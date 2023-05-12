There are a total of 213 Skill Magazines that you can find in Fallout New Vegas. Why should you bother to look for them? Well, they temporarily raise the corresponding skill by 10 points so they are quite handy in many cases. This Fallout New Vegas Skill Magazine Locations guide will help you in collecting all of them.

If you run out of Skill Magazines in Fallout New Vegas, you can always get one random skill magazine from the magazine vending machine. It’s random, so you may not get what you want, but it’s an unlimited supply.

There is another catch, the effect of these magazines don’t stack, so only use one magazine at a time. The bonus of two magazines used back-to-back will only be worth one magazine, the second magazine will be wasted.

Fallout New Vegas Skill Magazine Locations

These are the magazine types and their usage bonus temporarily awarded to the players who uses it. Click the Magazine Type Name to go to its section where you will find the locations of that specific magazine. They are written in this order: Name of the Magazine, Permanent Location, and description of the location.

Boxing Times

Unarmed +10

Fixin’ Things

Repair +10

Future Weapons Today

Energy Weapons +10

Lad’s Life

Survival +10

La Fantoma!

Sneak +10

Locksmith’s Reader

Lockpick +10

Meeting People

Speech +10

Milsurp Review

Guns +10

Patriot’s Cookbook

Explosives +10

Programmer’s Digest

Science +10

Salesman Weekly

Barter +10

Tales of Chivalrie

Melee Weapons +10

Today’s Physician

Medicine +10

True Police Stories

Critical chance +5%

Boxing Times Skill Magazines

Boxing Times #1

Location. Boulder City

Get to the mining equipment’s bottom.

Boxing Times #2

Location. Goodsprings

Get into the gas station, look on the shelves.

Boxing Times #3

Location. H&H Tool Factory

Go to the reception room, it’s on the desk.

Boxing Time #4

Location. Jacobstown

Go to the lodge, and climb up to the right stairs, get into the small room on the left side and look on its table.

Boxing Time #5

Location. Lucky 38

Inside the bar next to Golden Gloves.

Boxing Times #6

Location. South Vegas Ruins

Upstairs to the Nuka-Cola Quartz, there is an office. It is on its shelf (Zapp’s Neon Signs)

Boxing Times #7

Location. Techatticup Mine

There is an NCR Prisoner in the cell; it is on the cell’s shelf.

Boxing Times #8

Location. The King;’s School of Impersonation

Get to the bedroom of the 3rd floor and search its tables.

Fixin’Things Skill Magazines

Fixin’Things #1

Location. Camp McCarran

Check the first line tents

Fixin’ Things #2

Location. Camp McCarran

If you’re standing on the terminal building then enter into the third building of the first row and search on the lockers.

Fixin’ Things #3

Location. Goodsprings

Go to the Goodspring Homes and enter into the washrooms, search the sink of each and you’ll find it.

Fixin’ Things #4

Location. You’ll find it in the Prospector Saloon

Fixin’ Things #5

Location. Jacobstown

Go upstairs and enter into the room, it’s on the table just next to the Programmer’s Digest. (Jacobstown Lodge)

Fixin’ Things #6

Location. NellisAirForce Base

Search in the workshop.

Fixin’ Things #7

Location. New Vegas Medical Clinic

Search the tables

Fixin’ Things #8

Location. Primm

Next to the programmer’s digest of theMojave Express office lying next to a bed.

Fixin’ Things #9

Location. Puestadel Sol

At the exit of the switching station, lying on a table. It can also be found in the Wrecked room, above the store.

Fixin’ Things #10

Location. Sierra Madre

Find it on the top of the terminal. (Executive Suites)

Fixin’ Things #11

Location. South Vegas Ruins

There is a table next to the couch, its on it. – Zapp’s Neon Signs.

Fixin’ Things #12

Location. Vault 3

It is found in the Living Quarters’ Southern region where it’s all flooded up, on the bed with a Milsurp Review and Locksmith’s Reader

Fixin’ Things #13

Location. Vault 3

Go past the entrance and then down the stairs to your left. And then simply lockpick the door to your left (The first one).

Fixin’ Things #14

Location. Vault 3

Found in the Maintenance room lying on the shelves in the Eastern room. You will find it locked.

Fixin’ Things #15

Location. Vault 34

Found in the living quarters area, in the room with rubble which is inaccessible normally, found in the North-West area.

Fixin’ Things #16

Location. Villa

Found in a file cabinet within a storage room. Go to the Salida del Sol’s South entrance and look left. You will find another one, found in a small storage room north of the Villa police station lying next to a Programmer’s Digest.

Fixin’ Things #17 #18

Location. Puesta del Sol

Canbe found on the ground in a room above the two working terminals. You can find another one located on the second floor in the south-east corner of the map, next to a bed without a mattress, in a ruined building.

Fixin’ Things #19

Location. New Vegas Steel

In the office area within a bin beside the desk with a terminal.

Fixin’ Things #20

Location. Mesquite Mountains lean-to

It is resting on the motorcycle.

Fixin’ Things #21

Location. Marked Men Guard Outpost

Found on a workbench at the ground level.

Fixin’ Things #22

Location. Hopeville Missile Silo Bunker

Near the Hopeville exit in the room; on the ground before the terminal.

Fixin’ Things #23

Location. Hoover Dam

Go to the Hoover Dam Offices and then go down the hallway from the power plant 01 door. It will be on the floor next to a toolbox at the end of the hallway where it makes a right turn.

Fixin’ Things #24

Location. HELIOS One

Go to the Solar collection tower; near a Mister Gutsy. It is found on the table next to a toolbox on the north wall, down the stairs.

Fixin’ Things #25

Location. Followers Safehouse

Found on the bed to your right next to a hunting rifle and a True Police Stories magazine.

Fixin’ Things #26

Location. East Pump Station

On a table in East Cistern next to a broken terminal.

Fixin’ Things #27

Location. Forbidden Zone dome entrance

On table in far left of the central piece in Dome Section.

Fixin’ Things #28

Location. Charleston Cave

On the shelf in a room near a submerged section at the back of the cave.

Fixin’ Things #29

Location. Camp Golf

Found on the second floor in the House Resort next to a Programmer’s Digest on a table in the center room.

Fixin’ Things #30

Location. Camp Golf

Found on the second floor in House Resort on a desk in the first room to the left after going up the South stairs.

Fixin’ Things #31

Location. Sunset Drive-in

South-West of a map you will see a fire. Go to this fire and look south, you will find the magazine.

Fixin’ Things #32

Location. Bitter Springs

Found on the table in a storage tent, right behind the medical tent, you will however need to steal it.

Fixin’ Things #33

Location. Ashton Missile Silo

Level 1 launch deck in a desk in the medical room with the Auto-Doc along with a Programmer’s Digest.

Fixin’ Things #34

Location. Colorado River Bed

Found in a duffle bag on the west of the River. 65 degrees East of Techatticup Mine.

Fixin’ Things #35

Location. Ranger Station Bravo

Found in the trailer next to the ammunition. Will have to be stolen.

Future Weapons Today Skill Magazines

Future Weapons Today #1

Location. Camp Golf

Search inside the Misfit’s tent

Future Weapons Today #2

Location. House Resort

Search in the stoure house

Future Weapons Today #3

Location. Camp McCarran

Search in the parking lot for a storage tent, it’s in there.

Future Weapons Today #4

Location. Cottonwood Cove

Go to the male restrooms and search on the floor.

Future Weapons Today #5

Location. Followers Safehouse

There is safe house just near-by the Advanced Radiation Suit. Check the far-left bed.

Future Weapons Today #6

Location. Gun Runners Factory

Reach to the barracks and look in the nightstand.

Future Weapons Today #7

Location. Lucky 38

Search in the Presidential Suite.

Future Weapons Today #8

Location. Lucky 38

Cocktail Lounge, Table.

Future Weapons Today #9

Location. Poseidon Gas Station

Enter into the Violet’s fort and look for a box on the shelf.

Future Weapons Today # 10

Location. Ranch House

Kitchen, Cupboard.

Future Weapons Today #11

Location. Whittaker Farmstead

Kitchen, Shelf.

Future Weapons Today #12

Location. The Aerie

Found right underneath the bed.

Future Weapons Today #13

Location. Ruined Highway Interchance

Will be south of the map marker on the highway in a blue, orange striped trailer next to a Patriot’s Cookbook, Milsurp Review and La Fantoma

Lad’s Life Skill Magazines

Lad’s Life #1

Location. Broc Flower Cave

There are a couple of skeletons in the center, its lying next to them right on the floor – Lower Irradiated Chamber.

Lad’s Life #2

Location. Camp McCarran

Enter into the tent which is next to the trailer

Lad’s Life #3

Location. Cottonwood Cove

There is a small cave towards the southeast side of the river, search it on a dead body.

Lad’s Life #4

Location. Goodsprings

Get to the Doc Mitchell’s house and enter into the next north-eastern house and search the ladders.

Lad’s Life #5

Location. Goodsprings

There are a number of wrecked desks, its lying on the floor just next to them. – Goodsprings schoolhouse.

Lad’s Life #6

Location. Jacobstown

Enter into the first room which comes on the left side of the right-hand staircase. The book is in that room just next to some instruments. (Lodge)

Lad’s Life #7

Location. Mountain Shadows Campground

East, picnic table.

