There are a total of 213 Skill Magazines that you can find in Fallout New Vegas. Why should you bother to look for them? Well, they temporarily raise the corresponding skill by 10 points so they are quite handy in many cases. This Fallout New Vegas Skill Magazine Locations guide will help you in collecting all of them.
If you run out of Skill Magazines in Fallout New Vegas, you can always get one random skill magazine from the magazine vending machine. It’s random, so you may not get what you want, but it’s an unlimited supply.
There is another catch, the effect of these magazines don’t stack, so only use one magazine at a time. The bonus of two magazines used back-to-back will only be worth one magazine, the second magazine will be wasted.
Fallout New Vegas Skill Magazine Locations
These are the magazine types and their usage bonus temporarily awarded to the players who uses it. Click the Magazine Type Name to go to its section where you will find the locations of that specific magazine. They are written in this order: Name of the Magazine, Permanent Location, and description of the location.
- Unarmed +10
- Repair +10
- Energy Weapons +10
- Survival +10
- Sneak +10
- Lockpick +10
- Speech +10
- Guns +10
- Explosives +10
- Science +10
- Barter +10
- Melee Weapons +10
- Medicine +10
- Critical chance +5%
Boxing Times Skill Magazines
Boxing Times #1
Location. Boulder City
Get to the mining equipment’s bottom.
Boxing Times #2
Location. Goodsprings
Get into the gas station, look on the shelves.
Boxing Times #3
Location. H&H Tool Factory
Go to the reception room, it’s on the desk.
Boxing Time #4
Location. Jacobstown
Go to the lodge, and climb up to the right stairs, get into the small room on the left side and look on its table.
Boxing Time #5
Location. Lucky 38
Inside the bar next to Golden Gloves.
Boxing Times #6
Location. South Vegas Ruins
Upstairs to the Nuka-Cola Quartz, there is an office. It is on its shelf (Zapp’s Neon Signs)
Boxing Times #7
Location. Techatticup Mine
There is an NCR Prisoner in the cell; it is on the cell’s shelf.
Boxing Times #8
Location. The King;’s School of Impersonation
Get to the bedroom of the 3rd floor and search its tables.
Fixin’Things Skill Magazines
Fixin’Things #1
Location. Camp McCarran
Check the first line tents
Fixin’ Things #2
Location. Camp McCarran
If you’re standing on the terminal building then enter into the third building of the first row and search on the lockers.
Fixin’ Things #3
Location. Goodsprings
Go to the Goodspring Homes and enter into the washrooms, search the sink of each and you’ll find it.
Fixin’ Things #4
Location. You’ll find it in the Prospector Saloon
Fixin’ Things #5
Location. Jacobstown
Go upstairs and enter into the room, it’s on the table just next to the Programmer’s Digest. (Jacobstown Lodge)
Fixin’ Things #6
Location. NellisAirForce Base
Search in the workshop.
Fixin’ Things #7
Location. New Vegas Medical Clinic
Search the tables
Fixin’ Things #8
Location. Primm
Next to the programmer’s digest of theMojave Express office lying next to a bed.
Fixin’ Things #9
Location. Puestadel Sol
At the exit of the switching station, lying on a table. It can also be found in the Wrecked room, above the store.
Fixin’ Things #10
Location. Sierra Madre
Find it on the top of the terminal. (Executive Suites)
Fixin’ Things #11
Location. South Vegas Ruins
There is a table next to the couch, its on it. – Zapp’s Neon Signs.
Fixin’ Things #12
Location. Vault 3
It is found in the Living Quarters’ Southern region where it’s all flooded up, on the bed with a Milsurp Review and Locksmith’s Reader
Fixin’ Things #13
Location. Vault 3
Go past the entrance and then down the stairs to your left. And then simply lockpick the door to your left (The first one).
Fixin’ Things #14
Location. Vault 3
Found in the Maintenance room lying on the shelves in the Eastern room. You will find it locked.
Fixin’ Things #15
Location. Vault 34
Found in the living quarters area, in the room with rubble which is inaccessible normally, found in the North-West area.
Fixin’ Things #16
Location. Villa
Found in a file cabinet within a storage room. Go to the Salida del Sol’s South entrance and look left. You will find another one, found in a small storage room north of the Villa police station lying next to a Programmer’s Digest.
Fixin’ Things #17 #18
Location. Puesta del Sol
Canbe found on the ground in a room above the two working terminals. You can find another one located on the second floor in the south-east corner of the map, next to a bed without a mattress, in a ruined building.
Fixin’ Things #19
Location. New Vegas Steel
In the office area within a bin beside the desk with a terminal.
