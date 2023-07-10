Barnabas, the person who commanded Benedikta, is a boss that appears as a final hurdle to completing The Last King main quest in Final Fantasy 16. He is the Dominant of mighty Odin, King of the Waloed, and serves as the right hand of Ultima. In fact, Barnabas is the secondary antagonist of FF16.

Barnabas has a large array of mysterious abilities and dark powers that makes him quite formidable on the battlefield. You will face Barnabas in Final Fantasy 16 right after slaying Aurum Giant while pursuing your journey through Reverie. This will be a long battle having multiple phases, so get ready to put those skills and abilities to the test, which you have acquired until now.

This guide covers all the attack patterns, strong points, and weaknesses of Barnabas in FF16 that you need to know for winning this important fight.

How to defeat Barnabas in Final Fantasy 16

The fight with Barnabas in FF16 happens in three phases, with each phase having different types of boss abilities challenging your character. We shall discuss each phase in detail and help you remain alive until Barnabas yields

Phase 1

The first phase of this battle introduces you to the basic attacks of Barnabas that he will keep using throughout the fight. Although he will be linear in this stage as compared to the later fight phases, you should not lose your guard, as he is not your normal go-to boss. You must prepare yourself to have a melee-oriented fight, as Barnabas is going to use mostly melee-type attacks initially.

One of the annoying habits this boss displays is his teleporting technique. He will continuously disorient you by changing his own positions on the battlefield and will attack from unexpected areas.

This can be confusing enough, but you have to keep yourself composed and focus mainly on understanding his attack patterns in this phase. You will find it easy to dodge or avoid even the most special of Barnabas’s attacks if you familiarize yourself with them beforehand.

The first attack he does includes linear but long ranges slashes from his sword. Each slash from his sword will be followed by another slash, so make sure to Precision dodge both of them. This will be the right time to utilize Titan’s Upheaval ability and gift the boss that sweet fist of explosive damage.

The Lord’s Measure attack of Barnabas in FF16 sees him summoning a few dark energy-imbued lasers. As the boss strikes some slashes of his weapon into the air, these lasers of darkness cause a huge beam of energy to emerge from the ground. Keep an eye out for these lasers and their impact to avoid receiving any damage.

Another named attack in the first phase used by the boss is Gungnir. In this attack, he launches into the air and hovers there for a moment as he charges the tip of his weapon with red energy before throwing it down at you as a projectile. You can easily avoid it by jumping above it, going sideways, or dodging it while standing in its way.

When Barnabas is staggered for the first time in FF16, you need to keep attacking continuously and eat away as much of his health bar as possible. This is important because the next phases are going to be tougher than before, so it’ll be better if the enemy possesses less amount of health.

Phase 2

After recovering from the stagger condition, Barnabas will transform into his Eikon form, Odin. It is also time for you to adopt your Ifrit form and face the boss mid-air. This initial part will be brief and will end right after you execute the cinematic QTE as guided by the game.

After falling on a lower part of the tower, you and Barnabas will come to normal human forms. This will be the start of the second phase of this battle.

The first new attack that the boss does is Blinding Steel, in which he produces a long horizontal line of dark energy that covers the whole arena on the boss’s left and right sides. This line will then convert into a magical wave that reaches the end of the battlefield and can deal heavy damage to you.

The best way to avoid being damaged by this attack from Barnabas in Final Fantasy 16 is to jump over the first horizontal line and reach his back as soon as the boss charges it. Barnabas cannot stop this attack mid-way and you will have an opportunity to launch your Gigaflare and make a chunk of his HP bleed.

After Blinding Steel, Barnabas will only use slashing combos from his weapon for some time that you can Precision Dodge easily.

At this point, Barnabas will repeat The Lord’s Measure attack with greater intensity. You can avoid getting hit by the lasers by standing between the intersecting points or doing Precision Dodge right when the beam impact tends to hit you.

Barnabas will keep striking you with The Lord’s Measure and Gungnir attacks. As you are already familiar with both of these, there should be no difficulty in saving yourself.

When the boss loses nearly half of his health, he will be staggered for the second time. After recovering from this condition, he will show his anger and shock in a cutscene, knowing he can also be defeated. This state of fear and agony compels him to turn back into Odin, after which you also see yourself as Ifrit.

Odin summons an incredibly long sword of energy on your incitement. While he tries to swing this sword at you, you will be prompted to perform a quick QTE.

In this QTE, Ifrit will cut a piece of the energy sword and launch his Zantetsuken attack using it. This will destroy Odin’s horse, partially defeating the boss in the airborne fight.

This long cutscene ends with Barnabas returning to his human form while falling on the ground. He also realizes that you are not the fool he took you for and admires your battle prowess.

Phase 3

When the last phase of the fight begins, Barnabas in FF16 will cast Gathering Darkness. This turns his health bar into a purple one. This is the Ultimate attack of Barnabas and will be a game-over for you if the boss is successful in unleashing it. You have to stop the boss from replenishing this purple energy bar at all costs by consistent attacks.

Remember that if you save your powerful attacks like Gigaflare now for using them in the final game stages, you may not even reach there alive.

The problem with this boss is that he does not remain static while charging up his ultimate attack. Instead, you will be facing his potent strikes throughout this charging phase and will get no chance of attacking a vulnerable enemy.

Once you successfully stop the Ultimate attack from happening, the fight will come to its normal manner. Now, your merciless adversary will introduce a set of new moves to you.

The first brand-new attack from Barnabas’s side is Quieting. In this attack, the boss powers up his body and releases blasts of energy that span the whole battlefield. These blasts will look frightening enough, but fret not; you will receive no damage from these even after doing nothing to avoid these.

The next big attack is the Great Divide, in which we see Barnabas powering up his sword and making it huge. He then does a vertical slash downward on the ground, followed by a horizontal strike that swings 360 degrees and covers the whole arena. It will be easy to avoid the first blow by simply moving sideways. However, you have to be careful while dealing with the horizontal blow, as it has a large range of impact.

Next, we see the boss using the All-wielder. Barnabas charges his sword and throws a massive dark energy beam at your location. It may look glitzy to the sight, but you can easily avoid it by simply moving away from its line of fire.

Moreover, the boss will be busy for quite some time completing the attack animation. Make sure to utilize this vulnerable moment to launch your favorite attacks and eat a chunk of the boss’s health bar.

At this point, Barnabas will start repeating his old attacks like The Lord’s Measure and Gungnir, but this time these will literally overlap each other and give you no window to respond.

Moreover, the boss will continuously do a vertical sword slash followed by a horizontal long-range strike. You have to time your dodges in this scenario to avoid taking damage from both strikes.

After being staggered and then recovering at the final stage of the third phase, Barnabas will trigger Woden Worhte Weos. He will start floating in the air on one side of the battlefield before turning into Odin.

Barnabas does a horizontal attack at first with his massive sword followed by a straight slash. As long as you precisely dodge the attacks instead of their impact, which will be easy thanks to their slow speed, you needn’t worry about getting damaged by these.

Shortly, the boss will get exhausted and turn back into the normal form. Get ready to face some final blows from the King of Waloed!

Barnabas turns himself into the Circle of Malius. The first swing will be in a straight line, which you can dodge sideways. The second one will be horizontal, covering a large area. The best way to avoid the second one is by jumping above the spinning circle when it comes near you.

The remaining part of the fight will include the boss using his old tactics against you. Finally, Barnabas will come to his knees after exhausting all his attacks.

FF16 Barnabas battle rewards

You will receive the following spoils/ rewards for defeating Barnabas in Final Fantasy 16