Lad’s Life #8

Location. Powder Ganger Camp South

Get to the South of the NCR correction facility and find a crate of burnt books, it’s inside it.

Lad’s Life #9

Location. Ranger Station Alpha

Search the left camp.

Lad’s Life # 10

Location. Ranger Station Delta

Table, tent.

Lad’s Life # 11

Location. Red Rock Canyon

Lying on the floor next to the Programmer’s digest, north-west tent.

Lad’s Life # 12

Location. South Vegas Ruins

Go upstairs and search for it in the office’s shelf. It is just next to the Nuka Cola Quartz – Zapp’s Neon Signs.

Lad’s Life # 13

Location. Techatticup Mine

There are 2 hostages, at the entrance of the area. Search at the right side.

Lad’s Life # 14

Location. The Tops

Get to the Benny’s suite and search on the top of the fire-place. (13th floor)

Lad’s Life #15

Location. The Tops

Climb up to the 13th floor and search the High Roller Suite.

Lad’s Life #16

Location. Yangtze Memorial

Northwest, abandoned Shacks.

Lad’s Life #17

Location. Zion Fishing Lodge

Search for it next to the couch.

Lad’s Life #18

Location. Zion Valley Welcome Booth

You will find this resting on a wooden bench right in front of the booth.

Lad’s Life #19

Location. Z9 Crotalus DNA preservation Lab

Found in the west room next to a terminal, in a bin up in the cabinet.

Lad’s Life #20

Location. Westside Co-op

On a counter, next to the Salesman Weekly near the Clayton Ettienne.

Lad’s Life #21

Location. The Courier’s Mile

Between a burning car and a warhead underneath some ruined books.

Lad’s Life #22

Location. Securiton de-construction plant

On the rightmost picnic table outside, near the gate in the South-Side entrance.

Lad’s Life #23

Location. Ranger Station Foxtrot

You will find this one lying on a table inside the tent to the left of the Duck and Cover! Disable the table to find the magazine.

Lad’s Life #24

Location. Older Mormon Fort

You can buy it from Julie Farkas at a discount once you provide her enough supplies during the quest Friend of the Followers.

Lad’s Life #25

Location. Nellis Airforce Base

Found in the teacher’s desk, in Nellis Schoolhouse along with a Patriot’s Cookbook and Today’s Physician. The lock is marked as Very Easy.

Lad’s Life #26

Location. NCR Ranger Safehouse

Found in a pool of green water next to two skeletons east to the Ranger safehouse and North-East of Black Mountain.

Lad’s Life #27

Location. Lake Mead Cave

Found in the back of the cave along with some suitcases and ammunition box.

Lad’s Life #28

Location. Junction 7 Rest Stop

Can be found in Parker’s Restaurant and Fountain, on the ground level near an upside down table under a ruined book.

Lad’s Life #29

Location. Goodsprings Cemetery

You will find this magazine East of the water tower where you will find two caverns with scorpions. You can find the magazine hidden in the southern cavern with two rock ledges on the back wall. You will find it hidden between the rocks and plants on the ground.

Lad’s Life #30

Location. Goodsprings Cave

It is being held by a deceased female body near a duffle bag at the back of the cave.

Lad’s Life #31

Location. Dry Wells

Found in a lead-lined metal box with a Today’s Physician, west on the map on a ledge with ammunition boxes and stimpaks.

Lad’s Life #32

Location. Charleston Cove

Near a submerged section on a shelf in a room at the back of the cave.

Lad’s Life #33

Location. Captain Dean Boat Rentals

As you enter, it is located on the bottom shelf to your left.

Lad’s Life #34

Location. Cannibal Johnson’s Cave

Found lying on one of the shelves in the cave.

Lad’s Life #35

Location. Camp McCarran

Concourse, found in the waiting area with the pool table, in front of the second bench to the right.

Lad’s Life #36 #37 #38

Location. Camp Golf

Found in the House Resort, second floor, on top of a bed in the Northern center room.

In the camp golf tent with Sgt. McCredie, on the middle right desk. You must steal this.

East of Camp Golf is the Campground, you will find it in a Caravan close to the road and Lake Las Vegas lakebed.

La Fantoma! Skill Magazines

La Fantoma! #1

Location. Bitter Springs Recreation Area

Search under the books on the table, office.

La Fantoma! #2

Location. Boulder City

Go to the train station office and look on the below of the conveyor belt.

La Fantoma! #3

Location. Camp McCarran

Reach to the 2nd tent on the left side if you are facing the middle doors of the terminal building and looking at the north side. Search beneath the tent’s bed.