Fixin’ Things #20
Location. Mesquite Mountains lean-to
It is resting on the motorcycle.
Fixin’ Things #21
Location. Marked Men Guard Outpost
Found on a workbench at the ground level.
Fixin’ Things #22
Location. Hopeville Missile Silo Bunker
Near the Hopeville exit in the room; on the ground before the terminal.
Fixin’ Things #23
Location. Hoover Dam
Go to the Hoover Dam Offices and then go down the hallway from the power plant 01 door. It will be on the floor next to a toolbox at the end of the hallway where it makes a right turn.
Fixin’ Things #24
Location. HELIOS One
Go to the Solar collection tower; near a Mister Gutsy. It is found on the table next to a toolbox on the north wall, down the stairs.
Fixin’ Things #25
Location. Followers Safehouse
Found on the bed to your right next to a hunting rifle and a True Police Stories magazine.
Fixin’ Things #26
Location. East Pump Station
On a table in East Cistern next to a broken terminal.
Fixin’ Things #27
Location. Forbidden Zone dome entrance
On table in far left of the central piece in Dome Section.
Fixin’ Things #28
Location. Charleston Cave
On the shelf in a room near a submerged section at the back of the cave.
Fixin’ Things #29
Location. Camp Golf
Found on the second floor in the House Resort next to a Programmer’s Digest on a table in the center room.
Fixin’ Things #30
Location. Camp Golf
Found on the second floor in House Resort on a desk in the first room to the left after going up the South stairs.
Fixin’ Things #31
Location. Sunset Drive-in
South-West of a map you will see a fire. Go to this fire and look south, you will find the magazine.
Fixin’ Things #32
Location. Bitter Springs
Found on the table in a storage tent, right behind the medical tent, you will however need to steal it.
Fixin’ Things #33
Location. Ashton Missile Silo
Level 1 launch deck in a desk in the medical room with the Auto-Doc along with a Programmer’s Digest.
Fixin’ Things #34
Location. Colorado River Bed
Found in a duffle bag on the west of the River. 65 degrees East of Techatticup Mine.
Fixin’ Things #35
Location. Ranger Station Bravo
Found in the trailer next to the ammunition. Will have to be stolen.
Future Weapons Today Skill Magazines
Future Weapons Today #1
Location. Camp Golf
Search inside the Misfit’s tent
Future Weapons Today #2
Location. House Resort
Search in the stoure house
Future Weapons Today #3
Location. Camp McCarran
Search in the parking lot for a storage tent, it’s in there.
Future Weapons Today #4
Location. Cottonwood Cove
Go to the male restrooms and search on the floor.
Future Weapons Today #5
Location. Followers Safehouse
There is safe house just near-by the Advanced Radiation Suit. Check the far-left bed.
Future Weapons Today #6
Location. Gun Runners Factory
Reach to the barracks and look in the nightstand.
Future Weapons Today #7
Location. Lucky 38
Search in the Presidential Suite.
Future Weapons Today #8
Location. Lucky 38
Cocktail Lounge, Table.
Future Weapons Today #9
Location. Poseidon Gas Station
Enter into the Violet’s fort and look for a box on the shelf.
Future Weapons Today # 10
Location. Ranch House
Kitchen, Cupboard.
Future Weapons Today #11
Location. Whittaker Farmstead
Kitchen, Shelf.
Future Weapons Today #12
Location. The Aerie
Found right underneath the bed.
Future Weapons Today #13
Location. Ruined Highway Interchance
Will be south of the map marker on the highway in a blue, orange striped trailer next to a Patriot’s Cookbook, Milsurp Review and La Fantoma
Lad’s Life Skill Magazines
Lad’s Life #1
Location. Broc Flower Cave
There are a couple of skeletons in the center, its lying next to them right on the floor – Lower Irradiated Chamber.
Lad’s Life #2
Location. Camp McCarran
Enter into the tent which is next to the trailer
Lad’s Life #3
Location. Cottonwood Cove
There is a small cave towards the southeast side of the river, search it on a dead body.
Lad’s Life #4
Location. Goodsprings
Get to the Doc Mitchell’s house and enter into the next north-eastern house and search the ladders.
Lad’s Life #5
Location. Goodsprings
There are a number of wrecked desks, its lying on the floor just next to them. – Goodsprings schoolhouse.
Lad’s Life #6
Location. Jacobstown
Enter into the first room which comes on the left side of the right-hand staircase. The book is in that room just next to some instruments. (Lodge)
Lad’s Life #7
Location. Mountain Shadows Campground
East, picnic table.
Lad’s Life #8
Location. Powder Ganger Camp South
Get to the South of the NCR correction facility and find a crate of burnt books, it’s inside it.
