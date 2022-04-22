Wielding the most powerful weapon that fits their build is important for every player in Elden Ring. There are a lot of weapons in the game that scale with a variety of attributes. In this guide, we’ve given 5 Best Weapons for Each Attribute to acquire in Elden Ring and their locations.

Elden Ring Best Weapons for Each Attribute

There are a lot of weapons to choose from in Elden Ring, but some weapons just work better than others, especially when scaled with the appropriate attribute. Below, we’ve given five of the best weapons in Elden Ring and their respective locations and Primary Scaling Attributes.

Best Faith Scaling Weapon – Uchigatana

Uchigatana is perhaps one of the best Katanas in Elden Ring. Being made for Piercing and Slash Damage, it’s an upgradeable weapon. Just by adding Sacred blade Ash of War to this weapon, you can turn it into a Sacred weapon, increasing its holy damage and overall faith scaling stats.

For the attributes, Uchigatana is mainly focused on Strength and Dexterity. Therefore, 11 Strength and 15 Dexterity are required to wield this weapon.

Uchigatana should be your first pick for almost every build that focuses on blood loss buildup.

You must head to the Deathtouched Catacombs (northern Limgrave) to find this weapon.

From the dungeon’s Site of Grace, head down the area, past the skeleton, and head further down from using the stairs ahead. To the right, you’ll come across a hidden door.

Head through the first door and then make your way through the second door on the left to enter a room with a corpse inside holding the Uchigatana.

Best Strength Scaling Weapon – Ghiza’s Wheel

Ghiza’s Wheel is a large saw, which is almost identical to the Bloodborne’s Whirligig Saw. You can upgrade this weapon using Somber Smithing Stones.

Being a Colossal Weapon, meaning the wielder must have a high stat in Strength to use it, Ghiza’s Wheel primarily focuses on Strength and Dexterity as its main Attributes.

This weapon requires 28 Strength and 18 Dexterity, making it a force to be reconned with. Having a higher Strength means this weapon will have a slower attack rate. However, its impressive damage to the opponent is more than enough to ignore its one flaw.

Also, it causes Blood Loss, making it the best Strength Scaling weapon to use against higher health adversaries.

You can find Ghiza’s Wheel inside the Volcano Manor. Simply head upstairs, where you’ll come across Inquisitor Ghiza. Defeat him to acquire this weapon.

Best Dexterity Scaling Weapon – Hand of Malenia

Hand of Malenia, a strength-dexterity-scaling katana, is considered the perfect ally of any Samurai or bleed-damage build.

This weapon primarily focuses on Dexterity and Strength and deals Physical Damage using Slash.

Although Hand od Malenia can’t be upgraded using an Ash of War, you still have an option to perform Peirce attacks using the ability called Waterfowl Dance.

This weapon requires 48 Dexterity and 16 Strength and has Blood loss buildup as well, making it an amazing Dexterity-based weapon.

To acquire this weapon, you must first complete the Secret Haligtree Medallion as it unlocks the area to Malenia, Blade of Miquella, and then find two parts of the Medallion. The first part is found in the village of Albinaurics while the other can be located in Castle Sol

Best Intelligence Scaling Weapon – Dark Moon Greatsword

A powerful Greatsword in Elden Ring. Dark Moon Greatsword is your go-to pick for an Intelligence-based weapon requiring 16 Strength, 11 Dexterity, and 38 Intelligence.

Also, the Dark Moon Greatsword consists of a passive effect that causes frost build. Apart from that, your remaining attributes will be focused on magic and physical.

Although it can’t be upgraded using Ashes of War, you can still make full use of its special Moonlight greatsword ability

Being primarily focused on Intelligence, Dexterity, and Strength, Dark Moon Greatsword has become a fan-favorite weapon for all Elden Ring players.

After completing Ranni’s quest, you can find this weapon at the Cathedral of Manus Celes. You must find the Dark Moon Ring for Ranni’s quest and bring it back to Ranni.

Best Arcane Scaling Weapon – Mohgwyn’s Sacred Spear

Being primarily focused on Strength, Dexterity, and Arcane, Mohgwyn’s Sacred Spear deals a good amount of Fire Damage and Physical Attack damage.

Its attributes are 24 Strength, 27 Arcane, and 14 Dexterity. Despite not being infused with an Ash of War, this weapon exclusively possesses a special skill called Bloodboon Ritual, which creates a blood bath with each thrust dealing an extraordinary amount of damage.

The easiest way to acquire this weapon is by trading your Remembrance of the Blood Lord with Enia at Roundtable Hold. If you don’t possess the Remembrance of the Blood Lord Consumable, you can get it as a dropped item from Mohg, Lord of Blood, found at the Mohgwyn Dynasty Mausoleum.