La Fantoma! #4

Location. Crimson Caravan Company

Barracks, desk.

La Fantoma! #5

Location. Executive Suites

It inside the bedroom of Vera Keyes, lying on a nightsand.

La Fantoma! #6

Location. Followers safehouse

Safehouse, next to the advanced radiation suit alongside the left-most bed.

La Fantoma! #7

Location. H&H Tool Factory

Entrance Room, Bookshelf on the left side.

La Fantoma! #9

Location. Lucky 38

On the hard-lock briefcase. (Cocktail Lounge)

La Fantoma! #10

Location. Nellis Air Force Base

It’s on Pete’s bed at the Museum.

La Fantoma! #11

Location. Poseidon Gas Station

It is on a metal shelf in a wooden box, this is the place where you encounter Violet, at the tower.

La Fantoma #12

Location. Powder Ganger Camp West

It’s in the southeast, down in the radioactive puddle near a burnt out car and radioactive barrels lying around. To reach there, follow the road south past the camp to the first billboard on the left, turn left from there into a small down depression that leads right into the puddle.

La Fantoma #13

Location. Sierra Madre Vault

Search in the trash can.

La Fantoma #14

Location. Villa Police Station

Go to the back of the station and check into the third cell, it’s behind the locked door.

La Fantoma #15

Location. Zapp’s Neon Signs

It’s lying next to the couch.

La Fantoma #16

Location. Executive Suites of Sierre Madre Casino.

Found on a nightstand in the room of Vera Keyes. Don’t forget to close the door on your way out.

La Fantoma #17

Location. X-13 Research Facility

You can find this one in the room right across the entrance within the Lab where you will find the X-13 gloves underneath a pre-war book, right next to the terminal and another one under a pre-war book in the research area next to the desk which is located rightward from the entrance

Locksmith’s Reader Skill Magazines

Locksmith’s Reader #1

Location. Camp Golf

Enter into the first room on the right side of the 2nd floor, and look under the damaged shelf (House Resort)

Locksmith’s Reader #2

Location. Goodsprings

You will get it from Sunny Smiles at the Prospector Saloon.

Locksmith’s Reader #3

Location. Hoover Dam

It is on a table just next to the door which says Hoover Dam Offices. (Power Plant #1)

Locksmith’s Reader #4

Location. Mole Rat Ranch

Look for it at the foot of the stairs of a house in the corner of outer Vegas, towards Nellis Air Force Base. There is a grenade bouquet trap, a sniper rifle with ammo and a Locksmith’s Reader at the foot of the stairs of this house.

Locksmith’s Reader #5

Location. Sierra Madre

Head into the executive suites and look on the workbench.

Locksmith’s Reader #6

Location. The Tops

It’s again the 13th floor, inside Benny’s work shop.

Locksmith’s Reader #7

Location. The Tops

It’s again the 13th floor, inside Benny’s work shop.

Locksmith’s Reader #8 #9 #10 #11 #12

Location. Vault 3

Go to the living quarters room (Locked by an Average Lock) and find it by the bed.

There is a locked room at the left side of the entrance. (Living Quarters)

Get to the submerged room and search for it on the shelves located on the eastern sections. (Living Quarters)

One is found in the Maintenance Wing, towards the left where you will find a locked room.

Another one is found in a Submerged Storage Room to the South, right on the shelves.

Locksmith’s Reader # 13

Location. Westside

Search the first desk right after you enter into Casa Madrid.

Locksmith’s Reader #14 #15

Location. Camp McCaran

Found in the Concourse building, near a bench at the large center pylon. You will have to steal this.

Another is found in the contents within the MP confiscated goods trunk which will be given to you by Carrie Boyd after you complete the quest The White Wash.

Locksmith’s Reader #16

Location. Casa Madrid Apartments

Can be found on top of a copy of Salesman Weekly on the lobby table. It is located left when you walk in.

Meeting People Skill Magazines

Meeting People #1

Location. Camp Golf

Go to the House Resort and then head upstairs, enter into the washroom and you’ll find it on the floor.

Meeting People #2

Location. Camp Searchlight

This is the place where you find Pvt. Kyle, the Searchlight home. Its lying next to the bed on a desk.

Meeting People #3 #4 #5

Location. Goodsprings

It’s on a Sunset Sarsaparilla crate just next to the side door closet to the entrance. (Prospector Saloon)

Go towards the Northern Side of the Prospector Saloon and look inside the Metal Trailer, on the shelf.

Lying on the floor, next to the safe by the broken desk. (Schoolhouse)

Meeting People #6

Location. New Vegas Medical Clinic

It’s on the left desk from the clinic guard.

Meeting People #7

Location. Residential District

There is a vending machine across the wall which has a bench just next to it. It’s under the bench.

