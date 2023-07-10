Necrophobe is one of the bosses you face during the Fire in the Sky main story quest in Final Fantasy 16. He looks similar to Ultima but has a completely different set of abilities and attacks in the game. You will face this enemy after having a light battle with the Undertaker mini-boss at the heart of the final Mothercrsytal in Storm.

Necrophobe relies on his four small devices that throw projectiles on his will. The high mobility of this boss makes him even fiercer and can be the end of you if you do not retaliate with a similar dodge speed and counterattacks.

Keep reading this guide to know all the attack patterns and offensive and defensive approaches to tackle this tough enemy to turn the tables of this fight in your favor.

How to defeat Necrophobe in Final Fantasy 16

Necrophobe is a formidable boss in FF16 that comes just before one of the powerful Eikons, Bahamut. This way, it is obvious that you need to possess a higher game level as well as the most powerful weapons you have. Additionally, make sure to increase your healing potion capacity to have an ample amount of potions.

This fight happens in four phases, with each phase becoming tougher and having a showdown of newer boss abilities.

Phase 1

At the beginning of the fight, Necrophobe unleashes his first attack, Lightning Dash. You will easily recognize this and be able to Precision Dodge or avoid it in time, as the boss wraps himself in lightning before throwing the attack at you.

Necrophobe also aligns his flying devices for making a sword out of them. The next step is predictable, the powerful sword swings at your location. You will have a great opportunity to Precision Counter this attack by avoiding a hit from it.

This phase’s last attack happens to be a giant Energy Ball. When you see the flying orbs circling around, get out of the line of fire, as the energy ball will be coming after you next. Using Heatwave against this attack will be a perfect counter.

Phase 2

Once Necrophobe in Final Fantasy 16 is staggered, it is time for you to use your full potential and eat away as much of his health as possible. When it comes out of this condition, Necrophobe absorbs all the orbs and unlocks new abilities. Most of these attacks are named now, so it will be easy to remember them for future dodging process.

The Firaga attack sees Necrophobe in FF16 surrounded by some fireballs, which he throws at you from every direction. The best chance to avoid getting hit with this is to get out of the line of attacks once you see circular energy being made around the boss.

When this attack loses its essence, it’s time for you to utilize your offensive combo to let the enemy taste some powerful strikes from your side.

Next up, the enemy does the Blizzaga attack, throwing a quick and long-ranged beam of frozen magic that deals substantial damage.

The good news is that Necrophobe is unable to change its orientation during the charge-up, giving you a great opportunity to dodge easily and do a counter. He can also re-cast this attack right after the first one, making it difficult for avoiding.

Necrophobe will keep repeating these attack combinations until you get him to his second stagger position. Time to face the final wrath of this annoying boss.

Phase 3

In this phase of the fight in FF16, Necrophobe charges up his Dark energies Swirl, after which you will be given a prompt to Press the attack. You have to make sure that the purple energy bar of the enemy shouldn’t fill up completely. If it does, it will be a game over for you.

The boss casts such a spell after charging up that gives no second chances and ends the battle at once. This is a lot similar to Electrocharge used by Coeurl and Charging Cells attack from Control Node.

If you successfully manage to stop Necrophobe from casting this attack, you will shortly see the normal red health bar depleted with only a quarter left.

The boss will try much harder at this phase to take you down by throwing all his powerful strikes, including Enblizzaga, Dualcasts, and Enfriga.

Although the fight will gradually become difficult, you will easily cope with every situation due to the fact that you have already seen all the abilities and attack patterns.

Finally, we recommend not using abilities like Upheaval that take longer time to recharge, because this boss likes to fly around frequently throughout the battle and will come from every side unpredictably.

Necrophobe boss fight rewards

You will obtain the following rewards for defeating Necrophobe

1500 EXP

180 Ability Points

3000 gil

The other spoils from defeating Necrophobe in FF16 include The Favor of Earth (Windup) accessory, x20 Wyrrite, and Magicked Ash x20.