Lad’s Life #9
Location. Ranger Station Alpha
Search the left camp.
Lad’s Life # 10
Location. Ranger Station Delta
Table, tent.
Lad’s Life # 11
Location. Red Rock Canyon
Lying on the floor next to the Programmer’s digest, north-west tent.
Lad’s Life # 12
Location. South Vegas Ruins
Go upstairs and search for it in the office’s shelf. It is just next to the Nuka Cola Quartz – Zapp’s Neon Signs.
Lad’s Life # 13
Location. Techatticup Mine
There are 2 hostages, at the entrance of the area. Search at the right side.
Lad’s Life # 14
Location. The Tops
Get to the Benny’s suite and search on the top of the fire-place. (13th floor)
Lad’s Life #15
Location. The Tops
Climb up to the 13th floor and search the High Roller Suite.
Lad’s Life #16
Location. Yangtze Memorial
Northwest, abandoned Shacks.
Lad’s Life #17
Location. Zion Fishing Lodge
Search for it next to the couch.
Lad’s Life #18
Location. Zion Valley Welcome Booth
You will find this resting on a wooden bench right in front of the booth.
Lad’s Life #19
Location. Z9 Crotalus DNA preservation Lab
Found in the west room next to a terminal, in a bin up in the cabinet.
Lad’s Life #20
Location. Westside Co-op
On a counter, next to the Salesman Weekly near the Clayton Ettienne.
Lad’s Life #21
Location. The Courier’s Mile
Between a burning car and a warhead underneath some ruined books.
Lad’s Life #22
Location. Securiton de-construction plant
On the rightmost picnic table outside, near the gate in the South-Side entrance.
Lad’s Life #23
Location. Ranger Station Foxtrot
You will find this one lying on a table inside the tent to the left of the Duck and Cover! Disable the table to find the magazine.
Lad’s Life #24
Location. Older Mormon Fort
You can buy it from Julie Farkas at a discount once you provide her enough supplies during the quest Friend of the Followers.
Lad’s Life #25
Location. Nellis Airforce Base
Found in the teacher’s desk, in Nellis Schoolhouse along with a Patriot’s Cookbook and Today’s Physician. The lock is marked as Very Easy.
Lad’s Life #26
Location. NCR Ranger Safehouse
Found in a pool of green water next to two skeletons east to the Ranger safehouse and North-East of Black Mountain.
Lad’s Life #27
Location. Lake Mead Cave
Found in the back of the cave along with some suitcases and ammunition box.
Lad’s Life #28
Location. Junction 7 Rest Stop
Can be found in Parker’s Restaurant and Fountain, on the ground level near an upside down table under a ruined book.
Lad’s Life #29
Location. Goodsprings Cemetery
You will find this magazine East of the water tower where you will find two caverns with scorpions. You can find the magazine hidden in the southern cavern with two rock ledges on the back wall. You will find it hidden between the rocks and plants on the ground.
Lad’s Life #30
Location. Goodsprings Cave
It is being held by a deceased female body near a duffle bag at the back of the cave.
Lad’s Life #31
Location. Dry Wells
Found in a lead-lined metal box with a Today’s Physician, west on the map on a ledge with ammunition boxes and stimpaks.
Lad’s Life #32
Location. Charleston Cove
Near a submerged section on a shelf in a room at the back of the cave.
Lad’s Life #33
Location. Captain Dean Boat Rentals
As you enter, it is located on the bottom shelf to your left.
Lad’s Life #34
Location. Cannibal Johnson’s Cave
Found lying on one of the shelves in the cave.
Lad’s Life #35
Location. Camp McCarran
Concourse, found in the waiting area with the pool table, in front of the second bench to the right.
Lad’s Life #36 #37 #38
Location. Camp Golf
- Found in the House Resort, second floor, on top of a bed in the Northern center room.
- In the camp golf tent with Sgt. McCredie, on the middle right desk. You must steal this.
- East of Camp Golf is the Campground, you will find it in a Caravan close to the road and Lake Las Vegas lakebed.
La Fantoma! Skill Magazines
La Fantoma! #1
Location. Bitter Springs Recreation Area
Search under the books on the table, office.
La Fantoma! #2
Location. Boulder City
Go to the train station office and look on the below of the conveyor belt.
La Fantoma! #3
Location. Camp McCarran
Reach to the 2nd tent on the left side if you are facing the middle doors of the terminal building and looking at the north side. Search beneath the tent’s bed.
La Fantoma! #4
Location. Crimson Caravan Company
Barracks, desk.
La Fantoma! #5
Location. Executive Suites
It inside the bedroom of Vera Keyes, lying on a nightsand.
