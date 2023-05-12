How To Get The Twinned Set In Elden Ring

The Twinned Set is a beautifully designed armor in Elden Ring that is a mix of gold and silver metal platings. Its aesthetical values as well as defense stats is why this armor set is a bit challenging to get.

The Twinned armor is a sturdy armor set that provides excellent protection against Physical attacks as well as decent protection against elemental attacks.

We will now look into which quests you have to complete and how to complete them as well as the stats this armor provides in Elden Ring.

Where to find the Twinned Set in Elden Ring

There are two ways to get the Twinned armor set in Elden Ring. Both ways are connected to D, Hunter of the Dead, an NPC you first encounter in Stormhill (near the Tibia Mariner boss fight) and later in the Roundtable Hold.

You can either kill D to get his Twinned Set early in the game or complete his questline to get the armor set in the end. If you go with the former, you will not be able to do his quests (and purchase incantations from him) in your playthrough.

Kill D for the Twinned Set

D, Hunter of the Dead, can be originally found on the main road leading from Saintsbridge to Summonwater Village. He will be on the side of the road, mourning over a corpse in the location marked with a circle above.

Speak with him to start his questline. D will tell you about Tibia Mariner and how he has taken over Summonwater Village.

If you kill him here, you will not only get all of the Twinned Set pieces but also D’s Bell Bearing that can be given to the Two Maiden Husks at the Roundtable Hold for new items.

Complete D’s quests for the Twinned Set

If you don’t want to kill D or you have missed the chance to kill him after the first confrontation, you can talk to him and he will request you to get a Deathroot from the village.

Leave him and go to the Summonwater Village which is shown on the map in the yellow circle. Here you will find a ghost on a boat named Tibia Mariner. This is the mini-boss that you have to defeat in order to get the Deathroot.

Now, you will need to meet D. He can be found near the tree stump, in the southwest of Summonwater village, or the Roundtable Hold. After speaking to him he will ask you to give the Deathroot to Gurrang, the Beast Clergyman. He is located in the Bestial Sanctum.

D will mark the location of a portal on the map. This portal will move you directly outside the Bestial Sanctum’s door. The portal is located near the Third Church of Marika where you can fast-travel if you have already found the Site of Grace.

When you have reached the Bestial Sanctum using the portal, enter using the big doors. There will be a Site of Grace to rest on and at the end of the hall will be the beast named Gurrang.

Talk to the beast and give him the Deathroot. Here D’s questline will be completed. Now you will have to complete part of Rogier’s Questline to initial dialog with Fia.

The Rogier’s dialog requires you to collect two halves of the Dectus Medallion. After you have both the medallions, head to the north of Liurnia of the Lakes and the Grand Lift of Dectus. Using the lift you can enter the Altus Plateau.

When entering the Altus Plateau, turn left and move straight towards some stones, on top of these stones is a Site of Grace which you have to use to go to the Roundtable Hold.

In the Roundtable Hold, you will find D and you can talk and trade with him. Here you will need to find Fia. She is situated in the room in front of you when you reach the Blacksmith’s lounge.

You will have to start a dialog with her. If you started the dialog for the first time, she will not do anything but ask you to sit on her lap.

After the dialog, reset the Roundtable Hold by fast traveling to another location and back here. When back here, talk to Fia again just like before. This time she will ask for a favor which you should accept.

Fia will hand you the Weathered Dagger and ask you to find the owner and give it to him. Now with the dagger, talk to D and he will take the Dagger from you. now reset the Roundtable Hold by using the same method as before.

When you return to the Roundtable Hold, D will not be in his chair. Move to the Blacksmith lounge and the room in the far north of the room. In the room, you will find D lying on the floor dead and Fia standing close to him. You can loot him here and collect the Twinned Armor Set and his Bell Bearing.

Twinned Armor Set stats

The Twinned armor set provides excellent protection against physical as well as decent protection against elemental attacks. It also has an appealing look to it with its shiny Helm and the armor piece which has the head and hands of another knight on it.

The armor set provides excellent damage negation against slash damage with 5.2 for the Helm, 16 for the Twinned Armor, 3.6 for the Twinned Gauntlets, and 8.4 for the Twinned Greaves. This is the highest physical damage negation from all four parts. Other physical damages are also pretty close to this rating.

The Armor also provides decent elemental damage negation, especially against Magic and Fire attacks. Both damage negations of Magic and Fire attacks are almost the same for all parts of the set.

The Twinned Helm provides 4 damage negation for both. The Twinned Armor provides 12.4 for both. The Twinned Gauntlets provide 2.9 and 2.8 for Magic and Fire respectively and the Twinned Greaves provide 6.5 for both.

The Resistances provided by the Twinned Armor Set, especially in Robustness and Vitality why this armor is a preferred choice. These resistances ensure that you will be a tanky yet agile player who can attack and then back off easily or get hit but receive less damage.

The Twinned Helm provides 23 resistance in both Robustness and Vitality. The Twinned Armor provides 60 resistance for both of them. The Twinned Gauntlets provide 18 resistance for both of them and the Twinned Greaves gives 34 for both Robustness and Vitality.

The Twinned Armor set weighs 30 which is considered a medium-weighted armor set and thus does not limits your mobility.