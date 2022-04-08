The Mech build in Elden Ring uses Unendurable Frenzy which is a Frenzied Flame incantation. With this incantation, yellow flames are fired from the character’s eye which is highly effective and deals a lot of damage to the enemies. This guide will cover complete details about the Mech Build in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Mech Build

While the core of this build utilizes Unendurable Frenzy, you need a way to keep enemies from dealing damage to you while you spam this incantation out. That’s where Ironjar Aromatic comes in.

Vigor: 28

28 Mind: 35

35 Endurance: 18

18 Strength: 11

11 Dexterity: 15

15 Intelligence: 18

18 Faith: 52

52 Arcane: 25

For the rest of the build, you should follow this setup.

Flask Spread: Mostly FP

Mostly FP Talismans: Clarifying Horn Charm and Radagon’s Soreseal

Clarifying Horn Charm and Radagon’s Soreseal Spells: Unendurable Frenzy

Unendurable Frenzy Weapon: Dragon Communion Seal

Dragon Communion Seal Armor: Greathood, Mushroom Arm, and Mushroom Legs

Greathood, Mushroom Arm, and Mushroom Legs Primary Stats: Mind and Faith

Mind and Faith Secondary Stats: Vigor and Arcane

Vigor and Arcane Key Item: Ironjar Aromatic

The first item you will need to make this build is the Ironjar Aromatic. This will literally turn your armor into iron and also reduces the damage taken by you.

Once you have found the Perfumer’s Cookbook (3) you can craft it using three ingredients which are Altus Bloom (x2), Budding Cave Moss (x1), and Living Jar Shard (x3).

For the Flask of Wondrous Physick, we will be using Crimsonwhorl Bubbletear which will convert the damage into HP, and Cerulean Hidden Tear which will eliminate all FP consumption.

The armament we will be using is Dragon Communion Seal that primarily scales with Faith and Arcane.

How to Play with Mech Build

While playing with this build you can use the Unendurable Frenzy with the Dragon Communion Seal to emit yellow flames of frenzy violently from the caster’s eyes.

You can drink from your Flask of Wondrous Physick, buff yourself up with the Ironjar Aromatic and then use that incantation and it will continue to deal damage for 15 seconds. During this time, it will continue to kill all the enemies coming near it.

The talismans like Clarifying Horn Charm will help you in increasing your focus and resisting the effect of Madness that can occur because of using the Unendurable Frenzy.

The Radagon’s Soreseal is also important because it will increase all of your attributes at the cost of HP.

Focus is very important to play with this build so try to add as many things as you can to increase focus. For armor pieces, you can use the Greathood, Mushroom Arm, and Mushroom Legs because they all increase the focus.

Once you are using all the things mentioned above just continue to release the Unendurable Frenzy incantation and walk through the enemies and they will be killed by the yellow flames emitting from your eyes.