Fallout 4 Level 4 Merchants Guide – Locations, How to Unlock

There are a total of 8 Special Merchants that you can convince to join and settlement and assign them to appropriate stores. Doing this will allow you to gain access to some extremely rare and unique items.

Fallout 4 Level 4 Merchants

Do note that not all of these will come easy and join you. There are some conditions such as ‘Minimum Population’ which must be met in order to recruit some.

This guide details the locations of all these Special Merchants that you can hire:

The Scribe — Armor Specialist

Appropriate Store : Armor Emporium

Population Demand : 10

You meet The Scribe during Random Encounter: Workshop Armor Vendor.

Doc Anderson — Clinic Specialist

Appropriate Store : Surgery Center

Population Demand : 20

You meet Doc Anderson during Random Encounter: The Walking Wounded.

Ann Hargraves — Clothing Specialist

Appropriate Store : Clothing Emporium

Population Demand : N/A

You need to head over to Vault 81 in order to recruit Ann Hargraves.

Ron Staples — Food & Drink Specialist

Appropriate Store : Restaurant

Population Demand : 20

You meet Ron Staples during Random Encounter: Time to Party.

Vault-Tec Rep.

Appropriate Store : Trading Emporium

Population Demand : N/A

You need to head over to Goodneighbor in order to recruit Vault-Tec Rep.

Rylee

Appropriate Store : Trading Emporium

Population Demand : N/A

You meet during Rylee Random Encounter: Rylee the Trader.

Holt Combes

Appropriate Store : Trading Emporium

Population Demand : N/A

You need to head over to Vault 81 in order to recruit Holt Combes.

Smiling Larry — Weapons Specialist

Appropriate Store : Weapons Emporium

Population Demand : 30

You meet during Smiling Larry Random Encounter: Smiling Larry.

