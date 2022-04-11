Elden Ring Strength and Faith Build Guide

If you want to create the most suitable Strength and Faith Build in Elden Ring, then you’ve come to the right place. In this guide, we’ll be going through the best Strength and Faith Build in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Strength and Faith Build

Your main aim when playing Elden Ring is to overpower your opponent as much as possible. This way, you’ll end up victorious much sooner than expected.

Below we have given the best High Damage, and Faith Build in Elden Ring.

Class: Prophet

Prophet Weapons: Blasphemous Blade, Winged Scythe, Godslayer’s Seal, and Godslayer’s Greatsword

Blasphemous Blade, Winged Scythe, Godslayer’s Seal, and Godslayer’s Greatsword Armor: Mausoleum Knight Set

Mausoleum Knight Set Primary Stats: Intelligence and Faith

Intelligence and Faith Secondary Stats: Vigor and Mind

Vigor and Mind Spells: The Flame of Frenzy, Lightning Strike, and Lightning Spear.

The Flame of Frenzy, Lightning Strike, and Lightning Spear. Ash of War: Thunderbolt

Thunderbolt Talismans: Faithful Canvas Talisman

How to Play the Str and Faith Build in Elden Ring

Initially, you’ll start with choosing the best weapon of the class, and what better weapons to pick than Blasphemous Blade, Winged Scythe, Godslayer’s Seal, and Godslayer’s Greatsword.

Out of these four weapons, the most recommended weapon to deal the most amount of damage is the Blasphemous Blade. Use this weapon to deal maximum damage within seconds as Blasphemous Blade is mainly based upon Strength and Faith, which is exactly what you need for this build.

Shielding yourself from the opponent’s attacks is a must in the battles you’ll take part in, hence why we have chosen the Mausoleum Knight Set. This Armor Set is a three-piece Knight set used by Lhutel the Headless, making it an amazing pick for your Amor Set.

The Spells you’ll be using for this build are either The Flame of Frenzy, Lightning Strike, or the Lightning Spear. It’s hard to choose between the three, but the most damage output will be given by The Flame of Frenzy if we compare them.

Using this spell, you can conjure several flames forward, dealing a good amount of damage on impact. Therefore, it’s best to use the Flame of Frenzy as your primary spell for this build.

Next up are your stats. Considering how this build is focused solely on Strength and Faith, it’s recommended to start by investing points into strength, make your way to Faith, and then put the remaining points into Vigor.