Meeting People #8

Location. Sierra Madre

Go Vera’s bedroom in the executive suites and you’ll find this on a nightstand.

Meeting People #9

Location. Sunset Sarsaparilla HQ

You’ll find this on the southern-most picnic bench.

Meeting People #10

Location. The Tampico

Check inside Vera’s dressing room

Meeting People #11

Location. The Tops

Search on the tables of the presidential suite.

Meeting People #12

Location. Vault 3

Get to the living quarters and get into the first door, you’ll see it on the nightstand.

Meeting People #13

Location. Think Tank

Go to the bottom floor, Dr.8 has it.

Meeting People #14

Location. Sunstone Tower Roof

Go through the indoor stairway passage. You will find the magazine in one of the filing cabinets next to a Salesman Weekly. It is in the room just below The Divide exit.

Meeting People #15 #16

Location. Sierre madre Casino

Found in the Executive Suites, on the nightstand in Vera’s Bedroom

Found in The Tampico, in Vera’s dressing room.

Below are the magazine locations of the remaining 7 types of magazines in Fallout New Vegas.

Milsurp Review

Guns +10

Patriot’s Cookbook

Explosives +10

Programmer’s Digest

Science +10

Salesman Weekly

Barter +10

Tales of Chivalrie

Melee Weapons +10

Today’s Physician

Medicine +10

True Police Stories

Critical chance +5%

Milsurp Review Skill Magazines

Milsurp Review #1 #2

Location. Camp McCarran

Look in the tent which is under the bunkbed.

There is a tent which a lot of shelves and have some metal boxes on them. It is on a counter which is next to the batteries.

Milsurp Review #3

Location. Executive Suites

Go to the bedroom, and find it on the suitcase.

Milsurp Review #4

Location. Primm

Go to the 2nd floor of the wrecked building which is just next to the Nash’ residence and search near the ammo boxes.

Milsurp Review #5

Location. Ranger Station Delta

It is located on the generator under the table of the pool room, ruined building.

Milsurp Review #6

Location. Red Rock Canyon

There is a tent next to a fire on the North-Western side, its lying on its floor just next to a Programmer’s Digest.

Milsurp Review #7

Location. Vault 34

Just next to the rubber pile and a first aid kit with a SMG.

Milsurp Review #8

Location. Villa Police Station

Enter into the first room of the terminal and check on the crates nest to the stair-way. (basement)

Milsurp Review #9

Location. Villa Police Station

Enter into the first room of the terminal and check on the crates nest to the stair-way. (basement)

Milsurp Review #10

Location. Zion Ranger Station

Found just left of the entrance behind the knocked down chair in the corner

Milsurp Review #11

Location. Vault 34

Found on the first floor in a room next to the reactor door on a table.

Milsurp Review #12

Location. Vault 3

Go to the living quarters’ flooded area in the south, lying on the bed with Locksmith’s Reader and Fixin’ Things.

Milsurp Review #13

Location. The Crow’s Nest

Found in a wooden box, near the Ralphie poster, along with a Taeles of Chivalrie.

Milsurp Review #14

Location. Ruined Highway Interchance

You can find this magazine south of the map in a blue, orange striped trailer.

Milsurp Review #15

Location. Nipton

Found in the General Store on the second floor on the rug next to the overturned couch.

Milsurp Review #16

Location. Gomorrah

Found in the Gomorrah suites in Cachino’s room on a nightstand.

Patriot’s Cookbook Skill Magazines

Patriot’s Cookbook #1

Location. Camp Golf

Misfit’s Tent.

Patriot’s Cookbook #2

Location. Horowitz farmstead

There is a house at the SE of the farmstead, search in the bed-room.

Patriot’s Cookbook #3 #4 #5

Location. Nellis Air Force Base

Go towards the bunker and search the shelves just next to it, Men’s Barrack.

On the shelf next to Pete’s bed. (Nellis Boomer Museum).

Check the teacher’s desk, schoolhouse.

Patriot’s Cookbook #6

Location. New California Republic Correctional Facility

Go past the locked cell, Block A.

Patriot’s Cookbook #7

Location. New Vegas Steel

Enter into the first room and search the tables.

Patriot’s Cookbook #8

Location. Nipton

Next to a grenade rifle, inside the safe of the house.

Patriot’s Cookbook #9

Location. Sierra Madre

In the bedroom, on a suitcase – Executive Suites

Patriot’s Cookbook #10

Location. Zion Fishing Lodge

Find a cabinet which has two war books, there is a table just next to it. – Fishing Lodge.

Patriot’s Cookbook #11

Location. Techatticup Mine

Find the supply cage and search the shelves

Patriot’s Cookbook #12 # 13

Location. Vault 34

The wrecked room which has a first aid kit, a skeleton and a bag.

