Fallout 4 Random Encounters Guide – Treasures, Campsites, Companions, Chokepoints

Fallout 4 has such a vast world that there are bound to a bunch of random encounters that cannot be exactly mapped when it comes to time of occurrence.

Nonetheless, these random encounters are important for someone who wishes to experience everything that the game has to offer as well as for every completionist.

Sometimes, these encounters would give you something in return and at other times, they would bring you harm, but they are everywhere in the game.

Fallout 4 Random Encounters

In order to make it easy for you to keep a track of every random encounter you have met and will meet in the future, we have listed down almost ALL the random encounters that Fallout 4 has to offer.

We have grouped the encounters according to type; given you the name of the encounter and also provided an explanation as to what it is about.

In some of the cases there are certain conditions that need to be met in order for something to occur, we have also listed those conditions wherever they apply.

Static Encounters

Deceased Fellow

You might stumble across this dead guy in the region, his pockets have a page that refers to a treasure.

Raiders versus Farmers

You will stumble across a quarrel where a farmer comes to you for help.

Wounded Dog

you can help this dog now and create another helping hand for yourself.

Mole Rat Ambush

This is about quashing as many of those mutants as they come out.

Dead Meat

This is a dead Brahmin, you can loot the carcass.

Wild Pack of Dogs

You will stumble across a group of wild dogs while exploring.

Gene the Reluctant Dog Vendor

This trader will come to you if you have a settlement, with good charisma you can get a dog from him.

Super Mutants and Prisoner

This group of greenskins has come after successful a raid alongside a victim that you can free.

Deathclaws Duel

Two beasts fight each other.

Vicious Dogs and Farmer

You can help the poor farmer being attacked by three dangerous dogs.

Traveling Vault Merchant

While going to a vault you might come across a guard and a merchant. Talk to them to get the location of the vault.

Raiders and the Pink Paste

You come across raider with a pink paste on them from Suffolk County Charter School suggesting you should pay it a visit.

You’ve Got Crabs

Watch out for those Mirelurks that can ambush you.

The Postman

A dead postman lays beside a number of letters that could reveal a number of locations to you.

Stingwing versus Radscorpion

Two wild beasts taking on each other.

Pickman’s Prey

This is a pile of dead raiders with the location of Pickman Gallery tied to them.

Vertibird versus Raiders

Given that Brotherhood of Steel is all pumped up and Prydwen is here, you will see the raiders being bombed by an aircraft.

Vertibird Patrol Drop

Given that Brotherhood of Steel is all pumped up and Prydwen is here, a couple of Brotherhood of Steel men will be sent down.

Super Mutant Raiding Party

You will see a group of greenskins with their slain leader returning too Super Mutant stronghold; the dead body has a note in it.

Roving Eyebot

You come across an Eyebot that has an advertisement for jobs at Cambridge Polymer Labs.

Unfriendly Deathclaws

You can sometimes come face to face with a wild Deathclaw as you roam around.

The Return of Manta Man!

After Side Quest The Silver Shroud, you will come across a novice hero taking on Mole Rats in a hardly successful battle.

Jack Is Back

Allying with Jack Cabot in Side Quest The Secret of Cabot House will let you sell him items after you see him with Edward Deegan.

Lorenzo Is Undying

Allying with Lorenzo Cabot in Side Quest The Secret of Cabot House will lead you to meeting him as he investigates ghouls.

Vault 81 Dead Dweller

You come across a dead dweller who died with a note for Dr. Penske and Vault 81.

Mutant Hound versus Yao Guai

You witness the two beasts taking on each other.

Bloated Animal Corpse

A number of Bloatflies, Bloodbugs, or Radroaches feed off of dead Radstag Doe, Yao Guai, or Brahmin.

Super Mutant versus Stingwings

You come across a greenskin and his hound getting attacked by Stingwings.

Feral Ghoul Ambush

A Feral Ghoul hides using a Brahmin and a farmer’s corpse, waiting to attack.

Resting Radstags

You stumble upon two sleeping Radstags, but they wake up because of you.

Eyebot Advertisement

An Eyebot with a prewar ad.

Two Faces. One Synth

Two people both claiming that the other is a Synth. You can believe them both.

Fluid Encounters

Smiling Larry

Having a Level 3 Weapons store you will able to bring this trader to live at your workshop locations.

Mister Gutsy

You come across Mister Gutsy out after Chinese who are infiltrating the region

Workshop Armor Vendor

you can hire this man for your workshops or trade with him. Having a Level 3 Weapons store you will able to bring this trader to live at your workshop locations.

