Elden Ring: Moore Quest Walkthrough

Moore is an NPC in Elden Ring with a unique quest of his own. A gentle giant at heart and a merchant by nature, Moore is a follower of Miquella exclusive to the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

While Moore’s quest is neither long nor complicated, it still gives us an insight into his character. He loves to help anyone he comes across without needing anything in return.

In this guide, we will help you locate Moore and how you can complete his quest in Elden Ring. Make sure to read the optional section, as it can lock you out of Moore’s quest if not followed properly.

Talk to Moore at Main Gate Cross

The first encounter with Moore takes place at the Main Gate Cross site of grace, just outside Belurat Tower in the Gravesite Plains.

This is the first Miquella’s Cross you will come across in your journey through the Shadow Lands. Talk to Moore there, and he will offer you some goods from his inventory. This will unlock Moore as a merchant in Elden Ring.

Item Price (runes) Spellproof Pickled Liver 4000 Fireproof Pickled Liver 4000 Lightningproof Pickled Liver 4000 Holyproof Pickled Liver 4000 Well Pickled Turtle Neck 2000 Black Pyrefly 1800 Rada Fruit 800 Redflesh Mushroom 1500 Whiteflesh Mushroom 2000 Sanguine Amaryllis 1800 Knot Resin 1500 Arrow 20 Great Arrow 300 Bolt 40 Ballista Bolt 300 Note: Sealed Spiritsprings 1000 Rune Arc 8000

If you purchase something from Moore (we recommend the note about Sealed Spiritsprings), the option “Talk to Moore” will unlock. When you talk to him, Moore will tell you that he likes to find things for others and will find things for you, too.

Rest at the site of grace and then talk to Sir Ansbach about the “person in Verdigris Armor”. This will unlock new dialogues, and Ansbach will tell you a lot more about Moore and his backstory.

Get Black Syrup for Thiollier’s Concoction

The next step in Moore’s quest is to start Thiollier’s quest in Elden Ring. He can be found near Pillar Path Cross site of grace, in the eastern region of Gravesite Plain.

It is directly east of Great Ellac Bridge and southeast of Castle Ensis’s Entrance site of grace. Talk to Thiollier and unlock him as a new merchant. Listen to his worries and return to Moore near the Main Gate Cross site of grace.

Talk to Moore about Thiollier, and he will give you Black Syrup. He will also tell you that Thiollier needs it. At this point, you can return to Thiollier and give him the Black Syrup to get Thiollier’s Concoction, an important item for the Dragon Communion Priestess’ quest in Elden Ring.

Moore’s Relationship with Forager Broods (Optional)

Forager Broods or commonly known as non-hostile Lesser Kindred of Rot, are spread across the map of Shadow Lands. You can talk to them and collect important Forager Cookbooks from up to 1 to 6.

TIP Forager Cookbook 7 can only be obtained after collecting the first 6 cookbooks and then talking to Moore.

Moore has a soft spot for Forager Broods, and he helps them whenever possible. If you kill two Forager Broods, Moore will invade you in Elden Ring. Killing him will end his quest right at that point.

FYI If you kill Moore before getting Black Syrup, this will also hurt both Thiollier’s and Dragon Communion Priestess quests

Upon killing Moore, he will drop the following items.

Verdigris Greatshield

Verdigris Helm

Verdigris Armor

Verdigris Gauntlets

Verdigris Greaves

Moore’s Bell Bearings

To obtain Moore’s Bell Bearings, you must travel back to the Main Gate Cross site of grace and interact with the item where Moore was initially sitting.

After the Breaking of Miquella’s Rune

Once you enter Shadow Keep, you will hear a breaking noise and a text that tells you a great rune has been broken somewhere. This is a pivotal point in the game as it changes all the NPCs drastically.

Return to Moore near the Main Gate Cross site of grace, and talk to him. He will make a comment about Miquella’s light being gone and ask, “Must we be sad forever?”

You will get three options here. You must answer carefully to trigger the final encounter with Moore at Enir-Ilim.

Put it Behind You . This is the best option as it will make Moore move instantly from the site of grace.

. This is the best option as it will make Moore move instantly from the site of grace. Remain Sad Forever . Upon hearing this response, Moore will start lamenting by saying, “Sad, forever sad”. He will keep repeating until you move away from the area and then return again using sites of grace.

. Upon hearing this response, Moore will start lamenting by saying, “Sad, forever sad”. He will keep repeating until you move away from the area and then return again using sites of grace. I Don’t Know. This is the worst answer as it will make Moore stuck at his place. Don’t choose this answer if you want to meet Moore one last time.

Meet Moore and Allies in Enir-Ilim

If you select the first option of “Put it Behind You”, Moore will appear in Enir-Ilim as your opponent in your fight against Leda and Allies.

This fight takes place before you can reach the Promised Consort Radahn. Upon defeating Leda and her Allies, Moore will drop the same items mentioned above. This will complete Moore’s quest in Elden Ring.