There is a room which has 3 dwellers in it, and a locked door, just get into the next room from there and you’ll find this.

Patriot’s Cookbook #14

Location. Techatticup Mine

Found on the bottom of the shelf of a supply cage.

Patriot’s Cookbook #15

Location. Ruined Highway Interchange

South of the map marker on the highway in a blue, orange-striped trailer.

Patriot’s Cookbook #16

Location. NCR CF Administration, on the 2nd floor.

Patriot’s Cookbook #17

Location. Camp Golf, inside Misfits’ tent.

Patriot’s Cookbook #18

Location. Camp McCarran

Given by Carrie Boyd as a reward for completing the quest The White Wash.

Patriot’s Cookbook #19

Location. Gomorrah

Found in Gomorrah suites on a table in the room to the outer north-west

Programmer’s Digest

Programmer’s Digest #1

Location. Broc Flower Cave

Go to the upper chamber and get near to the medical loot. It is on the chemistry-set table next to the dummy computer terminal.

Programmer’s Digest #2

Location. Camp Guardian Caves

It is just on the backside of the Lakelurkers group, inside their cane in a duffle bag.

Programmer’s Digest #3

Location. Followers Safehouse

Checkout the middle bed.

Programmer’s Digest #4

Location. Goodsprings

In the schoolhouse.

Programmer’s Digest #5 #6 #7

Location. Hoover Dam

Get the Number# 1 Power Plant and you’ll find this upstairs, on a table next to the office gate.

In the Eastern Room, just next to the inventory terminal on the table.

Go to the ladies room of the NE tower and search the stalls upstairs.

Programmer’s Digest #8

Location. Hunter’s farm

Search the mailboxes.

Programmer’s Digest #9

Location. Jacobstown

There is a lodge upstairs, get into it then take the left hallway and make a right, check the rooms and their tables.

Programmer’s Digest #10

Location. Mick and Ralph’s

Next to the non-functional terminal, 2nd floor.

Programmer’s Digest #11

Location. Poseidon Gas Station

Enter into the Violet’s makeshift fort (south) and search on the shelves.

Programmer’s Digest #12

Location. Prim

It is on the table, Johnson Nash’ House

Programmer’s Digest #13

Location. Puestadel Sol Switching Station

Check the electronic on your right, just when you are about to go down-stairs.

Programmer’s Digest #14

Location. Red Rock Canyon

Search the North Western Tent, next to a fire.

Programmer’s Digest #15

Location. The Tops

Behind a locked door, in the Southern middle room. 13th floor

Programmer’s Digest #16

Location. Vault 22

Just next to the mattress

Programmer’s Digest #17

Location. Vault 19

Under the desk with the terminal in the first room on the first floor just on the left after entering the blue sector.

Programmer’s Digest #18

Location. Villa Police Station

In the room with a reloading bench on the closest shelf to the right as you enter the place.

Programmer’s Digest #19

Location. Sunset Sarsaparilla Headquarters

As you enter through the main entrance, you will find it on the table to the right just opposite of Festus.

Programmer’s Digest #20

Location. South Vegas Ruins West Entrance

At Violet’s hideout on her tower by the metal box on the left.

Programmer’s Digest #21

Location. Red Rock Drug Lab

The trailer in the front; on the bench near a Chemistry set, right next to the Today’s Physician.

Programmer’s Digest #22

Location. Old Mormon Fort

Can be bought from Julie Farkas after you give her enough supplies whilst completing Friend of the Followers.

Programmer’s Digest #23

Location. Nipton

Found in the town hall, tow magazines in Major Steyn’s office on his desk right next to the terminal.

Programmer’s Digest #24

Location. Nellis Air Force Base

In Nellis schoolhouse on the teacher’s desk with Boxing Times and Fixin’ Things.

Programmer’s Digest #25

Location. New Vegas Steel

In the office area inside a bin next to the desk.

Programmer’s Digest #26

Location. Matthews Animal Husbandry Farm

Found in a duffle bag on the second floor of the barn located in the East.

Programmer’s Digest #27

Location. Junction 7 Rest Stop

Located in a ruined building known as Parker’s Restaurant and Fountain upstairs in a fallen bookshelf.

Programmer’s Digest #28

Location. Hopeville Missile Silo Bunker

On the ground level on top of the blast door-control.

Programmer’s Digest #29

Location. Camp Golf

In the tent with Sgt. McCredie on the desk in the back.

Programmer’s Digest #30

Location. Camp Golf

In the house resort on the second floor next to a copy of Fixin’ Things on a table.