Brotherhood of Steel versus Raiders

After Prydwen is here you see the two factions taking on each other.

Brotherhood of Steel versus Deathclaw

After Prydwen is here you come across three men from Brotherhood of Steel faced with Deathclaw.

The Gossiping Trader

This trader might have some information about Commonwealth’s primary locations.

Super Mutants versus Raiders

Both factions taking on each other for numerous strongholds.

Deathclaw Hunting

You come across a big Deathclaw by chance.

The Brahmin Vendor

This vendor could work at you workshop settlement.

The Brahmin Farmer

You stumble across a livestock farmer exploring the wastelands.

Ness Encounter

You come across a woman called Ness.

Radstag Herd

You see four Radstags together.

“Preston Garvey”

After Minutemen Quest When Freedom Calls you might be asked for a donation to Minutemen; the choice is yours!

Feral Ghoul Pack

You might chance upon a pack of Feral Ghouls when it is nearly night – stay away!

Sated Radscorpion

A random encounter with the stingers in the wild.

Dogs versus Mole Rats

You come across a Mole Rat being chased by a group of dogs.

Revenge of the Forged

After Location Quest: Out of the Fire you could get attacked by Forged.

Bobbi’s Recruiter

In Goodneighbor, Bobbi the ghoul needs help to start Side Quest The Big Dig.

One Man and His Robot

You meet Mel after Side Quest The Big Dig.

Swanson’s Revenge

After Side Quest Human Error you might get attacked by Swanson.

Vault 81 Prisoner

Free the hostage vault dweller from raiders and get the directions to the vault!

Darla Goes Home

After Main Quest Unlikely Valentine, if Darla is alive you will come across her again.

Heading to Trinity Tower

Side Quest Curtain Call begins after you encounter super mutants going to their stronghold with prisoners.

The Exile

After Brotherhood of Steel Quest Duty or Dishonor you will see Clark trying to get away from Ferals.

Gruel’s Recipes

Kill a raider with a chef hat and pick up recipes from his body.

Escaped Synth

Before Railroad Quest Boston After Dark, a synth wearing Institute janitor clothes asks you where Bunker Hill is you can tell him and / or ask for caps.

Radstags versus Dogs

You stumble across the two types of animals taking on each other.

Super Mutants versus Mister Gutsy

greenskins vs. RobCo Industries’ Mister Gutsy, it is going to be interesting.

Kat and Gus

You stumble upon child merchant Kat and his Sentry Bot Gus; you can trade if you want.

Predator’s Lunch

A Yao Guai or Deathclaw goes after a dog.

Radscorpion’s Lunch

A Radscorpion goes after a Raider.

Stash, Lexa, and Simon

If you did not steal or attack Stash and her bodyguards before, this time you can discuss Simon’s addiction with them.

Simon’s Side

Simon joins the Raiders after he couldn’t stop his addiction.

Paranoid Scavengers

You come across Scavengers who do not really like you but their is a note in their leader’s corpse.

Wattz Electronics Protectron Barker

A Protectron enlightens you about Wattz Electronics’ bargains.

Gunner Patrol

An Assaultron and two gunners patrol the Commonwealth.

Brotherhood of Steel Patrol

Given that Brotherhood of Steel is all pumped up and Prydwen is here, there will be two soldiers and a scribe, attack them and you get attacked by their backup i.e. Power Armor wearing soldiers.

Campsite Encounters

Deserted Campsite

Between 20:00 to 06:00, you can loot this small camp given that the raiders don’t return.

Dead Scavengers

Between 20:00 to 06:00, you can loot this camp after you manage to get rid of the insects.

Merchant of Dreth

You come across Dreth and her bodyguards at a camp who offer armaments.

The Walking Wounded

You come across a doctor who just got done with a patient.

Time to Party

Between 20:00 to 06:00, you can come across a bartender and his friends invite you over to a party.

Chems Vendor

You might come across a chem vendor with pick-me-up wares you need.

Dirty Laundry

Between 20:00 to 06:00, you can attack this raider who is prepping new clothes.

Drug Overdose

Between 20:00 to 06:00, you can come across a number of dead corpses of scavengers that were killed by chems.

Daddy and Daughter

You come across a father and a daughter at a campsite.

That’s Not a Sandwich

you come across two settlers who are quarreling over food.

Synth Attack Aftermath

You come across a scavenger camp after it has been attacked by synth.

Synth Ambush I

After Main Quest Hunter/Hunted, and if Institute is still working, you might come across an empty camp which could end up being a trap.

