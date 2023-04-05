Best Fist Weapons In Elden Ring

If you are interested in punching enemies to death instead of slashing or piercing them, you are going to find a lot of use in Fist weapons in Elden Ring.

Fists come with a high difficulty ceiling because of their short range. You will also require to have the best armor to increase your defense, resistance, and health for maximum survivability.

With the right Fist weapons though, you can easily knock out high-level enemies as well as bosses in Elden Ring.

How Fists work in Elden Ring

Fist weapons have an incredibly high attack speed, allowing you to do far more damage per second (or attack) in Elden Ring. This, however, comes at the cost of range. Fists have extremely short range and are only meant for close-quarter combat.

Fist weapons are also bilateral and thus worn on both hands which causes great damage.

Compared to other weapons in Elden Ring, Fists might appear disadvantageous. That is true to some degree. The weapon is both primitive and requires you to have a high understanding of the game and each enemy during every encounter.

Fists are only used to throw punches. They do not have any other attacks. However, its attack playstyle and high damage output make Fist weapons deadly in Elden Ring.

Best Fist weapons to use in Elden Ring

There are not that many Fist weapons in Elden Ring compared to most of the other weapon types. In addition, most of the Fist weapons look similar in design. They also have similar stats but each of them is forged with a specific skill and works best with its compatible build.

5) Star Fist

The Star Fist has a menacing appearance. You wear a couple of spiked gloves on both hands that are meant to induce pain. This Fist weapon scales well for a Strength build. Its unique Endure Skill allows you to fill your Blood loss meter for bleed.

The Star Fist requires 9 FP and the following stats to use:

Strength 12

Dexterity 8

It has D and E scaling in the above-mentioned stats respectively. You can use both Ashes of War and Somber Smithing Stones to upgrade this weapon.

The Star Fist can be looted off a corpse found in Leyndell, Royal Capital. To get to this corpse, start from the West Capital Rampart Site of Grace and look for the Colosseum. Once the colosseum is spotted, move to its left and loot the Star Fist off the dead body present there.

4) Clinging Bone

Just like the Grafted Dragon, Clinging Bone is a Fist weapon that works best with Dexterity / Arcane builds in Elden Ring. Its Lifesteal Fist skill helps you regain a lot of your health points during combat.

It requires 14 FP and the following stats to use

Strength 8

Dexterity 22

Arcane 16

Clinging Bone has the following scaling with these stats

Strength E

Dexterity C

Arcane D

Hence, the best class to use for Clinging Bone is Bandit. This weapon can also be upgraded using the Somber Smithing Stones but Ashes of War are useless with it.

You need to defeat Ensha of the Royal Remains at the Roundtable Hold to get Clinging Bone in Elden Ring.

3) Cipher Pata

If you are running the Prophet class for a Faith build, look no further than Cipher Pata. This Fist weapon comes with the Unblockable Blade skill and costs 17 FP. As the skill name suggests, this weapon executes a Holy attack that cannot be blocked by using shields.

The stat required to use Cipher Pata is

Faith 30

It has C Scaling in the Faith Stat and cannot be infused with Ashes of War. If you are looking to upgrade Cipher Pata, you can use Somber Smithing Stones that can take the Faith Scaling all the way up to an A.

To obtain the Cipher Pata you have to loot it from a corpse. This corpse is located in a room that can be reached by jumping off the balcony in the Roundtable Hold and then heading left. This room is located in the same area where you encounter an Invader, Mad Tongue Alberich .

2) Veteran’s Prosthesis

Veteran’s Prosthesis is easily one of the best Fist weapons in Elden Ring. It works best in a Strength build for the Vagabond class. Its Storm Kick Skill is also highly useful to cause Lightning damage in a targeted area.

This fist weapon requires the following stats to use

Strength 15

Dexterity 12

The Veteran’s Prosthesis cannot be used with Ashes of War but it can be upgraded using the Somber Smithing Stones.

Veteran’s Prosthesis is a late-game fist weapon that can be obtained by killing Commander Niall. Commander Niall is an optional boss whom you will encounter while visiting the Castle Sol located on the Mountaintops of the Giants and defeating him will grant you the Veteran’s Prosthesis.

1) Grafted Dragon

The foremost and best weapon on the list of Fist weapons is the Grafted Dragon which, upon equipping, looks like a dragon attached to the player’s arms. The Grafted Dragon works best with Dexterity / Arcane builds and costs 20 FP.

The Grafted Dragon causes Fire Damage. This is a unilateral weapon that is forged with the Bear Witness skill. It is the most compatible with Confessor Class and requires the following:

Strength 20

Dexterity 14

Faith 16

The potential of Grafted Dragon can be increased by using Ashes of War or the Somber Smithing Stones.