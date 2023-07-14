How To Get Golem’s Halberd In Elden Ring

The Golem’s Halberd in Elden Ring is a deadly melee weapon that scales with strength and dexterity. Being a Colossal weapon, the Halberd packs a powerful punch for anyone caught in its way, perfect for strength and quality builds.

However, you will need greater strength to wield this weapon. As far as finding it is concerned, don’t worry. We will help you find this Colossal weapon in Elden Ring.

Golem’s Halberd location in Elden Ring

There is no particular location to get Golem’s Halberd, but there is a chance of the weapon dropping from any of the Halberd-wielding Golems. Defeating these Golems yield a chance of dropping a Golem’s Halberd.

These Golems will respawn in different locations, so you can try farming them to get the Halberd. Since Golem’s Halberd is a droppable item, you can increase your chances of finding the weapon using either the Sliver-Pickled Prowl Foot or the Silver Scarab talisman. The base drop rate chance for the weapons has been found to be 10% so you might have to farm a little before this one drops for you.

The easiest Golem in Elden Ring is next to the Stormhill Evergoal, north of the Church of Elleh. Players can also find two halberd-wielding golems on the bridge leading to the Divine Tower of Limgrave.

You can get to the bridge from Stormhill Castle if you take the main entrance. Both are a small walk from the Limgrave Tower Bridge Site of Grace, protected by the Lion Guardian.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

What does the Golem’s Halberd do in Elden Ring

Golem’s Halberd comes by default with the Charge Forth skill. The player character will charge toward the targeted enemy and hit all the enemies in the path of the skill, knocking them back. The Golem’s Halberd uses the common move set for all Great Spears.

You can infuse Golem’s Halberd with other Ashes of War to infuse your weapon with heavy, keen, quality, or other elements. You can upgrade this colossal weapon with basic Smithing Stones. For selling the Golem Halberd, you will get 200 Runes.

Attack Guard Physical – 158 Physical – 75 Magic – 0 Magic – 45 Fire – 0 Fire – 45 Lighting – 0 Lighting – 45 Holy – 0 Holy – 45 Critical – 100 Boost – 50

This Halberd has a Strength and Dexterity scaling of D in Elden Ring. You need at least 36 Strength and 14 Dexterity to wield the weapon. Investing in strength for the basic version of the weapon will provide you with the best benefit. Golem’s Halberd weighs 21.5, so it is on the heavy side.