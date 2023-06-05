How To Upgrade Staves In Elden Ring

Staves allow you to perform sorceries and are one of the many types of weapons in Elden Ring. They are crucial for any build that is focusing on either magic or spells.

Similar to other weapons in Elden Ring, there are numerous staves that you can find on your journey. All of them can be upgraded to increase your damage as well as other stats.

With each staff specializing in a different playstyle, it is hard to tell which one is superior to the other. Today, we will be explaining how to upgrade a staff in Elden Ring.

How to upgrade staff in Elden Ring

Upgrading any weapon in Elden Ring requires you to visit the Roundtable Hold and interact with the Blacksmith. There you must spend Runes and Smithing Stones to upgrade your weapon. The Staff in Elden Ring is no exception and has the same procedure for upgrading it.

Simply visit the blacksmith at the roundtable hold and provide him with Stones, Bell Bearings, and Meteorite Staff (non-upgradeable).

You can purchase Stones from different merchants scattered around the map. Bell Bearings are acquired from Twin Maiden Husks.

Lastly, the Meteorite Staff can be found at the Street of Sages Ruins by the corpse hanging over the ledge.

Best staff to upgrade in Elden Ring

Once you have acquired a staff as per your choice, next up is upgrading them. Upgrading your staff will increase its spell damage which adds buffs to your sorceries and strengthens the staff itself.

Below we have discussed some of the best staves to upgrade in Elden Ring.

Carian Regal Scepter

Considered as an all-arounder staff in Elden Ring. The Carian Regal Scepter is one of the best weapons to increase your full moon sorceries. It scales primarily Intelligence. To acquire this staff, you must visit the Academy of Raya Lucaria to defeat the Full Moon Queen, Rennala.

This will grant you the Remembrance of the Full Moon Queen item which you can then trade for the Carian Regal Scepter Staff. Once acquired, you can use Somber Smithing Stones to upgrade this staff.

Lusat’s Glintstone

It is regarded as one of the best late-game weapons to acquire. The Lusat’s Glintstone possesses the ability to increase your damage output. It primarily scales in Strength and Intelligence, making It a tough competitor for its opponents.

You can acquire this staff from Sellia, Town of Sorcery (Caelid). Simply defeat the duo of Nox Priest and Nox Swordstress, locate the chest near the Nox Swordstress’s chamber, and find Lusat’s Glintstone inside. You can then upgrade it using Somber Smithing Stones.

Albinauric Staff

One of, if not the best staff in the game. The Albinauric Staff is mainly used for the Bleed Build and primarily focuses on arcane incantations in Elden Ring.

This staff is found at Volcano Manor. Simply locate a dark room in the rooftop area to find this staff on a corpse. You can then upgrade it using Somber Smithing Stones.

Why Meteorite Staff cannot be upgraded?

The Meteorite Staff possesses an S-scaling in INT which is enough to overpower any other staff even at base form. Therefore, making it a non-upgradeable staff by default in Elden Ring.

This staff consists of a high-scaling boost depending on your INT score. As you level up your INT-scaling, the boost will keep getting bigger. So there is no need for the staff to be upgraded.