier
- Starting Character: No
- Required proficiency: N/A
- Weapon proficiency: Lance (S)
This class is an advanced version of the lance fighters with a lot of battle experience.
Hero
- Starting Character: Goldmary
- Required proficiency: Sword Fighter level 10
- Weapon proficiency: Sword (A), Lance (C)
A veteran class is known for leading from the front using a sword and lance.
High Priest
- Starting Character: Pandreo
- Required proficiency: Martial Monk level 10
- Weapon proficiency: Tome (A), Staff (S), Arts (C)
A healer class that serves the purpose quite well in Fire Emblem Engage.
Mage Knight
- Starting Character: No
- Required proficiency: Mage level 10
- Weapon proficiency: Axe (B), Tome (A)
A horse rider class that casts spells and takes part in melee fights with an axe.
Martial Master
- Starting Character: No
- Required proficiency: Martial Monk level 10
- Weapon proficiency: Staff (A), Arts (S)
Another healing class that supports you in one on one combat using martial arts.
Paladin
- Starting Character: Amber, Vander
- Required proficiency: Sword/Lance/Axe Cavalier level 10
- Weapon proficiency: Lance (A)
A knight class that is strong against magic and uses a lance.
Royal Knight
- Starting Character: Mauvier
- Required proficiency: Lance Fighter level 10
- Weapon proficiency: Lance (A), Staff (C)
A horse rider class that helps its allies a lot in the battle by casting spells using staff.
Sage
- Starting Character: Griss, Lindon
- Required proficiency: Mage level 10
- Weapon proficiency: Tome (S), Staff (B)
A mage warrior is known for casting powerful spells and using both Staff and Tome.
Sniper
- Starting Character: No
- Required proficiency: Archer level 10
- Weapon proficiency: Bow (S)
A bow master class that hit weak spots of the enemies.
Swordmaster
- Starting Character: Kagetsu
- Required proficiency: Sword Fighter level 10
- Weapon proficiency: Sword (S)
Highly mobile class that uses a sword and strong skills to deal damage to the enemies in FEE.
Vidame
- Starting Character: No
- Required proficiency: N/A
- Weapon proficiency: Sword (B), Tome (A), and Staff (A)
A sword-using class that can tackle magic and even cast spells to deal damage and use swords.
Warrior
- Starting Character: Saphir
- Required proficiency: Axe Fighter level 10
- Weapon proficiency: Axe (A), Bow (C)
A bow and axe user class that can destroy its enemies.
Wolf Knight
- Starting Character: Merrin
- Required proficiency: Sword/Lance/Axe Armor level 10
- Weapon proficiency: Sword (B), Knife (A)
A wolf riding class that uses knives and swords to destroy enemy camps in Fire Emblem Engage.
Wyvern Knight
- Starting Character: Rosado
- Required proficiency: Sword/Lance/Axe Flier level 10
- Weapon proficiency: Lance (B), Axe (B)
Wyvern riders attack from the skies but are weak against magic and bows.
Divine Dragon
- Starting Character: Lumera
- Required proficiency: Divine Dragon Only
- Weapon proficiency: Sword (A), Arts (B)
A diving dragon sword using the class that is amazing at using martial arts.
Tireur d’elite
- Starting Character: Alcryst
- Required proficiency: N/A
- Weapon proficiency: Bow (S)
An archer class that has terrific aim and takes out enemies in a single shot.
Wing Tamer
- Starting Character: Ivy, Hortensia
- Required proficiency: N/A
- Weapon proficiency: Tome (B), Staff (B)
A wyvern rider class that uses magic to deal damage to the enemies in FE Engage.
Picket
- Starting Character: No
- Required proficiency: N/A
- Weapon proficiency: Lance (S)
A lancer class that has some deadly attacks in FEE.
Successeur
- Starting Character: No
- Required proficiency: N/A
- Weapon proficiency: Sword (S), Axe (A)
A leader class that uses axe and swords to take out opponents.
Cupido
- Starting Character: No
- Required proficiency: N/A
- Weapon proficiency: Sword (B), Bow (A)
A bow knight class that can use the sword to play with enemies.
Lindwurm
- Starting Character: No
- Required proficiency: N/A
- Weapon proficiency: Tome (S), Staff (B)
Another wyvern riding class that can attack enemies using magic from the air.
Sleipnir Rider
- Starting Character: No
- Required proficiency: N/A
- Weapon proficiency: Tome (B), Staff (S)
A “Pegasus Sleipnir” riding class that uses tomes and staffs for powerful attacks.
Special Classes
Thief
- Starting Character: Zelkov and Yunaka
- Required proficiency: Base Class Level 1
- Weapon proficiency: Knife (S)
A burglar class that uses his hands for pick locking and knife for one on one encounters.
Dancer
- Starting Character: Seadall
- Required proficiency: Divine Dragon Only
- Weapon proficiency: Arts (A)
This class boosts the spirit of allies with their performance.
Fell Child
- Starting Character: No
- Required proficiency: Divine Dragon Only
- Weapon proficiency: Knife (B), Tome (S)
A class that belongs to the blood of “Fell Dragon” and is known for casting spells and master of fell skills.