La Fantoma! #6
Location. Followers safehouse
Safehouse, next to the advanced radiation suit alongside the left-most bed.
La Fantoma! #7
Location. H&H Tool Factory
Entrance Room, Bookshelf on the left side.
La Fantoma! #9
Location. Lucky 38
On the hard-lock briefcase. (Cocktail Lounge)
La Fantoma! #10
Location. Nellis Air Force Base
It’s on Pete’s bed at the Museum.
La Fantoma! #11
Location. Poseidon Gas Station
It is on a metal shelf in a wooden box, this is the place where you encounter Violet, at the tower.
La Fantoma #12
Location. Powder Ganger Camp West
It’s in the southeast, down in the radioactive puddle near a burnt out car and radioactive barrels lying around. To reach there, follow the road south past the camp to the first billboard on the left, turn left from there into a small down depression that leads right into the puddle.
La Fantoma #13
Location. Sierra Madre Vault
Search in the trash can.
La Fantoma #14
Location. Villa Police Station
Go to the back of the station and check into the third cell, it’s behind the locked door.
La Fantoma #15
Location. Zapp’s Neon Signs
It’s lying next to the couch.
La Fantoma #16
Location. Executive Suites of Sierre Madre Casino.
Found on a nightstand in the room of Vera Keyes. Don’t forget to close the door on your way out.
La Fantoma #17
Location. X-13 Research Facility
You can find this one in the room right across the entrance within the Lab where you will find the X-13 gloves underneath a pre-war book, right next to the terminal and another one under a pre-war book in the research area next to the desk which is located rightward from the entrance
Locksmith’s Reader Skill Magazines
Locksmith’s Reader #1
Location. Camp Golf
Enter into the first room on the right side of the 2nd floor, and look under the damaged shelf (House Resort)
Locksmith’s Reader #2
Location. Goodsprings
You will get it from Sunny Smiles at the Prospector Saloon.
Locksmith’s Reader #3
Location. Hoover Dam
It is on a table just next to the door which says Hoover Dam Offices. (Power Plant #1)
Locksmith’s Reader #4
Location. Mole Rat Ranch
Look for it at the foot of the stairs of a house in the corner of outer Vegas, towards Nellis Air Force Base. There is a grenade bouquet trap, a sniper rifle with ammo and a Locksmith’s Reader at the foot of the stairs of this house.
Locksmith’s Reader #5
Location. Sierra Madre
Head into the executive suites and look on the workbench.
Locksmith’s Reader #6
Location. The Tops
It’s again the 13th floor, inside Benny’s work shop.
Locksmith’s Reader #7
Location. The Tops
It’s again the 13th floor, inside Benny’s work shop.
Locksmith’s Reader #8 #9 #10 #11 #12
Location. Vault 3
- Go to the living quarters room (Locked by an Average Lock) and find it by the bed.
- There is a locked room at the left side of the entrance. (Living Quarters)
- Get to the submerged room and search for it on the shelves located on the eastern sections. (Living Quarters)
- One is found in the Maintenance Wing, towards the left where you will find a locked room.
- Another one is found in a Submerged Storage Room to the South, right on the shelves.
Locksmith’s Reader # 13
Location. Westside
Search the first desk right after you enter into Casa Madrid.
Locksmith’s Reader #14 #15
Location. Camp McCaran
- Found in the Concourse building, near a bench at the large center pylon. You will have to steal this.
- Another is found in the contents within the MP confiscated goods trunk which will be given to you by Carrie Boyd after you complete the quest The White Wash.
Locksmith’s Reader #16
Location. Casa Madrid Apartments
Can be found on top of a copy of Salesman Weekly on the lobby table. It is located left when you walk in.
Meeting People Skill Magazines
Meeting People #1
Location. Camp Golf
Go to the House Resort and then head upstairs, enter into the washroom and you’ll find it on the floor.
Meeting People #2
Location. Camp Searchlight
This is the place where you find Pvt. Kyle, the Searchlight home. Its lying next to the bed on a desk.
Meeting People #3 #4 #5
Location. Goodsprings
- It’s on a Sunset Sarsaparilla crate just next to the side door closet to the entrance. (Prospector Saloon)
- Go towards the Northern Side of the Prospector Saloon and look inside the Metal Trailer, on the shelf.
- Lying on the floor, next to the safe by the broken desk. (Schoolhouse)
Meeting People #6
Location. New Vegas Medical Clinic
It’s on the left desk from the clinic guard.
Meeting People #7
Location. Residential District
There is a vending machine across the wall which has a bench just next to it. It’s under the bench.
