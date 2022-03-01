Elden Ring has a huge open world with a number of non-playable characters. Melina being one of them. She will make contact fairly early in the game and ask players to either accept or reject her accord. If you are unsure whether to accept Melina’s accord in Elden Ring or refuse it, our guide below will help you out.

Where to Find Melina in Elden Ring?

You will meet Melina shortly after starting your adventure in Elden Ring. She’s a self-anointed Finger Maiden who you can find on your third visit to a Site of Grace. She will appear in a blue, ghostly dress with a tattoo over an eye.

As soon as you will meet her, she’ll say greetings and offer you an accord right after. You’ll have the liberty of accepting or rejecting the accord.

Should You Accept or Refuse Melina in Elden Ring?

Melina wants to serve as your maiden and in return, will only ask to be escorted to the foot of the Erdtree. She will never explain the reasons for the accord, at least not at that point.

You should definitely accept her accord as you will be rewarded with two useful things. The first one is the ability to level up.

Leveling up at the start of the game is crucial and this accord is one of the earliest and best ways to do so. Leveling up will enable you to gain more strength and stealth. This means great endurance during the fights. You will only make a tough game tougher if you reject Melina.

The second thing you will get is Spectral Steed Whistle. This will be a good addition to assets. Blowing the whistle will summon a giant horse, Torrent. Torrent will be a reliable source of traveling across huge open world.

One other feature that Torrent possesses is the ability to double jump. This ability will help the players to travel through the high mountain regions. Accessing most of the important parts of the map requires Torrent. So, here is the second and important reason to accept the accord of Melina.

What if you Reject Melina?

Thankfully, the rejection of Melina is not permanent. You’ll see her again when you see the next Grace location. There, she’ll again offer you the accord.

You should think this way that there’s no option to reject the accord. So, accept the accord the first time and get the rewards and services Melina offers.