Elden Ring might prove to be a little complicated for newcomers, especially when it comes to leveling up characters. The following guide does its best to help players come to terms with each step involved in the leveling process.

How to Level Up in Elden Ring

In Elden Ring, players can level up each stat with the help of Runes where each stat requires a different amount of Runes based on the level itself.

The first step towards leveling up hence is the collection of Runes. They can be earned by killing enemies and by finding different consumable items in the game.

Once you have enough Runes, it’s time to unlock the ability to level up your character. You’ll need to venture through different locations on the map to see a specific Grace that will be visited by Melina. Melina will offer her services to help you level up your character at any site of Grace in the game.

Once done, open the menu bar and the second option is “Level Up”. Select the option and you can exchange the Runes for each stat of the character.

All stats in Elden Ring

Vigor: Vigor increases the life of your character. Every point utilized in Vigor contributes to your total HP which is essential for your survival against enemy attacks, environmental hazards, and fall damages.

Mind: The stat is crucial for the use of melee weapons on regular basis. Mind increase the FP that leads to increased sorcery and incantation casts.

Endurance: As the name suggests, the stat is designed to increase your stamina leading the character to be more vigilant against the enemy attacks. It also contributes to more defense and swift dodging.

Strength: The stat increases the chances to put your hands on more advanced weapons and also helps the weapon to deal more damage.

Dexterity: The points placed in this stat result in increasing in the weapon damage, reducing the cast time of the spell and making it harder to knock you off your horse.

Intelligence: Intelligence is a source of more powerful sorceries and improved intelligence-scaling weapons.

Faith: Points put in faith result in more advanced Faith-Scaling weapons. It also plays a part in more powerful incantations.

Arcane: Arcane helps the player in having better discoveries. The stat will increase your chances of finding good items from defeated enemies. Beside this, it is also helpful in certain sorceries and incantations.

Best Stats to Focus on While Leveling in Elden Ring

The stats to focus on in the game depend on the goals of the player. So, you must be sure of what you are doing and how it will impact your character.

Following are the stats that we suggest focusing first and most.

Vigor and Endurance

The stats help build a solid foundation for your character. They make up the most primary and crucial elements of any great warrior with increased health and stamina.

With more HP, you have more chances to bear more attacks and stamina will enable you to stand longer in duels without getting tired and breathless.

Strength and Dexterity

Both of these make the second most important component of a legendary warrior’s arsenal, which is essential for you to win over the enemies. Dexterity is important for many useful weapons which are out of range in the early game.

So, you will need to focus on Dexterity to have hands on these weapons. Strength on the other hand increases your melee damage. Surely, melee is useful in crucial situations during fights.

Intelligence

In Elden Ring, magic is as essential as any other thing. Intelligence increases the usefulness of the spells.

For quite a large number of the starting classes, you need not bother yourself with this in the starting. But to gain further access to spells in the Astrologer class, intelligence is essential.