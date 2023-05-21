Fallout 4 Radios Locations Guide – Know More About Wasteland

There are a number of radio stations that you can tune in while journeying around Wasteland. Doing so is pretty simple!

For more help on Fallout 4, read our Workstations Locations, Legendary Creatures Locations, Level 4 Merchants Locations and Random Encounters Guide.

Fallout 4 Radios Locations

All you need to do is to reach a specific area having the relay towers and use them to amplify the available radio stations. This guide details the location of every relay tower which you can use to amplify all available radio stations:

Radio Freedom

Location : Neighborhood; the Fens, Diamond City Radio — Diamond City

Interested in the radio station about social issues by Travis Miles? This is the place to be!

Radio Freedom

Location : Neighborhood; South Boston, the Castle

Interested in some more radio? Head over to the Castle in the South Boston.

Military Frequency AF-95

Location : Neighborhood; Cambridge, Cambridge Police Station

This frequency is located near the Cambridge Police Station in Neighborhood: Cambridge.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Automated Radio Alarm, Greenbrier Radio Signal, Nautical Radio Signal

Location : North Central Commonwealth, Radio Tower 3SM-U81

This area is actually directly linked to Commonwealth relay tower network and can be used to tune it aforementioned stations.

Distress Signal, Raider Radio Signal, Civil Alert System Broadcast

Location : Western Commonwealth, Relay Tower 0BB-915

You can use the radio relay tower located in the area to amplify the aforementioned three radio signals.

Skylanes 1665 Mayday and Distress Signal

Location : Natick and the Glowing Sea, Relay Tower 0DB-521

This area is also linked to Commonwealth relay tower network and can be used to amplify the aforementioned radio signals.

Supermutant Radio Broadcast, Distress Signal, Miller Family Radio Signal

Location : Quincy and the Southern Commonwealth, Relay Tower 0SC-527

You can head over to the area in order to amplify the three radio signals in here.

Distress Signal and Boston City Works Beacon

Location : Coastal Commonwealth, Relay Tower 1DL-109

You need to head over to Relay Tower 1DL-109 in Coastal Commonwealth in order to amplify the said radio stations.

Default Radio Signal and Separated Family Radio Signal

Location : North Central Commonwealth, Relay Tower OMC-810

You simply need to head over to the said area in order to amplify the two available radio stations in the area.

Natick and the glowing Sea, WRVR Broadcast Station

Location : Trinity Tower Radio

This is the home to the Charles River Trio and is extremely popular for its plays.

If there is something else you would like to know, make sure to let us know in the comments section below!