Meeting People #8
Location. Sierra Madre
Go Vera’s bedroom in the executive suites and you’ll find this on a nightstand.
Meeting People #9
Location. Sunset Sarsaparilla HQ
You’ll find this on the southern-most picnic bench.
Meeting People #10
Location. The Tampico
Check inside Vera’s dressing room
Meeting People #11
Location. The Tops
Search on the tables of the presidential suite.
Meeting People #12
Location. Vault 3
Get to the living quarters and get into the first door, you’ll see it on the nightstand.
Meeting People #13
Location. Think Tank
Go to the bottom floor, Dr.8 has it.
Meeting People #14
Location. Sunstone Tower Roof
Go through the indoor stairway passage. You will find the magazine in one of the filing cabinets next to a Salesman Weekly. It is in the room just below The Divide exit.
Meeting People #15 #16
Location. Sierre madre Casino
- Found in the Executive Suites, on the nightstand in Vera’s Bedroom
- Found in The Tampico, in Vera’s dressing room.
Milsurp Review
- Guns +10
- Explosives +10
- Science +10
- Barter +10
- Melee Weapons +10
- Medicine +10
- Critical chance +5%
Milsurp Review Skill Magazines
Milsurp Review #1 #2
Location. Camp McCarran
- Look in the tent which is under the bunkbed.
- There is a tent which a lot of shelves and have some metal boxes on them. It is on a counter which is next to the batteries.
Milsurp Review #3
Location. Executive Suites
Go to the bedroom, and find it on the suitcase.
Milsurp Review #4
Location. Primm
Go to the 2nd floor of the wrecked building which is just next to the Nash’ residence and search near the ammo boxes.
Milsurp Review #5
Location. Ranger Station Delta
It is located on the generator under the table of the pool room, ruined building.
Milsurp Review #6
Location. Red Rock Canyon
There is a tent next to a fire on the North-Western side, its lying on its floor just next to a Programmer’s Digest.
Milsurp Review #7
Location. Vault 34
Just next to the rubber pile and a first aid kit with a SMG.
Milsurp Review #8
Location. Villa Police Station
Enter into the first room of the terminal and check on the crates nest to the stair-way. (basement)
Milsurp Review #9
Location. Villa Police Station
Enter into the first room of the terminal and check on the crates nest to the stair-way. (basement)
Milsurp Review #10
Location. Zion Ranger Station
Found just left of the entrance behind the knocked down chair in the corner
Milsurp Review #11
Location. Vault 34
Found on the first floor in a room next to the reactor door on a table.
Milsurp Review #12
Location. Vault 3
Go to the living quarters’ flooded area in the south, lying on the bed with Locksmith’s Reader and Fixin’ Things.
Milsurp Review #13
Location. The Crow’s Nest
Found in a wooden box, near the Ralphie poster, along with a Taeles of Chivalrie.
Milsurp Review #14
Location. Ruined Highway Interchance
You can find this magazine south of the map in a blue, orange striped trailer.
Milsurp Review #15
Location. Nipton
Found in the General Store on the second floor on the rug next to the overturned couch.
Milsurp Review #16
Location. Gomorrah
Found in the Gomorrah suites in Cachino’s room on a nightstand.
Patriot’s Cookbook Skill Magazines
Patriot’s Cookbook #1
Location. Camp Golf
Misfit’s Tent.
Patriot’s Cookbook #2
Location. Horowitz farmstead
There is a house at the SE of the farmstead, search in the bed-room.
Patriot’s Cookbook #3 #4 #5
Location. Nellis Air Force Base
- Go towards the bunker and search the shelves just next to it, Men’s Barrack.
- On the shelf next to Pete’s bed. (Nellis Boomer Museum).
- Check the teacher’s desk, schoolhouse.
Patriot’s Cookbook #6
Location. New California Republic Correctional Facility
Go past the locked cell, Block A.
Patriot’s Cookbook #7
Location. New Vegas Steel
Enter into the first room and search the tables.
Patriot’s Cookbook #8
Location. Nipton
Next to a grenade rifle, inside the safe of the house.
Patriot’s Cookbook #9
Location. Sierra Madre
In the bedroom, on a suitcase – Executive Suites
Patriot’s Cookbook #10
Location. Zion Fishing Lodge
Find a cabinet which has two war books, there is a table just next to it. – Fishing Lodge.
Patriot’s Cookbook #11
Location. Techatticup Mine
Find the supply cage and search the shelves
Patriot’s Cookbook #12 # 13
Location. Vault 34
- The wrecked room which has a first aid kit, a skeleton and a bag.
- There is a room which has 3 dwellers in it, and a locked door, just get into the next room from there and you’ll find this.
