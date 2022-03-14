Elden Ring Best Early Game Weapons Guide

Getting ahold of a good weapon at the start will make progression and leveling in Elden Ring much faster and easier. The following guide will hence help players find some of the best early game weapons in Elden Ring to add to your arsenal.

Elden Ring Best Early Game Weapons

There are at least seven weapons that players should try to obtain during their early game in Elden Ring. Of course, you don’t have to get all of them and the weapon you should go for depends on your playstyle and build.

The weapons to acquire early on in Elden Ring are listed below along with their locations.

Reduvia

Uchigatana

Great Épée

Twinblade

Flail

Sword of Night and Flame

Bloodhound’s Fang

Reduvia

Reduvia is the best early game dagger in Elden Ring. To acquire the weapon, head to a bridge on the northern bank of the tiny lake east of The First Step. Follow the inlet north below the bridge.

You’ll notice a popup indicating that you’re being invaded after a quick journey. Defeat the invader, Bloody Finger Nerijus, by whatever means necessary and loot Reduvia from his corpse. You don’t have to do it alone as a Ronin will assist you. So it’s more of a lesson for how invasions operate.

Uchigatana

Uchigatana is the best early game katana in Elden Ring. You can find Uchigatana in the Deathtouched Catacombs in Stormhill’s northern reaches.

Unless you enjoy being attacked by rattling bones, run through the skeleton soldiers that animate as you make your way down the dungeon.

You can pull a lever at the end of the main road to unlock a side path in the chamber preceding the one you just passed through.

As you backtrack, it’ll be on your left, near to the stairwell. On the opposite side of the passage, turn left and the Uchigatana will be in front of you.

Great Épée

Great Epee is a very powerful sword in Elden Ring. To find the Great Epee head to little enemy camp where you will be able to open a chest.

There will be a lot of enemies there, including a mounted guard, so you should be quite confident in your ability to deal with them before entering.

Also, keep an eye out for two sorcerers on top of the ruins on either side of the camp. You can sneak in from the rear, using stealth, and try to eliminate the troops one by one.

This is a hefty yet strong sword that can be improved and can be used to attack from behind a shield as a piercing weapon.

Twinblade

Another good early game weapon is the Elden Ring Twinblade. To get it, go to the Dragon-Burnt Ruins’ basement, open the door, and take it from the chest within.

While you can carry this weapon in one hand, you’ll need to use both hands to perform its flurry of spinning strikes.

So, if you want to get the most out of it, don’t use shields. It’s ideal for cutting down groups of enemies and not allowing them time to reply between all the attacks if you remain quick on your feet.

Flail

You can easily find flail in the Gatefront Ruins enemy camp’s enormous black cart. You don’t even have to fight for it; simply slip into the back of the caravan and collect it.

This weapon can’t be parried, and most players with a Str/Dex build should be able to use it right out of the box because of the blood loss passive effect. The spinning strike can also stun lock enemies.

Sword of Night and Flame

The ability to shoot absurd beams of energy or massive blazing hits against enemies has made this sword famous among Elden Ring fans. It is designed for players who like to be melee-oriented yet are able to fire off spells.

You must travel to Caria Manor, which is located just north of the Liurnia of the Lakes area, to obtain Sword of Night and Flame.

You’ll have to battle with ghost knights along with several weird hand/spider hybrid monsters who like to hide in the soil in this region, which is very harmful.

You’ll come upon a stone road filled with ghostly warriors as you reach the second floor. Look for a shattered wall above a tiny building’s roof in the northwestern side of this region. Drop down and enter to locate the sword hidden in a chest.

Bloodhound’s Fang

A brief boss battle against Bloodhound Knight Darriwil will be required to get Bloodhound’s Fang, which will be initiated by triggering the stone seal you’ll locate in a circle. It is, however, one of the simpler ones, particularly if you have ranged attacks.

You’ll receive a curved greatsword depending on Str/Dex that can inflict bleeding as a reward for your achievements.

While this weapon can be enhanced using smithing stones, it cannot be upgraded with Ashes of War. It’s also quite heavy, so you’ll need a lot of Endurance to keep your balance.