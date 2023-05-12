Fallout New Vegas Skill Books Location Guide

Fallout New Vegas features Skill Magazines and Skill Books as items that increase player stats. The difference between Skill Books and Skill Magazines is, the effect of using Skill Magazine is temporary while the effect of using a Skill Book is permanent. That makes finding Skill Books more important and useful in our quest to survive in Post Apocalyptic Wastelands of Las Vegas. This Fallout New Vegas Skill Books Locations guide will help you track them all down.

Fallout New Vegas Skill Books Location

I have listed down every Skill Book you can find in the wastelands of New Vegas categorized by each type in name, location, description format.

Table of Contents

Big Book of Science

Big Book of Science #1

Location. Brewer’s Beer Bootlegging

It is in the backroom lying on a table just on the right side of the chem kit.

Big Book of Science #2

Location. Camp Forlorn Hope

Look at the right corner-desk in the Command Center.

Big Book of Science #3

Location. Executive Suites

Go to the Sierra Madre Casino and head towards its Executive Suites area, get into Vera’s room and search her book shelf.

Big Book of Science #4

Location. HELIOS ONE

You’ll get this as a reward once you run the power of the network (That Lucky Old Sun)

Big Book of Science #5

Location. Nipton Hall

On the top floor of the Mayor’s office, on a desk. (Joseph Steyn)

Big Book of Science #6

Location. Repconn HQ

Go inside the door which is next to the radioactive barrel, then go past the 2nd door and you’ll see it on the table.

Big Book of Science #7

Location. Research Center

Look between the Xander Plants, just next to the skeleton. South of the Y-O building.

Big Book of Science #8

Location. Ashton Missile Silo

It can be found on a rubble pile near the burning debris on Level 3 of Silo wreckage in the Launch Deck (north corner)

Big Book of Science #9

Location. Sierra Madre Casino Executive Suites (Dead Money)

You can find it placed on a bookcase on top of some pre-war book in a lounge room

Chinese Army: Special Ops Training Manual

Chinese Army: Special Ops Training Manual #1

Location. Camp Searchlight

It is in the basement, lying just next to the metal shelves. (East Chapel)

Chinese Army : Special Ops Training Manual #2

Location. Goodsprings

You will find it inside the house of Trudy and Sunny Smiles, east from the schoolhouse. You will find it on the book shelf. You need to steal it.

Chinese Army: Special Ops Training Manual #3

Location. NCR Sharecropper farms

The barracks are located near the four water towers; it is inside them next to some files and papers.

Chinese Army: Special Ops Training Manual #4

Location. Puesta del Sol switching station

There is a big machine in the eastern most room – go towards the south of the room to find it. That machine has a catwalk and the book is on it.

Chinese Army: Special Ops Training Manual #5

Location. Vault 3

Go to the Living Quarters and go below the stairs from the recreation area, turn right and look on the shelves.

Chinese Army: Special Ops Training Manual #6

Location. X-13 Research Facility

It is in the room where you get the chest plate, just opposite to the door lying on the floor.

Chinese Army: Special Ops Training Manual #7

Location. X-13 Research Facility

It is given to you once you’ve completed the stealth suit tests.

Chinese Army: Special Ops Training Manual #8

Location. Sunstone Tower

You can find this skill book on a bookshelf. Since its hidden from sight, facing the wall therefore, use some explosives under the cabinet to reveal them

D.C Journal of Internal Medicine

D.C Journal of Internal Medicine #1

Location. Buried Buildings

Once you’ve exited the Cave of Abaddon, you’ll find it under the RALPHIIE wallpaper in the bed room having The Divide exit on it

D.C Journal of Internal Medicine #2

Location. Followers Safehouse

Go to the second room and look the bed-side table.

D.C Journal of Internal Medicine #3

Location. Helios One

Go to the main building, 1st floor. It is lying on the bed of the room which had the Eastern terminal’s password.

D.C Journal of Internal Medicine #4

Location. Mesquite Mountains Crater

Check out the table beneath the Hat-like globe, Hell’s Motel.