Patriot’s Cookbook #14
Location. Techatticup Mine
Found on the bottom of the shelf of a supply cage.
Patriot’s Cookbook #15
Location. Ruined Highway Interchange
South of the map marker on the highway in a blue, orange-striped trailer.
Patriot’s Cookbook #16
Location. NCR CF Administration, on the 2nd floor.
Patriot’s Cookbook #17
Location. Camp Golf, inside Misfits’ tent.
Patriot’s Cookbook #18
Location. Camp McCarran
Given by Carrie Boyd as a reward for completing the quest The White Wash.
Patriot’s Cookbook #19
Location. Gomorrah
Found in Gomorrah suites on a table in the room to the outer north-west
Programmer’s Digest
Programmer’s Digest #1
Location. Broc Flower Cave
Go to the upper chamber and get near to the medical loot. It is on the chemistry-set table next to the dummy computer terminal.
Programmer’s Digest #2
Location. Camp Guardian Caves
It is just on the backside of the Lakelurkers group, inside their cane in a duffle bag.
Programmer’s Digest #3
Location. Followers Safehouse
Checkout the middle bed.
Programmer’s Digest #4
Location. Goodsprings
In the schoolhouse.
Programmer’s Digest #5 #6 #7
Location. Hoover Dam
- Get the Number# 1 Power Plant and you’ll find this upstairs, on a table next to the office gate.
- In the Eastern Room, just next to the inventory terminal on the table.
- Go to the ladies room of the NE tower and search the stalls upstairs.
Programmer’s Digest #8
Location. Hunter’s farm
Search the mailboxes.
Programmer’s Digest #9
Location. Jacobstown
There is a lodge upstairs, get into it then take the left hallway and make a right, check the rooms and their tables.
Programmer’s Digest #10
Location. Mick and Ralph’s
Next to the non-functional terminal, 2nd floor.
Programmer’s Digest #11
Location. Poseidon Gas Station
Enter into the Violet’s makeshift fort (south) and search on the shelves.
Programmer’s Digest #12
Location. Prim
It is on the table, Johnson Nash’ House
Programmer’s Digest #13
Location. Puestadel Sol Switching Station
Check the electronic on your right, just when you are about to go down-stairs.
Programmer’s Digest #14
Location. Red Rock Canyon
Search the North Western Tent, next to a fire.
Programmer’s Digest #15
Location. The Tops
Behind a locked door, in the Southern middle room. 13th floor
Programmer’s Digest #16
Location. Vault 22
Just next to the mattress
Programmer’s Digest #17
Location. Vault 19
Under the desk with the terminal in the first room on the first floor just on the left after entering the blue sector.
Programmer’s Digest #18
Location. Villa Police Station
In the room with a reloading bench on the closest shelf to the right as you enter the place.
Programmer’s Digest #19
Location. Sunset Sarsaparilla Headquarters
As you enter through the main entrance, you will find it on the table to the right just opposite of Festus.
Programmer’s Digest #20
Location. South Vegas Ruins West Entrance
At Violet’s hideout on her tower by the metal box on the left.
Programmer’s Digest #21
Location. Red Rock Drug Lab
The trailer in the front; on the bench near a Chemistry set, right next to the Today’s Physician.
Programmer’s Digest #22
Location. Old Mormon Fort
Can be bought from Julie Farkas after you give her enough supplies whilst completing Friend of the Followers.
Programmer’s Digest #23
Location. Nipton
Found in the town hall, tow magazines in Major Steyn’s office on his desk right next to the terminal.
Programmer’s Digest #24
Location. Nellis Air Force Base
In Nellis schoolhouse on the teacher’s desk with Boxing Times and Fixin’ Things.
Programmer’s Digest #25
Location. New Vegas Steel
In the office area inside a bin next to the desk.
Programmer’s Digest #26
Location. Matthews Animal Husbandry Farm
Found in a duffle bag on the second floor of the barn located in the East.
Programmer’s Digest #27
Location. Junction 7 Rest Stop
Located in a ruined building known as Parker’s Restaurant and Fountain upstairs in a fallen bookshelf.
Programmer’s Digest #28
Location. Hopeville Missile Silo Bunker
On the ground level on top of the blast door-control.
Programmer’s Digest #29
Location. Camp Golf
In the tent with Sgt. McCredie on the desk in the back.
Programmer’s Digest #30
Location. Camp Golf
In the house resort on the second floor next to a copy of Fixin’ Things on a table.
Programmer’s Digest #31
Location. Ashton Missile Silo
On Level 1 launchdeck in a desk in the medical room with Auto-Doc along with a copy of Fixin’ Things.
