Fallout 4 Legendary Creatures Locations Guide – Enemies That Drop Legendary Weapons

There are plenty of legendary creatures that you can find and eliminate in Fallout 4 to get extremely rare drops. The legendary creatures can be considered as stronger variants of normal enemies, but with a few changes.

Fallout 4 Legendary Creatures Locations

At times, any legendary creature will undergo mutation allowing it to get different boosts such as extra HP, increased damage, and more.

Therefore, it’s a good idea to manually save your progress before tackling these creatures and always be on your toes. This guide details the locations of all legendary creatures that you can find in Fallout 4:

Legendary Festering Bloatfly

Location : This enemy can be found on the south-west edge of the Grove Marsh Forest. You may have to search around the area a bit in order to find it.

Big Mack

Location : You need to head inside the Wilson Atomatoys Factory and find the legendary creature inside.

Legendary Vicious Mongrel

Location : You need to head over to College Square in order to find the creature in plain sight.

Legendary Raider

Location : In order to find the legendary creature, you need to head over to Monsignor Plaza and find it there.

Legendary Radscorpian

Location : In order to find this creature, you need to head east from the Crater of Adam. You’ll know you’re near if you find yourself in a high radiation area.

Legendary Super Mutant Brute

Location : In order to find the final legendary creature that we have found thus far, head north-east from the Diamond City and you’ll find it atop a building near the main street.

Legendary Radscorpion Hunter

Location : You need to head north from the Federal Supply Cache 84-NE in order to find the creature.

Legendary Radroach

Location : There are a couple of these creatures that you can find in the game. The first one can be found inside the USAF Satellite Station Olivia on the backside behind a locked door. The second one can be found on the west side of the Sunshine Co-op. You need to look inside the camp with skeletons to find it.

Legendary Black Bloatfly

Location : This legendary creature can be found lurking inside the Poseidon Energy Turbine #18-F. Do note that there is a fight waiting outside the said building.

Legendary Gunners

Location : You need to head inside the Vault-95 and find the creature inside along with some other high level enemies. Make sure to go in prepared!

Legendary Feral Mongrel

Location : This legendary creature is located on the south-eastern edge of the Scarp Palace. You need to head over to the shore to find it.

Legendary Ghoul

Location : In order to find this creature, you need to head all the way down to the basement of Mass Fusion Containment Shed and find it there.