Programmer’s Digest #31

Location. Ashton Missile Silo

On Level 1 launchdeck in a desk in the medical room with Auto-Doc along with a copy of Fixin’ Things.

Salesman Weekly

Salesman Weekly #1

Location. Aerotech Office Park

Go inside the Suite 300 and check the reception desk.

Salesman Weekly #2 #3

Location. Bitter Springs

Gille’s tent, table.

There is a shack at the NE side of the refugee camp, check the straw mattress bedding.

Salesman Weekly #4

Location. Camp McCarran

Tent City parking lot, the tent on the western side of the Mess Hall Tent holds this.

Salesman Weekly #5

Location. Casa Madrid Apartments

Go to the lobby and check the main table. (Left side)

Salesman Weekly #6

Location. Goodsprings

There is a book-shelf on the left side of the General Store, check it.

Salesman Weekly #7

Location. Goodsprings

Just next to the chalkboard at the back of the schoolhouse.

Salesman Weekly #8

Location. Gomorah

Go to the mezzanine area of the Nero’s Suite and look on the bookcase.

Salesman Weekly #9

Location. Grub n Gulp Rest stop

North of the shack, on a picnic table.

Salesman Weekly #10

Location. Primm

Vikki and Vance Casino, west-end room, at a desk.

Salesman Weekly #11, #12

Location. The Tops

The room 1301 of the 13th floor, on the dressing table just next to the bed.

Benny’s room i.e on the 13th floor. See the book-case which is situated on the right of the bed

Salesman Weekly #13

Location. Westside Co-Op

At the corner of the counter, next to Etienne. (Inside Co-Op)

Salesman Weekly #14

Location. Old Mormon Fort

Sold by Julie Farkas once you give her enough supplies during Friend of the Followers.

Salesman Weekly #15

Location. Nipton

On the 1st floor of Nipton General store on the desk on the right of Boxcars.

Salesman Weekly #16

Location. Hopeville Missile Base HQ

On a gray desk to the left of the entrance.

Salesman Weekly #17

Location. Goodsprings

In the prospector saloon in the small office on a crate next to the door.

Salesman Weekly #18

Location. Gomorrah

In Nero’s Suite in Gomorrah suites on the mezzanine area, top of the corner bookcase.

Salesman Weekly #19

Location. Camp Golf

In Sgt. McCredie’s tent, you must pickpocket from the NCR trooper at the back of the tent.

Salesman Weekly #20

Location. Broc Flower Cave

In front of the courier on the floor as you enter the cave, in between clutter

Tales of Chivalrie

Tales of Chivalrie #1

Location. Allied Technologies offices

Western Room, Bookshelf.

Tales of Chivalrie #2

Location. Camp Golf

Search in the first room upstairs if you’re going up via the Northern Stairs.

Tales of Chivalrie #3

Location. Goodsprings

If you’re at Doc Mitchell’s house then go south and search for a mailbox, its in it.

Tales of Chivalrie #4

Location. Mick and Ralph’s

Go upstairs, and check the desk.

Tales of Chivalrie #5

Location. NellisAirforce Base

See the shelf next to Pete’s bed, Boomer Museum.

Tales of Chivalrie #6

Location. NCR Correctional Facility

Search on the shelf of the Visitor Center.

Tales of Chivalrie #7

Location. The Tampico

Its just next to the projector.

Tales of Chivalrie #8

Location. Villa Police Station

Enter into the first room with a terminal and look on the crates, there is a stair-case just next to those crates. (Basement)

Tales of Chivalrie #9

Location. The Tops

One is found in the presidential suite on the counter in the kitchen.

Tales of Chivalrie #10

Location. The Tops

The other is found in the main casino on the small table on the second level above the entrance. Must be stolen.

Tales of Chivalrie #11

Location. New Vegas Steel

In the office area in a bin next to the desk with the terminal.

Tales of Chivalrie #12

Location. The Basincreek Building

Foud in the back room, North-West area behind an Easy locked door, it is located on the bottom of the bookshelf

Today’s Physician

Today’s Physician #1

Location. Aerotech Suite 300

Lobby, side table.

Today’s Physician #2

Location. Broc Flower Cave

See the table next to the dummy computer terminal- Located at the upper chamber with the medical loot.

Today’s Physician #3

Location. Executive Suites

Vera’s Suite, near the chemistry set.

Today’s Physician #4

Location. Followers Safe house

Check the middle bed of the safe house near to the multiplas rifle.

Today’s Physician #5

Location. Freeside

Go to the upstairs tower and look in the room, Old Mormon Fort.

Today’s Physician #6

Location. Goodsprings

You’ll wakeup with Doc Mitchell at this location, just search on the desk right at front of you.

