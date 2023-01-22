Fire Emblem Engage Classes, List of All Classes

You will find a lot of classes in Fire Emblem Engage, and each has its abilities and unique playing style. Each class is important and performs best in a specific situation. So knowing different details of classes is a must so you can know which class is best for you in a particular situation in FE Engage.

We have prepared this comprehensive guide that will cover details about all the classes in Fire Emblem Engage to make your class decision easier.

Jump To:

But before we dive into details about classes, we would like to tell you about two more things. One is how to promote your class, and the other is how to change it.

How to promote and change classes in FE Engage

The first requirement for class promotion is reaching level 10 in the base class to promote to the advanced class. If you start in a special class, you must reach level 21 to get a shift into an advanced class.

You will need a Master Seal for to promote or upgrade a class in Fire Emblem Engage. Getting a master seal is a simple process, and you can buy it from “Vendors” in Fire Emblem Engage. For changing a class in FE Engage, you will need to use a Second Seal. You can purchase it in the same way you purchase the first one.

There are three types of classes in Fire Emblem Engage; below, you will find details about them.

Base Classes

Archer

Starting Character: Etie

Weapon proficiency: Bow (B)

Promotion: Sniper, Bow Knight

An infantry class that can attack from a long distance using a bow.

Axe Armor

Starting Character: Jade

Weapon proficiency: Axe (B)

Promotion: General, Great Knight

A highly defensive class that uses an axe to deal damage but is weak against magic.

Axe Cavalier

Starting Character: No

Weapon proficiency: Axe (B)

Promotion: Paladin, Wolf Knight

A balanced knight that can ride across the arena and deal damage using the axe.

Axe Fighter

Starting Character: Boucheron, Anna

Weapon proficiency: Axe (B)

Promotion: Berserker, Warrior

Another axe-wielding class that has some highly damaging swing attacks.

Axe Flier

Starting Character: No

Weapon proficiency: Axe (B)

Promotion: Griffon Knight, Wyvern Knight

An axe warrior class that is weak against bows but deals with mages quite easily.

Dragon Child

Starting Character: Alear (M), Alear (F)

Weapon proficiency: Sword (B)

Promotion: Divine Dragon

A class that uses swords unique to “Divine Dragon” for dealing damage.

Lance Armor

Starting Character: Louis

Weapon proficiency: Lance (B)

Promotion: General, Great Knight

A highly defensive class that use lance and is weak against magic attacks.

Lance Cavalier

Starting Character: Amber

Weapon proficiency: Lance (B)

Promotion: Paladin, Wolf Knight

Another class that uses a lance as a weapon and has some good skills.

Lance Fighter

Starting Character: No

Weapon proficiency: Lance (B)

Promotion: Halberdier, Royal Knight

A class that is in the middle of defense and offense and uses a lance to deal damage.

Lance Flier

Starting Character: Chloe

Weapon proficiency: Lance (B)

Promotion: Griffon Knight, Wyvern Knight

A strong class against magic that rides “Pegasus Mount” and weak to Bows.

Mage

Starting Character: Citrinne, Clanne

Weapon proficiency: Tome (B)

Promotion: N/A

A class that is best against defensive enemies and uses spells.

Martial Monk

Starting Character: Jean

Weapon proficiency: Staff (B), Arts (C)

Promotion: Martial Master, High Priest

A class that is best in martial arts and healing allies using staves.

Noble

Starting Character: Alfred, Celine

Weapon proficiency: Sword (B), Tome (B)

Promotion: Avenir, Vidame

A class that has abilities to use both sword and magic.

Sword Armor

Starting Character: No

Weapon proficiency: Sword (B)

Promotion: General, Great Knight

A sword fighting class that is highly defensive and uses heavy armor but is weak against magic.

Sword Cavalier

Starting Character: No

Weapon proficiency: Sword (B)

Promotion: Paladin, Wolf Knight

A free-moving class that uses the sword and has a good “balance of skills.”

Sword Fighter

Starting Character: Lapis

Weapon proficiency: Sword (B)

Promotion: Swordmaster, Hero

A class that uses footwork to avoid enemy attacks and deal damage with the sword.

Sword Flier

Starting Character: No

Weapon proficiency: Sword (B)

Promotion: Griffon Knight, Wyvern Knight

Another sword fighting class that is strong against magic but struggles while facing warriors with bows.

Lord

Starting Character: Diamant, Alcryst

Weapon proficiency: Sword (B)

Promotion: Successeur, Tireur d’élite

A class that is known as leaders and uses swords against enemies.

Sentinel

Starting Character: Timerra, Fogado

Weapon proficiency: Bow (B)

Promotion: Picket, Cupido

An archer class who is always ready to defend its nation.

Advanced Classes

Avenir

Starting Character: No

Required proficiency: N/A

Weapon proficiency: Sword (B), Lance (A)

A class that uses sword and Lance on the battlefield rides a horse.

Berserker

Starting Character: Panette

Required proficiency: Axe Fighter level 10

Weapon proficiency: Axe (S)

A mighty axes warrior class that destroys its enemies using strong axe attacks.

Bow Knight

Starting Character: No

Required proficiency: Archer level 10

Weapon proficiency: Sword (C), Bow (A)

A bow-using class that uses the saddle to fire and target high-speed enemies.

General

Starting Character: Marni

Required proficiency: Sword/Lance/Axe Armor level 10

Weapon proficiency: Sword (A)

As the name suggests, it is a general sword-using class that is good at offense and defense.