Salesman Weekly
Salesman Weekly #1
Location. Aerotech Office Park
Go inside the Suite 300 and check the reception desk.
Salesman Weekly #2 #3
Location. Bitter Springs
- Gille’s tent, table.
- There is a shack at the NE side of the refugee camp, check the straw mattress bedding.
Salesman Weekly #4
Location. Camp McCarran
Tent City parking lot, the tent on the western side of the Mess Hall Tent holds this.
Salesman Weekly #5
Location. Casa Madrid Apartments
Go to the lobby and check the main table. (Left side)
Salesman Weekly #6
Location. Goodsprings
There is a book-shelf on the left side of the General Store, check it.
Salesman Weekly #7
Location. Goodsprings
Just next to the chalkboard at the back of the schoolhouse.
Salesman Weekly #8
Location. Gomorah
Go to the mezzanine area of the Nero’s Suite and look on the bookcase.
Salesman Weekly #9
Location. Grub n Gulp Rest stop
North of the shack, on a picnic table.
Salesman Weekly #10
Location. Primm
Vikki and Vance Casino, west-end room, at a desk.
Salesman Weekly #11, #12
Location. The Tops
- The room 1301 of the 13th floor, on the dressing table just next to the bed.
- Benny’s room i.e on the 13th floor. See the book-case which is situated on the right of the bed
Salesman Weekly #13
Location. Westside Co-Op
At the corner of the counter, next to Etienne. (Inside Co-Op)
Salesman Weekly #14
Location. Old Mormon Fort
Sold by Julie Farkas once you give her enough supplies during Friend of the Followers.
Salesman Weekly #15
Location. Nipton
On the 1st floor of Nipton General store on the desk on the right of Boxcars.
Salesman Weekly #16
Location. Hopeville Missile Base HQ
On a gray desk to the left of the entrance.
Salesman Weekly #17
Location. Goodsprings
In the prospector saloon in the small office on a crate next to the door.
Salesman Weekly #18
Location. Gomorrah
In Nero’s Suite in Gomorrah suites on the mezzanine area, top of the corner bookcase.
Salesman Weekly #19
Location. Camp Golf
In Sgt. McCredie’s tent, you must pickpocket from the NCR trooper at the back of the tent.
Salesman Weekly #20
Location. Broc Flower Cave
In front of the courier on the floor as you enter the cave, in between clutter
Tales of Chivalrie
Tales of Chivalrie #1
Location. Allied Technologies offices
Western Room, Bookshelf.
Tales of Chivalrie #2
Location. Camp Golf
Search in the first room upstairs if you’re going up via the Northern Stairs.
Tales of Chivalrie #3
Location. Goodsprings
If you’re at Doc Mitchell’s house then go south and search for a mailbox, its in it.
Tales of Chivalrie #4
Location. Mick and Ralph’s
Go upstairs, and check the desk.
Tales of Chivalrie #5
Location. NellisAirforce Base
See the shelf next to Pete’s bed, Boomer Museum.
Tales of Chivalrie #6
Location. NCR Correctional Facility
Search on the shelf of the Visitor Center.
Tales of Chivalrie #7
Location. The Tampico
Its just next to the projector.
Tales of Chivalrie #8
Location. Villa Police Station
Enter into the first room with a terminal and look on the crates, there is a stair-case just next to those crates. (Basement)
Tales of Chivalrie #9
Location. The Tops
One is found in the presidential suite on the counter in the kitchen.
Tales of Chivalrie #10
Location. The Tops
The other is found in the main casino on the small table on the second level above the entrance. Must be stolen.
Tales of Chivalrie #11
Location. New Vegas Steel
In the office area in a bin next to the desk with the terminal.
Tales of Chivalrie #12
Location. The Basincreek Building
Foud in the back room, North-West area behind an Easy locked door, it is located on the bottom of the bookshelf
Today’s Physician
Today’s Physician #1
Location. Aerotech Suite 300
Lobby, side table.
Today’s Physician #2
Location. Broc Flower Cave
See the table next to the dummy computer terminal- Located at the upper chamber with the medical loot.
Today’s Physician #3
Location. Executive Suites
Vera’s Suite, near the chemistry set.
Today’s Physician #4
Location. Followers Safe house
Check the middle bed of the safe house near to the multiplas rifle.
Today’s Physician #5
Location. Freeside
Go to the upstairs tower and look in the room, Old Mormon Fort.
Today’s Physician #6
Location. Goodsprings
You’ll wakeup with Doc Mitchell at this location, just search on the desk right at front of you.
Today’s Physician #7
Location. Gun Runners
Look at the bathroom stall, in the building.
Today’s Physician #8
Location. Jean Sky Diving
On the highway northeast in a Powder Ganger-occupied camp, near a Sunset Sarsaparilla billboard.
Today’s Physician #9 #10
Location. Lucky 38
- Master bedroom, on the table (Presidential Suite).
- Northwest room – has bathtubs, on the table (Presidential Suite).
Today’s Physician #11
Location. Mick and Ralph’s
Upstairs, check the bed.
Today’s Physician #12
Location. Mountain Shadows Campground
Search at the table
Today’s Physician #13
Location. New Vegas Medical Clinic
Search at the small table.
Today’s Physician #14, #15
Location. Nellis Air force Base
- Right after you enter into the Nellis Children’s Barracks, look at the table in front.
- Search at the teacher’s desk, school house.
Today’s Physician #16
Location. Vault 3
Enter into the medical room and look on the desk. (Recreation Area)
Today’s Physician #17
Location. Vault 34
When you’ll leave the first room after entering in to the vault, you’ll notice a hall way on the right side, follow it and you’ll get into another room. Check the right side of that room and you’ll find the magazine next to a first aid kit.
Today’s Physician #18
Location. Vault 3
In the living quarters in a carpeted bedroom opposite to the entrance from the living quarters from the recreation area.
Today’s Physician #19
Location. Vault 19
On the first floor in the clinic, on the desk.
Today’s Physician #20
Location. Third Street Municipal Building
On the top floor, in the physician’s desk at the edge of the building.
Today’s Physician #21
Location. Sierre Madre Casino and Resort
Executive suites in Vera’s Suite, next to the chemistry set.
Today’s Physician #22
Location. Securiton de-construction plant
Should be under a burned book to the right of the entrance on a book shelf.
Today’s Physician #23
Location. Red Rock Drug Lab
Can be found in the trailer at the front, on a bench near a chemistry set.
Today’s Physician #24
Location. Old Mormon Fort
Once you provide Julie Farkas with enough supplies during Friend of the Followers, she will sell it to you.
Today’s Physician #25
Location. New Vegas Strip
Left of Las Vegas Boulevard station in a magazine vending machine.
Today’s Physician #26
Location. New Vegas Strip
Given to you by Emily Ortal for successfully planting the bug during the quest The Moon Comes Over the Tower.
Today’s Physician #27
Location. Junction 7 Rest Stop
In the ruined building called Parker’s Restaurant and Fountain, off the highway near the bed with the skeleton.
Today’s Physician #28
Location. Hopeville Missile Base Headquarters
Can be found in a locked safe (Hard), next to the armory access codes; north of the map.
True Police Stories
True Police Stories #1
Location. Allied Technologies Offices
Search the cornet table, entrance foyer.
True Police Stories #2
Location. Bitter Springs Recreation Area
Office, just on the right of the door…there is a table.
True Police Stories #3
Location. Boulder City
Go into the ruins and enter into the blown store building, beside the Great Khans. Search its upper floor book case.
True Police Stories #4
Location. California Sunset Drive-in
Scenic overlook, at the picnic table.
True Police Stories #5
Location. Crimson Caravan Company
Search inside the floor of the first restroom stall. (Main Office)
True Police Stories #6
Location. Gomorrah
Upper Floor – Clanden’ Suite, next to the round beds…on a table. (Gomorrah Suites)
True Police Stories #7
Location. Lucky 38
Cocktail Lounge, search the small tables of the middle section.
True Police Stories #8
Location. Mole Rat Ranch
There is a ruined building at the Eastern side, there is a locked room just next to it, the book is in the locked storage rom.
True Police Stories #9
Location. Poseidon Gas Station
Search the Police car, its right next to the radiation barrels
True Police Stories #10
Location. The Basincreek Building
Entrance Foyer, the corner table.
True Police Stories #11
Location. The Tops
Presidential Suite, bedroom’s bedside table.
True Police Stories #12
Location. Vaulr 34
Go the security room and you’ll find a doctor’s bag on the rubble. It’s in the bag. (Reactor Level)
True Police Stories #13
Location. Villa Police Station
Kitchen, right beside the Cosmic Knife.
True Police Stories #14
Location. Sunstone Tower Roof
Office room on the second last floor just below the roof in a Hard Locked filing cabinet next to Lad’s Life.
True Police Stories #15
Location. Sunstone Tower Roof
In the stairway passage between the Ashton missile silo and the Divide, second level in the hallway on a bookshelf under a small burnt book.
True Police Stories #16
Location. Sierre Madre Casino
In the executive suites on top of a dresser in a closet in the left room at the end of the hallway to the left, in a hard locked safe by the dresser