Fallout New Vegas Unique Weapons Location Guide

You can find all sorts of conventional, energy, and sci-fi weapons in Fallout New Vegas. Read our Fallout New Vegas Weapons Guide for full breakdown of these weapons, and read below, where you can find these unique weapons.

Pushy

Location. Ruby Hill Mine

You will find this Displacer Glove over a body of Jackal Gang member inside the mine.

oh, Baby!

Location. Charlestone Cave

In the farthest part of the cave near a broken stealth boy.

AER14 Prototype

Location. Vault 22

In vault 22, go to the common room via broken stairs only accessible from the food production level. You will find this Laser Rifle inside that common room.

Love and Hate

Location. Bonnie Springs

Kill Viper Gang Leader in Bonnie Springs to get these Spiked Knuckles.

Alien Blaster

Location. Hovering Anomaly

Get wild wasteland trust, and get it at hovering anomaly.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

YCS/186

Location. Mercenary Camp

Get wild wasteland trust, and get this Gaus Rifle from mercenary camp.

Vance’s Submachine Gun

Location. Wins Hideout

You will find this 9mm Submachine Gun inside the safe at Wins Hideout.

Pew Pew

Location. Sunset Sarsaparilla Headquarters

Complete the side quest Legend of the Star, and you will find this Laser Pistol over the body of Allen Marks.

Cram Opener

Location. Camp McCarran

Little Buster is your guy in Camp McCarran to get this.

La Longue Carabine

Location. Camp McCarran

Corporal Sterling, member first recon team, has this Cowboy Repeater.

This Machine

Location. Camp McCarran

Complete “Dealing with Contreras” and don’t turn him in to get this gun as a reward.

Q-35 Matter Modulator

Location. REPCONN Headquarters

You will find this Plasma Rifle in a locked shipment room in REPCONN Headquarters.

Nephi’s Golf Driver

Location. REPCONN Headquarters

Find Driver Nephi, he carries this gun.

Euclid’s C Finder

Location. Mick & Ralph’s

Max is carrying the Euclid C-Finder, you can find him around the freeside of Mick & Ralph’s.

Figaro

Location. Kings School of Impersonation

Find Sergio at the back of the school, he owns it.

Golden Gloves

Location. Lucky 38 Casino

You will find them in the upper bar of the casino floor.

Maria

Location. The Tops Casino

You get this 9mm Pistol from Benny, when you kill him.

The Humble Cudgel

Location. Sealed Sewers

You will find it near prospector’s corpse inside sealed sewers.

Thump Thump

Location . Nellis Array

You will find this Grenade Rifle lying on the floor near Ant Mound, in Nellis Array.

Abilene Kid LE BB Gun

Location . Field’s Shack

You will this BB Gun on the shelf inside Field’s Shack.

CZ57 Avenger

Location . The Devil’s Throat

Inside the devil’s throat at the back of the container, near the dead body.

All American

Location . Vault 34

You will find the gun on the upper floor on a table in the armory cache.

Pulse Gun

Location . Vault 34

You will find it in the armory cache in Vault 34.

Blade of the East

Location . Legate’s Camp

Legate Lanius is your man, if you want this Blade.

Mysterious Magnum

Location . Sunset Sarsaparilla Billboard

Lonesome Drifter is the man to find, in Sarsaparilla Billboard if want this gun. He can be found close to El Dorado Dry Lake.

Fat Man (.44 Magnum Revolver)

Location . Quarry Junction

You will find it near the skeleton by the south silt pool. You can also find this weapon in the prospector’s corpse.

Lucky (.357 Magnum Revolver)

Location . Primm

You will find it inside Cashier’s area of Vikki & Vance casino in Primm.

Chance’s Knife

Location . Chance’s Grave

You will find it in Chance’ Grave.

Annabelle

Location . Black Mountain

Black Mountain Sniper on the black mountain summit.

Paladin Toaster

Location . Black Rock Cave

You will near the dead prospector’s body in the cave.

Big Boomer (Shotgun)

Location . Gibson Scrap Yard

Old Lady Gibson has it.

That Gun

Location . Novac

You will find it in the locked storage room inside Dino Bite Gift Shop.

Mercy

Location . Dead Wind Cavern

You will find it on the floor of the cavern, near the body of the dead brotherhood of steel paladin.

Ratslayer

Location . Broc Flower Cave

You will find against the desk in the broc flower cave.

Liberator

Location . Nelson

Carried by Dead Sea in Nelson.

Chopper

Location . Wolfhorn Ranch

You will find it on the stove of wolfhorn ranch.

Holy Frag Grenade

Location . Camp Searchlight

First you need wild wasteland trust, get it. Go to camp searchlight and you will these in the basement of the eastern church.

Knock Knock (Fire Axe)

Location . Camp Searchlight

Search the restrooms of the upper floor of the fire station in camp searchlight.

Gobbi Campaign Scout Rifle (Sniper)

Location . Sniper’s Nest

You will find it in one of the lockers there.

Recompense of the Fallen

Location . Cottonwood Cave

Go to the upper floor of the main building in cottonwood cave, and you will find it on the desk of Aurelius.

Dinner Bell (Shotgun)

Location.

Complete the quest ‘Bleed Me Dry’ to get this weapon.

Tesla Beaten Prototype

Location . Crashed Vertibird

Search the ground near vertibird, it is there.

If you find anything else, let us know and we will add it up. I hope you can find these weapons with these hints. Check our Fallout New Vegas Guides for more info.