D.C Journal of Internal Medicine #5

Location. Novac

It is inside the house of Ranger Andy. You can find it at the center of the queen sized-bed.

D.C Journal of Internal Medicine #6

Location. Villa Clinic

Get to the basement and find the fire extinguisher, the book is in the cabinet just next to it.

Deans Electronics

Deans Electronics #1

Location. Abandoned Bunker

There is a reloading bench just next to the office; there is a metal sill on its opposite where the book can be found.

Dean’s Electronics #2

Location. Nellis AirForce Base

It’s on the big counter, Loyal’s house.

Dean’s Electronics #3

Location. Puesta del Sol Switching Station

It is next to the terminal which shuts off the power of the speakers, 2nd level of the station. Christine is recommended to be used in this one because her perk lowers the speaker power.

Dean’s Electronics #4

Location. Sloan

Look at the top left shelf just after you enter into the Worker Barracks.

Dean’s Electronics #5

Location. Southern Nevada Wind Farm

It is on the table which has the scrap metal.

Duck and Cover Skill Books

Duck and Cover #1

Location. Mojave Outpost

Get in to the barracks and look beneath the bar’s counter, on the shelf.

Duck and Cover! #2

Location. Nellis AirForce Base

Get into the Pearl’s Barracks and find the grenade rifle, there is a book shelf just above to it.

Duck and Cover! #3

Location. Residential District

Go to the room where you meet Dean Domino, it is underneath the bed. You will have to use explosives and throwing spears to get the book though.

Duck and Cover! #4

Location. Sloan

It is on the shelf just beneath the first aid kit, Worker Barracks.

Grognak the Barbarian

Grognak the Barbarian #1

Location. Cannibal Johonson’s Crave

Just next to the fire, lying on the mattress.

Grognak the Barbarian #2

Location. Cottonwood Cove

1st floor, next to the bed of the nightstand – Headquarter building.

Grognak the Barbarian #3

Location. Hidden Supply Cave

Get into the cave and find it near the metallic crates.

Grognak the Barbarian #4

Location. Jacobstown

Head towards the lodge and enter the first house at the Eastern side and you will find it near the oven.

Grognak the Barbarian #5

Location. Police Station

Get to the northwest far-corner of the basement; it is in front of the filing cabinets.

Grognak the Barbarian #6

Location. Hopeville women’s barracks

It is under ruined book, on top of a table, behind the barracks

Guns and Bullets Skill Books

Guns and Bullets #1

Location. Gomorrah

Go to the upper floor and look on the left side, it is on the first book shelf. Big Sal’s office.

Guns and Bullets #2

Location. Nevada Highway Patrol Station

Search the desks.

Guns and Bullets #3

Location. Raul’s Shack

There is a crate just next to a door.

Guns and Bullets #4

Location. Sierra Madre Casino

You’ll have to get into the cashier’s area, get to the 2nd floor and jump onto the beams so you can enter into the caged area. Search for it near the cashier’s table.

Guns and Bullets #5

Location. Vault-34

Go to the lounge (armory level) and find it near the pool table which is just next to the reloading bench.

Guns and Bullets #6

Location. Hopeville armory

This book can be found in the northeast side under a desk

Lying, Congressional Style

Lying, Congressional Style #1

Location. Brooks Tumbleweed Ranch

Go upstairs, into the room where the chessboard is located. It is a locker.

Lying, Congressional Style #2

Location. Cerulean Robotics

Next to the office desks, lying on the floor.

Lying, Congressional Style #3

Location. Lucky Jim Mine

It is inside the house (Lucky Jim Mine)

Lying, Congressional Style #4

Location. NCR CF

Get to the 2nd floor of the administration office, it is on the desk.

Lying, Congressional Style #5

Location. The Tampico

Opposite to the projector.

Nikola Tesla and You

Nikola Tesla and You #1

Location. Hidden Valley

Go to Schuler’s office, it’s in the white dust-bin. Just next to his desk.

Nikola Tesla and You #2

Location. Old Nuclear Test Site

It’s on the table, next to the exit door – Irradiated shack

Nikola Tesla and You #3

Location. Repconn HQ

Go to the first floor, and get to the top of the safe. You can either go via the security door or get to the 3rd floor and grab the key which is next to the skeleton, in a suitcase.

Nikola Tesla and You #4

Location. REPCONN HQ

Get to second floor and enter into the first room of your right side, check the computer table.

Nikola Tesla and You #5

Location. Sierra Madre Casino Vault

There are few pipes just before the vault’s door, jump onto them and go past the walkway. Check the bag.

Pugilism Illustrated Skill Books

Pugilism Illustrated #1

Location. Fisherman’s Pride Shack

Get into the shack and check on the bedside table.

Pugilism Illustrated #2

Location. Nipton Road Reststop

There is a shelf at the center of the room, of the store.

Pugilism Illustrated #3

Location. The Tops

Go to the casino and enter into the Presidential suite, there is a pool room, check the corner table.

Pugilism Illustrated #4

Location. Vault 11

Go to the female dorm -1 of the living quarters, just next to the wardrobe.

Pugilism Illustrated #5

Location. Villa

Just next to the fountain.

Pugilism Illustrated #6

Location. Wastewater treatment plant

It can be found at the back of some fallen lockers in the north-east side of the third room

Tales of a Junktown Jerky Vendor

Tales of a Junktown Jerky Vendor #1

Location. Allied Technlogies Offices

Go to the biggest room of the area, and find it infront of the Nuka-Cola vending machine.

Tales of a Junktown Jerky Vendor #2

Location. Cap Counterfeiting Shack

It is in the small cellar room, just next to the bed on a suitcase.

Tales of a Junktown Jerky Vendor #3

Location. Primm

Go to the giftshop and search behind its counter – Bison Steve Hotel.

Tales of a Junktown Jerky Vendor #4

Location. Salida del Sol

Check out the book shelf of the building which is opposite to the Salida del Sol House. (South)

Tales of a Junktown Jerky Vendor #5

Location. Vault 22

Go to the Pest Control and look on the table. (Laboratory)

Tumblers Today

Tumblers Today #1

Location. Bitter Springs Recreation Area

There are two rooms inside the office area, get into the smaller one and look on the table.

Tumblers Today #2

Location. Sierra Madre Casino

There is a room at the SE side of the casino’s floor area which has an auto doc in it, there is a tool cabinet behind the bar, it’s on it.

Tumblers Today #3

Location. Silver Peak Mine

Get into the shack, at the right side of the entrance there are two tables, it is behind them lying on the floor.

Tumblers Today #4

Location. The Prospector’s Den

Enter into the big barracks room of the caves. It is lying on the floor on the right side. (Caves)

Tumblers Today #5

Location. Wolfhorn Ranch

There is a fridge without its door, check beneath it. (Inside Farmhouse)

Wasteland Survival Guide

Wasteland Survival Guide #1

Location. Lone Wolf Radio

Next to the mattress (In Radio’ Trailer)

Wasteland Survival Guide #2

Location. Matthews Animal Husbandry Farm

Next to the barrel crate of the top balcony – North Barn

Wasteland Survival Guide #3

Location. Mesquite Mountains Camp Site

Get into the western tent and you’ll find it lying on the ground just next to the toolbox.

Wasteland Survival Guide #4

Location. Scavenger Platform

Go to the northern platform and check the broken metal bookshelf.

Wasteland Survival Guide #5

Location. Waste disposal station

You can find it between two metal boxes, at the back of a skeleton in the center of radioactive barrels

Workbench Crate

Workbench Crate #1

Location. Angel Cave

Check out the right side of Joshua Graham just when you enter in the cave for the first time

Workbench Crate #2

Location. Cueva Guarache

You can go the Survivalist’s room by walking into the corridor, and then past the pile of wood and then triggering the locked door by causing some damage to it, the book is in the room.

Workbench Crate #3

Location. Fallen Rock Cave

This is in the room from where you get the Compliance Regulator, enable the frag mines and get to the bottom.

Workbench Crate #4

Location. Stone Bone’s Cave

It is in the same room from where you collect the Desert Ranger combat Armor.

These were all the Fallout New Vegas Skill Books Locations available in the game.