How To Get Fire Prelate Set In Elden Ring

The Fire Prelate Set is a massive four-piece armor set in Elden Ring. It is most commonly known to provide resistance to fire attacks. Being one of the heaviest armor sets, it is worn by the commanders of the Fire Monks, the Fire Prelates.

You can simply pair it with the likes of the Twinblade and a Dagger in the DPS Melee Build to get extra protection through its heavy chest armor while inflicting your damage to the opponents using one of these weapons in hand, making the Fire Prelate a decent addition to the game armor sets Elden Ring.

If you are willing to equip this gigantic piece of metal on your character, then you have come to the right place as today we will be showing you how to find the Fire Prelate set in Elden Ring.

Where to find the Fire Prelate armor set in Elden Ring

Similar to most of the other sets in Elden Ring, you need to find four pieces to complete your Fire Prelate armor set. The good thing is that you can get them all in one location by just farming Fire Prelate enemies.

Best place to farm Fire Prelate enemies

The Fire Prelate armor set is found at the Mountaintops of the Giants. You will find two Fire Prelate enemies that drop the armor set. We have marked the exact spots on the map above where you can find the two enemies.

Simply head over to both of the areas and defeat the respective Fire Prelate’s and acquire the original Fire Prelate armor set.

However, do keep in mind that when you are visiting the aforementioned locations, there are chances that you will not receive the Fire Prelate armor set during your initial visit. If that is the case, simply visit the locations repeatedly till the enemies eventually drop the entire armor set.

Where to find the altered Fire Prelate armor

The altered version Is found in a fort near the Seethewater Terminus. Start off by heading over to the location marked on the Elden Ring map above and find a Fire Prelate enemy inside Fort Laidde.

Simply head inside and find the enemy at the staircase leading to the fort next to a fireplace. Defeat it and acquire the Altered version of the entire piece of the Fire Prelate armor set.

Fire Prelate stats

The Fire Prelate focuses heavily on providing you with an additional boost in Immunity against opponents that focus on inflicting damage through their magical and fire attacks.

Furthermore, you will receive a decent resistance to Lightning and Holy damage which works best against certain bosses and enemies such as the Undead creatures.