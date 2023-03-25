How To Get The Nox Flowing Sword In Elden Ring

Elden Ring offers you a great variety of different weapons to choose from to fight all of the different beasts and warriors in The Lands Between. These weapons are of different types, offering different playstyles, and range from corked Greatswords like the Sacred Relic Sword to curved swords like the Nox Flowing Sword.

The Nox Flowing sword offers players superior versatility with its lightweight and great scaling with Strength and Dexterity, almost acting like a razor-sharp whip that can slice through monsters within seconds.

Apart from its superior range compared to other swords, this sword also has some sick skills, which are quite interesting when used with the right build.

Where to find the Nox Flowing Sword location in Elden Ring

This whip-like weapon is very popular among the players in Elden Ring, but questions like where to find the Nox Flowing Sword are still pretty common.

Well, you can get the Nox Flowing Sword fairly early in the game. All you have to do to get the sword is to defeat the Nox Swordstress and Nox Priest . This is a boss duo that you must face in Sellia, the Town of Sorcery. You will find this location in the eastern region of Caelid.

Accessing this location and locating the bosses may be a bit of a challenge though. You can access the Town of Sorcery in two main ways.

The first way you can reach the Nox Flowing Sword location in Sellia is through the Selia Crystal Tunnel. You can reach this area via the Teleportation Trap Chest in the Dragon-burnt Ruins of Limgrave. From there, you can exit the location to arrive in the Swamp of Aeonia, just north of which is the Town of Sorcery.

The second way to reach the Town of Sorcery is through the Caelid Highway. You can Torrent to this location by moving east from Limgrave. The highway is just adjacent to the Swamp mentioned previously. All you have to do is travel north from this location till you reach the Town of Sorcery.

Once you have entered the Town, you will find that some of the areas in it are blocked with barriers. The barrier you need to dispel to reach the bosses is the big one to the south covering the archway next to the swamp.

To dispel the barriers, all you have to do is activate three fire alters by parkouring across the Town’s rooftops. You can use the Torrent to make things a bit easier for you.

How to defeat the Nox Swordstress and Nox Priest in Elden Ring

Remember that the Nox Swordstress herself wields the Nox Flowing Swords, and will be troublesome to defeat, especially when the Nox Priest is nearby.

Your best strategy will be to separate the two bosses and focus on one of them at a time. You may get rid of the Nox Priest first with ranged attacks because the Nox Swordstress prefers to hold back.

Long-ranged swords and spells will be best to use in this fight because these bosses have the ability to deflect any projectiles you throw at them.

The bosses don’t have that much HP either, so remember to use a big sword, preferably a Greatsword to land heavy attacks on these bosses. Heavy swords tend to stagger these bosses as well, giving you quite a few openings to utilize.

Once you have defeated the boss duo, you will automatically get the Nox Flowing Curved Sword as a drop. Additionally, you can also loot a chest in the crypt north of the boss’s location to obtain the Lusat’s Glintstone Staff – another great weapon in Elden Ring.

Nox Flowing Sword stats

The Nox Flowing Sword has decent base stats that can carry you through most of the early game. Although you cannot infuse this weapon with any Ashes of War or enchant it with Magic, you can upgrade the Nox Flowing Sword with Somber Smithing Stones to make it even better.

The Nox Flowing Sword has a weight of 3.5 and mainly uses Slash-type attacks. The weapon scales mainly with Strength (E) and Dexterity (D) and the attributes required for it are as follows:

Strength: 8

8 Dexterity: 15

As for the Nox Flowing Sword’s attack power, you get:

Physical: 112

112 Critical: 100

The weapon’s upgrade stats are as follows:

Level: +10

+10 Physical Damage: 274

274 Strength scaling: D

D Dexterity scaling: B

The special thing about this sword is its main weapon skill – the Flowing Form – which makes it very rewarding for players who want to go for a Quality or Dexterity build.

This skill costs 9 FP to cast and lets the sword behave like a whip by performing a Sweep attack that covers a large area. This allows for a wider range with the sword, hitting multiple enemies at a distance. Although this skill doesn’t isn’t chargeable, it does have a huge casting time which can leave you temporarily vulnerable.

This skill is most useful in crowd control, but can also be used to stagger different types of enemies like the rivers of blood NPC.

Best build for Nox Flowing Sword in Elden Ring

To make the Nox Flowing Sword most efficient, we can create a build revolving around it, enhancing its main playstyle and strengths while covering its weaknesses.

To do that, we must select the armor sets and talismans that pair well with the weapon: