Fallout 4 Workstations Locations Guide – Where to Build Settlements, Find Workbenches

Fallout 4 Workstations Locations guide to help you find all the Workstations in the game.

Fallout 4 Workstations Locations

There are a total of 30 Workstations that you can find in Fallout 4. These Workstations basically allow players to utilize them and build a settlement on that particular area. This guide details the locations of all the Workstations that can be located in the Wasteland and turned into settlements:

Workstation #1

Location: Lexington and Northwest Commonwealth, Abernathy Farm

Aside from a couple of traders, a Chemistry Station, and a Cooking Station; you’ll also come across a Workshop in this area.

Workstation #2

Location: Coastal Commonwealth, Boston Airport

Once you head over to the ‘Arrivals Terminal’, you should be able to start a settlement without any issues unless you decide to go against the Brotherhood of Steel.

Workstation #3

Location: Neighborhood; Charlestown, Bunker Hill

You’ll only be able to utilize the Workshop here to convert it into a settlement after completing the Faction Mission: the Battle of the Bunker Hill. It can be found near Deb’s sleeping area and Key the Doctor.

Workstation #4

Location: Coastal Commonwealth, Coastal Cottage

This is a small area which houses a Workshop along with some other goodies.

Workstation #5

Location: North Central Commonwealth, County Crossing

This is another small area which houses a Workshop as well as a Cooking Station.

Workstation #6

Location: North Central Commonwealth, Covenant

You need to head over to the Covenant and you’ll not only find a Chemistry Station and an Armor Workbench, but also a Workstation for your settlement.

Workstation #7

Location: Coastal Commonwealth, Croup Manor

This is a high level area which houses a Weapons Workbench in addition to a Workshop for your settlement.

Workstation #8

Location: Quincy and Southern Commonwealth, Egret Tours Marina

In order to use the Workshop in this area, you must complete the Misc. Mission: Phyllis Daily. In addition to this Workshop, you’ll also find a Cooking Station and a Weapons Workbench here.

Workstation #9

Location: North Central Commonwealth, Finch Farm

This small area houses a Cooking Station in addition to a Workshop which can be changed into a station.

Workstation #10

Location: Western Commonwealth, Graygarden

The Graygarden houses a Workstation as well as a Chemistry Station that you can utilize.

Workstation #11

Location: North Central Commonwealth, Greentop Nursery

This area holds a Chemistry Station, a Cooking Station, and a Workshop that you can change into settlement.

Workstation #12

Location: Neighborhood; the Fens, Hangman’s Alley

You need to head inside the killing zone and clear the entire area in order to find a Weapons Workbench and a Workstation. In addition to this, there is also a Cooking Station here.

Workstation #13

Location: Neighborhood; the Fens, Home Plate

The Workstation is located right next to the Power Armor Station on the outside.

Workstation #14

Location: Quincy and Southern Commonwealth, Jamaica Plain

This Workshop is located right next to a ruined garage which also holds a Power Armor Station.

Workstation #15

Location: Coastal Commonwealth, Kingsport Lighthouse

This area holds a Workstation that can be changed into a settlement and a Weapons Workbench.

Workstation #16

Location: Quincy and Southern Commonwealth, Murkwater Construction Site

You need to head over to this small abandoned area in order to find a Workstation to establish settlement.

Workstation #17

Location: Coastal Commonwealth, Nordhagen Beach

This small abandoned area has a Chemistry Station, a Cooking Station, and a Workshop for you to start a settlement.

Workstation #18

Location: Western Commonwealth, Oberland Station

Located adjacent to the railroad, this small area has a Workstation and a Cooking Station.

Workstation #19

Location: North Central Commonwealth, Outpost Zimonja

This small camp near the old relay station has a Cooking Station as well as a Workstation, but is also heavily guarded.

Workstation #20

Location: Lexington and Northwest Commonwealth, Red Rocket Truck Stop

This shop has almost everything that you need — every crafting station and a Workstation.

Workstation #21

Location: Lexington and Northwest Commonwealth, Sanctuary

Similar to previous area, this location has all the workbenches and a Workstation to build your settlement.

Workstation #22

Location: Natick and the glowing Sea, Somerville Place

You simply need to head over to the said location and find a Workstation here.

Workstation #23

Location: Quincy and Southern Commonwealth, Spectacle Island

In order to access the Workstation, you need to break the circuit using the green boat. In addition to this, you’ll also find a Chemistry Station, a Power Armor Station, and a Cooking Station in here.

Workstation #24

Location: Lexington and Northwest Commonwealth, Starlight Drive In

You need to unlock the store room in the backside of the area in order to access the Workstation and a Cooking Station.

Workstation #25

Location: Lexington and Northwest Commonwealth, Sunshine Tidings Co-op

You need to head over to the area in order to find a Workstation, a Cooking Station, and a Chemistry Station.

Workstation #26

Location: North Central Commonwealth, Taffington Boat House

This area houses a Workstation, a Cooking Station, and a Chemistry Station.

Workstation #27

Location: Lexington and Northwest Commonwealth, Tenpines Bluff

You will come across a Workstation and Cooking Station in this area.

Workstation #28

Location: Neighborhood; South Boston, the Castle

There are a couple of Chemistry Stations in this area, a Weapons Workbench, an Armor Workbench and a Workstation for your settlement.

Workstation #29

Location: North Central Commonwealth, the Slog

Aside from an Armor Workbench and a Cooking Station, you can also find a Workstation in this area.

Workstation #30

Location: Quincy and Southern Commonwealth, Warwick Homestead

The final Workstation of the game in addition to a Cooking Station can be located in this area.