Synth Ambush II

After Main Quest Hunter/Hunted, and if Institute is still working, you can come across a camp with three settlers where synths arrive all of a sudden and start killing everyone.

Super Mutant Camp

You come across greenkins between 20:00 to 06:00.

Mirelurk Bake

You come across a Mirelurk bake party with some raiders, join in if you want!

Exiled Scientists

If in Institute Quest A House Divided, you had kicked out Lawrence Higgs and Max Loken, you will be able to spot them at a campfire between 20:00 to 06:00.

Skinny Malone, All Alone

If you kept Malone arrive in Main Quest Unlikely Valentine, then between 20:00 to 06:00, you might come across him at a campsite.

Sick Scavenger. Mystery Meat

You are met with a sick scavenger who says something is up with the food he got from Longneck Lukowski’s Cannery; go check it out

Rylee the Trader

After meeting Rylee at Longneck Lukowski’s Cannery, you can barter with her between 20:00 to 06:00.

Deserted Feral Camp

You come across an empty camp which is actually a Feral ambush.

Occupied Feral Camp

You stumble upon four Ferals enjoying the two scavengers they killed.

Vicious Dog Camp

You see a dog alongside a dead Raider that it probably killed.

Deserted Camp with Mines

You come across an empty camp but actually it is filled with mines!

Yao Guai Camp

A Yao Guai rushes to a Scavenger camp and you know what it would have done to them, right?

Raider Camp and Dogs

You witness some dogs feasting on dead Raiders’ corpses.

Stash and Lexa’s Camp

You meet Stash and Lexa once more, and for the final time at their camp.

Runaway Synth Camp

Before Quest The Nuclear Option is complete, you stumble upon some settlers with a synth.

Watch Dem Fight’ Encounters

Super Mutants versus Ghouls

An interesting fight between ghouls and super mutant greenskins.

Super Mutants versus Scavengers

You come across a number of greeenskins going back after winning a fight with Scavengers.

Raiders versus Scavengers

You can join the fight if you want, but make sure you take the loot from one of the Scavengers.

Dogs versus Farmers

You see a few dogs attacking farmers.

Scavengers versus Robots

Okay so it is better if you watch this fight from a little distance because they could turn on you.

Minutemen versus [Other Faction]

You will need to be allied with Minutemen after which you will see some of them defending a settlement against a number of enemies. However, it happens if you have been kicked from the attacking faction, not otherwise.

Brotherhood of Steel versus [Other Faction]

You will need to be allied with Brothers of Steel after which you will see some of them defending a settlement against a number of enemies. However, it happens if you have been kicked from the attacking faction, not otherwise.

Minutemen versus [enemy]

You will need to be allied with Minutemen after which you will see some of them defending a number of small outposts in Commonwealth. You can help them against the Raiders.

Brotherhood of Steel versus [Enemy]

You will need to be allied with Brothers of Steel after which you will see some of them at random places being attacked by greenskins or Ferals.

Institute Relay Ambush

Only if you have been ditched by the Institute and it is still working, synths may attack you while you try to reach a location.

Vicious Dogs versus Bloodbugs

You come across dogs and bugs tearing apart a body.

Feral Ghouls versus Raiders

Raider and Ferals take on each other out in the wild.

Active Sniper

As soon as you are about to enter a place some random sniper starts shooting you.

Ricky Dalton and the Raiders

After Railroad Quest Tradecraft, you might come across Ricky Dalton as he fights against Raiders.

Gunners versus Children of the Atom

A violent fight between the Children of Atom and the Gunners that you can simply spectate if you want.

Gunners versus Behemoth or Mirelurk Queen

Three Gunners take on either Mirelurk Queen or Behemoth; actually a very impressive feat!

Treasure Hunt Encounters

A Dead Raider’s Note

Gets you Caps.

A Dead junkie’s Note

Gets you Chems.

A Dead Gunner’s Note

Gets you a gun and a mod.

Three Dead Scavengers

Gets you some scrap and some junk.

A Dead farmer’s Note

gets you a synth with a modded gun, junk and some scrap.

Hadrian’s Note

Kickstarts Miscellaneous Quest Treasure of Jamaica Plain.

Chokepoint Encounters

None Shall Pass!

You come across Raider or Gunner (mostly three in number) who have laid a checkpoint at a choke point; you will have to pay with caps to pass, although you can use your communication skills to reduce the price.

Leaving or attacking gets you attacked.

Mister Gutsy’s Curfew

You come across a Mister Gutsy who wants you to turn back and go home, a speech challenge will let you get your way. Passing without that will get you attacked.

Raiders Accosting Farmers

You chance upon a couple of Raiders forcing some farmers to pay up a toll; you can help them if you want.

Synth Relay Choke Point

In the circumstance that Institute is still active but you have been thrown out, some synths might come at you near a choke point. You could also get attacked by a Courser.

Minutemen Defenses

If you are allied with Minutemen you might stumble upon some of them trying to defend a choke point. Help if you want.

Brotherhood of Steel Defenses

After Prydwen comes, you come across a group of Brotherhood of Steel members defending a choke point. They might attack you if you are not an ally, or they might need your help if you belong to the same faction.

Synth Defenses

After Institute Quest Airship Down, you chance upon some synths defending a choke point. They might attack you if you are not an ally, or they might need your help if you belong to the same faction.

Nervous Farmers

You come across a choke point being defended by farmers who order you to put the gun down; do it and they let you pass, refuse and they attack.

Super Mutant Blockage

You come across some greenskins at a chokepoint, attack and get your way.

Stash, Lexa, and Simon

At another choke point you might come across Stash and her two bodyguards Lexa, and Simon. Want to trade?

Choke Point Mines

A choke point is sprawling with mines, you better disarm them before proceeding.

Unconstitutional

After Side Quest: Last Voyage from U.S.S. Constitution, you come across some scavengers who aren’t happy with you for taking on their ship.

Bullet’s Ambush

If Bullet lives after Side Quest Kid in a Fridge you might come across him all of a sudden at a choke point.

Companion Encounters

Strong

After Side Quest Curtain Call, you come across a bunch of super mutants who are in search of Strong. Get rid of them!

MacCready

After in Side Quest Long Road Ahead you have killed the Gunners’ leader, some of them come looking for revenge.

Nick Valentine

When you are with Nick Valentine, you might get ambushed by some Raiders who will end the hostility after they find out about Nick. You get some items too.

Piper

On your way at a random place you might get attacked by a group of people who want revenge on Piper for writing something negative about one of their friends. Get back at them.

Preston Garvey

Given that you have four settlements to your name and are taking Preston Gravey as your companion, one of his old pals might come to you asking for help against some Raiders that are after him, the choice is yours.

Cait

When you are with Cait, some Raiders come up demanding Caps for a jet that Cait bought. Take on them?

Hancock

When you are with Hancock, visiting a bar inside a settlement might bring him to meet an old pal.

Misc. Encounters

The Locked Fridge

A locked fridge that someone is trying to open though we are not sure if it will open or not.

The Hatch

You come across a scavenger who blasts the door of a shelter; you can kill him and go inside to see what’s there to loot.

Feral Ghoul Ambush

You see a worn out car, it has a Feral Ghoul inside it waiting to pounce on you.

Glowing Anomaly

You stumble upon a glowing creature next to some radioactive barrels.

Thirsty Guy

A thirty guy wants some water from you, the choice is yours of course.

Poisoned Gal

Help an irradiated girl looking for some RadAway?

Vertibird Pick-up

Given that Brotherhood of Steel is all pumped up and Prydwen is here, you encounter one of their patrols being airlifted as a fight continues with the Gunners.

The Minefield

You stumble upon a number of mines that you can gather.

Atomcats Scavenger

An Atomcats Greaser is looking for parts, you can talk to him and visit the garage.

Tire Fire

Someone burns up a tire; getting too close will burn you too!

Safe Landing

You come across a locked safe in a crater that you can unlock.

Radioactive Barrels

You see some radioacctive barrels leaking even more radiation.

Giddyup Buttercup

After you are done with the Arlen Glass quest you find a toy and a note from Arlen Glass.

Radio and Refuse Pile

On top of a pile of junk you see a radio broadcasting out loud; there also is a toolbox there.

Vault-Tec Van

This is a message about Larry who the Documentation Department of Commonwealth Vault is looking for because he has a note on him about the Vault.

Scavenger Guard

Main Quest The Molecular Level related items are found under guard by a scavenger.

Deathclaw Mother

A load of eggs are being guarded by Deathclaw.

Brahmin Corpse and Mines

You come across a Brahmin’s corpse with some items, but there also are mines around it.

Gunners and Tank

You come across some unhappy Gunners as they take out scrap from a Tank.

Commonwealth Funeral

You stumble upon a burial where a number of settlers are gathered.

Mac’s Bar

Interestingly, Mac is building a bar!