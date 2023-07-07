Coeurl is a main story boss that Clive, Gav and Jill encounter during the 28th main mission of Final Fantasy 16 called the Capital Punishment. The whole sequence takes place in the Kingdom of Rosalith when the party tries to take down Hugo Kupka once and for all.

Coeurl is a recurring enemy in Final Fantasy series and it resembles a panther in its general appearance. However, this hellish creature is actually a chimera having a panther’s body fused with snakes as its horns and tail. Coeurl in FF16 can also conjure lightning with the help of its snake tentacles and is extremely agile during the encounter.

This is the most difficult boss players are going to encounter so far in the game so you need to have mastered the combat in FF16. The recommended level for the Coeurl boss fight in Final Fantasy 16 is at least 30.

How to defeat Coeurl in Final Fantasy 16

Coeurl in FF16 has a plethora of attacks in its arsenal and it doesn’t shy away from spamming them all. The fight always begins with Coeurl attacking the players with its most basic attack, claw swings. This attack is characterized by Coeurl’s claw imbued with lightning before the swipe. Lightning claw swipe can easily be dodged with perfect timing.

Don’t get greedy as this attack is immediately followed by a couple more claw strikes. This whole flurry of attacks is concluded with a massive 360-degree tail swipe.

If Clive gets caught in the flurry of attacks, they cause massive damage to his HP. However, Clive and the party get an opening to inflict massive damage if the players manage to dodge all the attacks perfectly.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

The next attack involves Coeurl jumping out of Clive’s range and shooting lightning balls towards him. This attack has a relatively slow animation and can be dodged with ease. Use Phoenix Shift to close the distance and try to inflict some damage on the enemy. Keep repeating this strategy until Coeurl is staggered.

This is your best chance. Clive has access to 3 eikons at this point, including Phoenix, Garuda and Ramuh, and can use 6 abilities simultaneously without worrying about a cooldown timer.

Deal as much damage as possible while the enemy is staggered. Coeurl recovers from stagger by using Electrocharge ability. This allows the chimera to charge its body for a massive attack.

Start attacking Coeurl to deplete a new bar that has appeared on the top right of the screen to avoid this ghastly attack. Make sure to dodge lightning strikes that accompany Coeurl’s charge animation during the offensive.

Stopping Coeurl’s Electrocharge attack in Final Fantasy XVI temporarily staggers the boss for a couple of seconds. Make sure to utilize this time period to your advantage.

Coeurl recovers from the offensive by jumping into the air and slamming its tentacle horns into the ground. This creates chains of lightning between points of impact. This attack is difficult to dodge. Jump and use Phoenix Shift to get out of the affected area immediately.

The next named ability Coeurl uses is called Whipcrack. It allows Coeurl to use its tentacles as whips to attack Clive. This attack can be dodged or countered with perfect timing. However, if you miss the timing, the penalty in the form of HP loss is massive.

Last but not least, Coeurl uses Wild Charge, its most devastating attack during this whole encounter. The arena is filled with random lightning strikes while Coeurl jumps into the air and slams into the ground where Clive is present at the moment.

In case players get stunned by lightning attacks, the follow-up slam attack by Coeurl connects without fail. This can result in players losing all their HP if not aptly prepared by using Steelskin Tonic in advance.

This fight keeps on dragging as Coeurl has massive HP. Be patient and look for openings. Make sure to use attacks that deal a lot of stagger damage.

Keep repeating the strategy mentioned above to gain an upper hand in the battle. Don’t shy away from using healing potions. Follow these tips and your victory is all but guaranteed.

Coeurl rewards in FF16

Defeating Coeurl in Final Fantasy 16 rewards players with 300 exp points, 60 ability points, 2000 gil, Magicked Ash, Sharp Fang and Coeurl Whisker (unique crafting item).