Today’s Physician #7

Location. Gun Runners

Look at the bathroom stall, in the building.

Today’s Physician #8

Location. Jean Sky Diving

On the highway northeast in a Powder Ganger-occupied camp, near a Sunset Sarsaparilla billboard.

Today’s Physician #9 #10

Location. Lucky 38

Master bedroom, on the table (Presidential Suite).

Northwest room – has bathtubs, on the table (Presidential Suite).

Today’s Physician #11

Location. Mick and Ralph’s

Upstairs, check the bed.

Today’s Physician #12

Location. Mountain Shadows Campground

Search at the table

Today’s Physician #13

Location. New Vegas Medical Clinic

Search at the small table.

Today’s Physician #14, #15

Location. Nellis Air force Base

Right after you enter into the Nellis Children’s Barracks, look at the table in front.

Search at the teacher’s desk, school house.

Today’s Physician #16

Location. Vault 3

Enter into the medical room and look on the desk. (Recreation Area)

Today’s Physician #17

Location. Vault 34

When you’ll leave the first room after entering in to the vault, you’ll notice a hall way on the right side, follow it and you’ll get into another room. Check the right side of that room and you’ll find the magazine next to a first aid kit.

Today’s Physician #18

Location. Vault 3

In the living quarters in a carpeted bedroom opposite to the entrance from the living quarters from the recreation area.

Today’s Physician #19

Location. Vault 19

On the first floor in the clinic, on the desk.

Today’s Physician #20

Location. Third Street Municipal Building

On the top floor, in the physician’s desk at the edge of the building.

Today’s Physician #21

Location. Sierre Madre Casino and Resort

Executive suites in Vera’s Suite, next to the chemistry set.

Today’s Physician #22

Location. Securiton de-construction plant

Should be under a burned book to the right of the entrance on a book shelf.

Today’s Physician #23

Location. Red Rock Drug Lab

Can be found in the trailer at the front, on a bench near a chemistry set.

Today’s Physician #24

Location. Old Mormon Fort

Once you provide Julie Farkas with enough supplies during Friend of the Followers, she will sell it to you.

Today’s Physician #25

Location. New Vegas Strip

Left of Las Vegas Boulevard station in a magazine vending machine.

Today’s Physician #26

Location. New Vegas Strip

Given to you by Emily Ortal for successfully planting the bug during the quest The Moon Comes Over the Tower.

Today’s Physician #27

Location. Junction 7 Rest Stop

In the ruined building called Parker’s Restaurant and Fountain, off the highway near the bed with the skeleton.

Today’s Physician #28

Location. Hopeville Missile Base Headquarters

Can be found in a locked safe (Hard), next to the armory access codes; north of the map.

True Police Stories

True Police Stories #1

Location. Allied Technologies Offices

Search the cornet table, entrance foyer.

True Police Stories #2

Location. Bitter Springs Recreation Area

Office, just on the right of the door…there is a table.

True Police Stories #3

Location. Boulder City

Go into the ruins and enter into the blown store building, beside the Great Khans. Search its upper floor book case.

True Police Stories #4

Location. California Sunset Drive-in

Scenic overlook, at the picnic table.

True Police Stories #5

Location. Crimson Caravan Company

Search inside the floor of the first restroom stall. (Main Office)

True Police Stories #6

Location. Gomorrah

Upper Floor – Clanden’ Suite, next to the round beds…on a table. (Gomorrah Suites)

True Police Stories #7

Location. Lucky 38

Cocktail Lounge, search the small tables of the middle section.

True Police Stories #8

Location. Mole Rat Ranch

There is a ruined building at the Eastern side, there is a locked room just next to it, the book is in the locked storage rom.

True Police Stories #9

Location. Poseidon Gas Station

Search the Police car, its right next to the radiation barrels

True Police Stories #10

Location. The Basincreek Building

Entrance Foyer, the corner table.

True Police Stories #11

Location. The Tops

Presidential Suite, bedroom’s bedside table.

True Police Stories #12

Location. Vaulr 34

Go the security room and you’ll find a doctor’s bag on the rubble. It’s in the bag. (Reactor Level)

True Police Stories #13

Location. Villa Police Station

Kitchen, right beside the Cosmic Knife.

True Police Stories #14

Location. Sunstone Tower Roof

Office room on the second last floor just below the roof in a Hard Locked filing cabinet next to Lad’s Life.

True Police Stories #15

Location. Sunstone Tower Roof

In the stairway passage between the Ashton missile silo and the Divide, second level in the hallway on a bookshelf under a small burnt book.

True Police Stories #16

Location. Sierre Madre Casino

In the executive suites on top of a dresser in a closet in the left room at the end of the hallway to the left, in a hard locked safe by the dresser