Control Node is a part of the boss gauntlet during The Last King main quest in Final Fantasy 16. Control Node appears halfway through the mission on a lift right before Clive encounters Aurum Giant.

In Final Fantasy 16, Control Node has the shape of a massive sphere and it belongs to the “Lost” category of enemies. This is an extremely easy boss fight due to Control Node having a limited number of attacks in its arsenal and relatively small HP and Stagger bars. Below is a detailed guide on how to take down this ancient enemy without breaking a sweat.

How to defeat Control Node in Final Fantasy 16

The fight against the boss begins with Control Node in FF16 leaping backward in the air and coming at Clive with a bullet’s speed. Control Node is encompassed with electricity during this attack that deals additional damage to the players if the attack connects.

Control Node also fires five shock balls directed at Clive that can be dodged easily at the very last moment. The next attack involves Control Node forming a gun and shooting a laser beam in an arc (180 degrees). Make sure to move to Control Node’s back in FF16 to avoid this attack.

Control Node in FF16 uses a named attack called Short Circuit, which allows it to shoot multiple laser beams in random directions. As Control Node rotates, these laser beams change their locations too making it very difficult to avoid this attack.

Control Node also tries to smash Clive between its two parts. Control Node divides into two equal parts along its radius and targets Clive. This attack follows Clive through the arena so make sure to dodge it at the last possible moment to trigger a Precision Dodge.

The next attack is a vertical laser attack. Control Node fires a laser that starts from the floor and moves in an upward direction. Just sidestep to avoid this powerful attack. This attack has a long windup animation allowing players to deal a lot of damage before Control Node recovers.

Perhaps the most powerful and devastating attack from the Control Node boss in Final Fantasy XVI comes in the form of Charging Cells. Control Node charges itself for a massive attack afterward.

Trigger Limit Break and take down the new purple bar that appears on the top right corner of the screen before this devastating attack commences. This phase is a lot like the Electrocharge move used by Coeurl so time is of the essence here.

Control Node takes a lot of time to recover from this attack. Make sure to deal as much damage as possible. Keep repeating the strategy mentioned above to finally stagger the Control Node. At this point, use all the powerful abilities of your Eikons to deliver the maximum possible stagger damage.

The rest of the fight is just a repeat of the previous sections and all players need to do is dodge attacks while dealing damage to the Control Node in Final Fantasy XVI. This mechanical monstrosity will go down in no time if you follow our guide closely. The fight is followed by a cutscene where Clive cuts the Control Node in half and is ambushed by the next boss, Aurum Giant.

Control Node rewards in FF16

Defeating Control Node in FF16 doesn’t offer any rewards as it is just the first part of the boss encounter. Once you defeat Aurum Giant, only then do you get a combined reward of 3000 exp points, 80 ability points, 3000 gil, Wyrrite and Fallen Iron (unique crafting material).