How To Get The Pearldrake Talisman In Elden Ring

In Elden Ring, Talismans are accessories that offer players a variety of special effects. There are a total of 117 Talismans in Elden Ring with each having its own unique set of traits. These include increasing damage, health, and defense. One such accessory is the Pearldrake Talisman which reduced elemental damage received when equipped. It is also available in improved versions denoted by +1 and +2 in the game.

However, like all the other accessories they are scattered around the map requiring you to complete side objectives to acquire them. And to help you in getting it, we’ll tell you in detail where you can find the Pearldrake Talisman in Elden Ring.

Pearldrake Talisman location in Elden Ring

The base variant of the Peardrake Talisman is far easier to find compared to its improved versions. To find this accessory, you must head over to the Crumbling Farum Azula.

However, before you visit the location, you must collect the Imbued Sword Key. The key is locked inside a chest on a platform near the Four Belfries. The location is marked on the Elden Ring Map below.

Head down the hill to the left from where you found the Key and reach another platform at the end. Interact with the statue using the Imbued Sword Key. This will allow you to fast travel to the Crumbling Farum Azula.

At the location, keep dropping down till you face the Beastmen guarding the area. Defeat them using ranged attacks from your Bow and head right to find the Pearldrake Talisman at the far end part of the floating platform.

Where to find Pearldrake Talisman +1

The Pearldrake Talisman +1 variant is found at the Wyndham Ruins. To locate the area, you must travel to the location marked on the Elden Ring map below:

Once at the marked location, you must head up the Erdtree-Gazing Hill and reach the northern end of the area to find an underground area locked by a barrier. However, to dispel the barrier, you must use the Stonesword key by interacting with the statue at the entrance.

Head down to face a couple of Tibia Mariner who are guarding the area. Once all the killed, find the chest behind the door with the Pearldrake Talisman +1 inside.

Where to find Pearldrake Talisman +2

The Pearldrake Talisman +2 variant is found at the northern end of the Consecrated Snowfield in Miquella’s Haligtree. To reach the location, travel to the exact location marked on the Elden Ring Below:

Once at the location, head past the Haligtree Town Site of Grace and climb up the ladder on the platform outside. Reach the top and jump onto another platform partitioned with a gap in between.

Lastly, reach the far end of the platform to find the Pearldrake Talisman +2 variant near a bunch of enemies in Elden Ring.

Pearldrake Talisman effects