During your combat in Final Fantasy 16, a healing potion will help you recover your lost health. At the beginning of the game, the healing potion will do just fine. But, as you progress later into the game, the healing potion potency will become insufficient.

Your health bar will become greater, but the amount of health the healing potion restores remains the same. You can also carry a limited amount of healing potions at a time.

How to increase healing potion capacity in Final Fantasy 16

To increase the healing potion you can carry at a time, complete a side quest called “Weird Science” in FF16. This quest can be accessed in the Hideaway. The quest will unlock during the “Out of Shadow” main quest.

In this quest, you have to create a special filter for Owain. You must first talk to Nektar in Hunt Board and then proceed to Dragon’s Aery. There, defeat the Bomb King and collect its dropped bomb ashes. Bring it back to Owain. After completing this quest, you can carry two more healing potions.

However, in the latter part of the game, if you complete the “Even Weirder Science” side quest, you will get to carry one more healing potion. This is all you need to know about increasing healing potion capacity and carrying more of them in Final Fantasy 16.

How to make healing potions stronger in Final Fantasy XVI

You must complete a specific quest in Final Fantasy 16 to make healing potions stronger. However, this side quest will be available in the later part of the game, so you must be patient.

The side quest is called “The Root of the Problem.” To access this quest, you must complete the “After the Storm” mission in the campaign.

To initiate this quest, you have to talk to Nigel in Backyard. Nigel will ask your help to get him some morganbeards by searching for them in northern Rosaria. You must arrive at Martha’s Rest and collect morganbeards while avoiding goblins.

After acquiring them, bring morganbeards back to Nigel. He will reward you by giving you morganbeard extract, which will increase the healing potion’s potency. Another quest called “Please Sir, Can I Have Some Morbol” can help you increase the potion potency in Final Fantasy 16.