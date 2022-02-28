Alberich may seem a little timid compared to some of the other bosses, but can still prove to be a difficult fight if you don’t know about enough tricks that you need to apply while fighting with this boss. So, in this Elden Ring Mad Tongue Alberich Boss guide, we will be giving you some tips on how to defeat the Alberich boss.

How to Defeat Mad Tongue Alberich Boss in Elden Ring

Before beginning with the tips to fight this boss, you need to know about the attack patterns in order to counter them effectively. So, here are the attack patterns of this boss.

Mad Tongue Alberich Attack Pattern

Alberich boss attacks you in two different ways. The first weapon that he uses is a Scythe along with some fire casting. Secondly, he attacks randomly with white glowing flashes.

Alberich first attacks you with a Scythe and then when you get a bit unstable, he will attack you with his ranged magic.

How to Counter Attacks and Defeat Alberich

Now that you know about Alberich’s attacks pattern in detail, it’s easy for you to counter them by just following the tips ahead. To tackle the Scythe attack, you should be careful in noticing the movement of the weapon.

As mentioned above that he will attack you on the feet, so be careful and try to dodge it by moving your feet away quickly. Just keep moving around while he is swinging the Scythe.

Also, make sure that you do not get unstable, so it will not come at you with the preceding attack. Try to be at your feet and do not just run around randomly.

If you do not get unstable, the red-colored monster will not be able to come at you with the preceding attack and cause extra damage.

Try to keep yourself at a bit of a distance from Mad Tongue Alberich, so it will not be able to approach you easily. When you want to hit him with a sword, get close to him and hit on the shoulder or head from one side. This will allow you to cause more damage to this monster.

Constantly keep moving around the boss and hitting it whenever the opportunity presents itself. Make sure that you target the shoulder and head the most.

When enough damage is done at the end, hit the monster on the front part of body near its chest to kill it.