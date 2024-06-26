Feathered Fugitives – Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Feathered Fugitives is a side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in which you are tasked with finding five absconded cucoos. Poor Teli cannot locate them on its own, and it is now Hyrule’s Champion’s duty to go on a rooster hunt.

In this guide, we will tell you how to start this quest and collect all five cucoos spread around the Riverside Stable.

Talk to Teli at the Riverside Stable

To start the Feathered Fugitive side quest, you need to talk to Teli at the Riverside Stable after completing the Gourmets Gone Missing side quest.

This stable is southeast of the Lookout Landing and next to the Tajikats Shrine. Once you reach there, talk to Teli (0367, -1103, 0009), who will be standing near a rooster pen.

This will start the quest and add it to your journal.

Find Five Cucoos

Teli will ask you to find the five escape convicts, also known as roosters. He is unable to find them and wants your help in returning them to the pen.

FYI The rooster inside the pen doesn’t count. You need to find the five outside the pen.

All five roosters are in the same area of the Riverside stable. We will be going from the easiest to the hardest one to find.

TIP You can take a picture of Cucoo with your upgraded Purah Pad and set it to Cucoos to easily locate them.

1. The first Cucoo can be found near the musicians playing right next to the stable. Pick it up and return it to the rooster pen.

2. The second cucoo is inside the stable. You can find it near the back wall of the stable.

3. The third cucoo is on a tree south of the stable. Climb the tree trunk to find and retrieve this mischievous escapee.

4. The fourth Cucoo is on the top of the stable head. Climb the stable and stand beneath the stable head (horse-shaped). Use the Ascend ability to climb and bring the cucoo down to deliver to the rooster pen.

5. The final cucoo is the hardest to retrieve. Before you proceed, we recommend that you craft a long bridge by attaching multiple planks horizontally with the help of Ultrahand ability.

Place the bridge on the Hylia River as the fifth and final Cucoo rests on an ancient stone fallen from the sky. Pick up the cucoo and use the bridge to return. Don’t touch the water, as Cucoo will panic and go back to its position.

FYI You can also use the Recall ability on the stone and use the cucoo to jump and cross the river safely from a height.

Once you have returned all the cucoos to their pen, talk to Teli to complete the Feathered Fugitives side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Quest Reward

Teli will be happy because of your assistance. He will reward you with a Silver Rupee (100 Rupees).