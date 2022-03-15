If you’re searching for D’s brother in Elden Ring and need a little help, we’ve got you covered with this guide where we’ll be showing you exactly where you need to go to find D’s brother and what you need to do to wake him up.

Where to Find D’s Brother in Elden Ring

If you’ve been playing through D and Fia’s questline, you’ll eventually be given the task of finding D’s younger brother.

Rogier will send you a letter telling you that D’s younger brother is somewhere out there in the world, lost in a deep sleep. It’s your job to find D’s brother and wake him up from his sleep.

To locate D’s brother, you must first travel to Nokron, Eternal City. This city becomes available after you defeat General Radahn.

Once there, navigate your way into the Siofra Aqueduct. Unfortunately, even after arriving in this area, you won’t immediately be able to find D’s brother. So instead, you need to look for the boss arena of the twin Valiant Gargogoyles.

To get there, head to the Ancestral Woods and start traveling northeast from there. You will eventually come across a cliff. Drop down from the cliff and head towards the Mist Gate ahead.

You’ll find D’s brother sitting on a balcony adjacent to the Mist Gate. Now that you’ve found him, your next objective is to wake him up. This may seem like an easy task, but it’s a little bit tricky.

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to wake up D’s brother by just slapping him on the head. To wake him up, you’ll need to be wearing D’s Twinned Armor.

How to Get D’s Twinned Armor

There are two ways to get D’s Twinned Armor in Elden Ring. The first method is to simply kill D when you first meet him or get Fia to kill him using the Weathered Dagger.

This will give you his Twinned Armor, but the problem is that it’ll lock you out of the questline, which means that you won’t be able to get to the point in the quest where you need to wake up D’s brother.

So you can’t obtain the armor this way, given your current objective. What you need to do to get the Twinned Armor is to continue D and Fia’s questline.

You then have to talk to Fia at the Roundtable Hold to get the Weathered Dagger. This will require you to unlock Altus Plateau.

After getting the Weathered Dagger, hand it over to D, who will subsequently pass away.

Once D has died, refresh the area to find his dead body in a room nearby. You can then grab his Twinned Armor from the floor, adjacent to his body. Once you have the Twinned Armor, you’ll be able to wake D’s brother up.