Great Knight

Starting Character: Bunet

Required proficiency: Sword/Lance/Axe Armor level 10

Weapon proficiency: Sword (B), Lance (B)

A greater defender class that uses weapons like lance and swords to defend allies in FE Engage.

Griffin Knight

Starting Character: Chloe

Required proficiency: Sword/Lance/Axe Flier level 10

Weapon proficiency: Axe (A), Staff (C)

A griffin riding class that uses staff and axe for dealing with foes.

Halberdier

Starting Character: No

Required proficiency: N/A

Weapon proficiency: Lance (S)

This class is an advanced version of the lance fighters with a lot of battle experience.

Hero

Starting Character: Goldmary

Required proficiency: Sword Fighter level 10

Weapon proficiency: Sword (A), Lance (C)

A veteran class is known for leading from the front using a sword and lance.

High Priest

Starting Character: Pandreo

Required proficiency: Martial Monk level 10

Weapon proficiency: Tome (A), Staff (S), Arts (C)

A healer class that serves the purpose quite well in Fire Emblem Engage.

Mage Knight

Starting Character: No

Required proficiency: Mage level 10

Weapon proficiency: Axe (B), Tome (A)

A horse rider class that casts spells and takes part in melee fights with an axe.

Martial Master

Starting Character: No

Required proficiency: Martial Monk level 10

Weapon proficiency: Staff (A), Arts (S)

Another healing class that supports you in one on one combat using martial arts.

Paladin

Starting Character: Amber, Vander

Required proficiency: Sword/Lance/Axe Cavalier level 10

Weapon proficiency: Lance (A)

A knight class that is strong against magic and uses a lance.

Royal Knight

Starting Character: Mauvier

Required proficiency: Lance Fighter level 10

Weapon proficiency: Lance (A), Staff (C)

A horse rider class that helps its allies a lot in the battle by casting spells using staff.

Sage

Starting Character: Griss, Lindon

Required proficiency: Mage level 10

Weapon proficiency: Tome (S), Staff (B)

A mage warrior is known for casting powerful spells and using both Staff and Tome.

Sniper

Starting Character: No

Required proficiency: Archer level 10

Weapon proficiency: Bow (S)

A bow master class that hit weak spots of the enemies.

Swordmaster

Starting Character: Kagetsu

Required proficiency: Sword Fighter level 10

Weapon proficiency: Sword (S)

Highly mobile class that uses a sword and strong skills to deal damage to the enemies in FEE.

Vidame

Starting Character: No

Required proficiency: N/A

Weapon proficiency: Sword (B), Tome (A), and Staff (A)

A sword-using class that can tackle magic and even cast spells to deal damage and use swords.

Warrior

Starting Character: Saphir

Required proficiency: Axe Fighter level 10

Weapon proficiency: Axe (A), Bow (C)

A bow and axe user class that can destroy its enemies.

Wolf Knight

Starting Character: Merrin

Required proficiency: Sword/Lance/Axe Armor level 10

Weapon proficiency: Sword (B), Knife (A)

A wolf riding class that uses knives and swords to destroy enemy camps in Fire Emblem Engage.

Wyvern Knight

Starting Character: Rosado

Required proficiency: Sword/Lance/Axe Flier level 10

Weapon proficiency: Lance (B), Axe (B)

Wyvern riders attack from the skies but are weak against magic and bows.

Divine Dragon

Starting Character: Lumera

Required proficiency: Divine Dragon Only

Weapon proficiency: Sword (A), Arts (B)

A diving dragon sword using the class that is amazing at using martial arts.

Tireur d’elite

Starting Character: Alcryst

Required proficiency: N/A

Weapon proficiency: Bow (S)

An archer class that has terrific aim and takes out enemies in a single shot.

Wing Tamer

Starting Character: Ivy, Hortensia

Required proficiency: N/A

Weapon proficiency: Tome (B), Staff (B)

A wyvern rider class that uses magic to deal damage to the enemies in FE Engage.

Picket

Starting Character: No

Required proficiency: N/A

Weapon proficiency: Lance (S)

A lancer class that has some deadly attacks in FEE.

Successeur

Starting Character: No

Required proficiency: N/A

Weapon proficiency: Sword (S), Axe (A)

A leader class that uses axe and swords to take out opponents.

Cupido

Starting Character: No

Required proficiency: N/A

Weapon proficiency: Sword (B), Bow (A)

A bow knight class that can use the sword to play with enemies.

Lindwurm

Starting Character: No

Required proficiency: N/A

Weapon proficiency: Tome (S), Staff (B)

Another wyvern riding class that can attack enemies using magic from the air.

Sleipnir Rider

Starting Character: No

Required proficiency: N/A

Weapon proficiency: Tome (B), Staff (S)

A “Pegasus Sleipnir” riding class that uses tomes and staffs for powerful attacks.

Special Classes

Thief

Starting Character: Zelkov and Yunaka

Required proficiency: Base Class Level 1

Weapon proficiency: Knife (S)

A burglar class that uses his hands for pick locking and knife for one on one encounters.

Dancer

Starting Character: Seadall

Required proficiency: Divine Dragon Only

Weapon proficiency: Arts (A)

This class boosts the spirit of allies with their performance.

Fell Child

Starting Character: No

Required proficiency: Divine Dragon Only

Weapon proficiency: Knife (B), Tome (S)

A class that belongs to the blood of “Fell Dragon” and is known for casting spells and master of fell skills.