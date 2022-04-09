Elden Ring Best Arcane Weapons Guide

In Elden Ring, depending on your preferred playstyle, you can select from a variety of weapon types. Weapons with Dexterity, Arcane, Intelligence, Faith, and Strength are available. This guide will go over the best Arcane Weapons available in Elden Ring.

Elden Ring Best Arcane Weapons

Arcane weapons have a variety of perks, such as improving your discovery abilities to increase your item drop rate, making your enemy bleed, and increasing your holy defense. Furthermore, Arcane Weapons can boost your character’s vitality.

Read on to learn about the best Arcane Weapons in Elden Ring that will help you create an effective Arcane build.

Rivers of Blood, The Meta Katana

First up, we have the Rivers of Blood, the Meta Katana. This katana is available at the Church of Repose on the Giants Region’s mountain tops. To obtain the River of Blood Katana, go there and defeat the boss.

It is renowned for dealing a lot of blood damage and being extremely effective in PvP mode. This also works well in PvE mode and can deal significant damage even if the boss is immune to bleed.

River of Blood scales with 20 Arcane, 18 Dexterity, and 12 Strength and deals slash/pierce damage at a cost of 19 Focus Points.

Here are the River of Blood Katana stats, which will better reflect the potential of this lethal weapon.

Physical Damage 186

Fire Damage 186

Critical Damage 100

Eleonora’s Poleblade

The second weapon on the list is Eleonora’s Poleblade, which is a twin-blade with the ability to deal heavy bleed damage.

Eleonora lurks in Marika’s second church in the Altas Plateau Region. Defeat her in order to obtain Eleonora’s Poleblade.

It scales with 19 Arcane, 12 Strength, and 21 Dexterity. It is a solid option to have in your arsenal because it provides a blood loss build-up of 78 while only requiring 11 Focus Points.

Here are Eleonora’s Poleblade stats:

Physical Damage 176

Fire Damage 176

Critical Damage 100

Mohgwyn’s Sacred Spear

Mohgwyn’s Sacred Spear is next on the list. This is an absolute stunner of a weapon that provides 86 blood loss buildup. It requires 27 Arcane, 24 Strength, and 14 Dexterity.

This weapon works well in PvP and PvE as well. To obtain this weapon, defeat the boss at the Mohgwyn Palace.

Its attacks are insane in terms of both damage and visual appeal. It costs 20 FP and is a complete killer for AOE blood buildup. The stats of this weapon are as follows:

Physical Damage 235

Fire Damage 151

Critical Damage 100

Bloody Helice

When we’re talking about arcane weapons, we can’t leave out Bloody Helice. It is a heavy thrusting sword and scales with 17 Arcane, 16 Strength, and 19 Dexterity.

Bloody Helice can be obtained from the Writheblood Ruins in the Altas Plateau’s northern region.

Bloody Helice has a massive buildup blood loss of 94 and provides the following stats for a cost of 20 Focus Points.

Physical Damage 296

Critical Damage 100

Marais Executioner Sword

The Marais Executioner Sword is a greatsword with 24 Strength, 23 Arcane, and 14 Dexterity. Elemer of the Briar at The Shaded Castle can provide you with this weapon.

This weapon has the following stats:

Physical Damage 61

Magic Damage 94

Critical Damage 100

Morgott’s Cursed Sword

Morgott’s Cursed Sword is another greatsword in Elden Ring that scales with Arcane and is worth having in your arsenal. It has the potential to cause 61 blood loss buildup and costs 20 FP.

Morgott’s Cursed Sword can be obtained from Finger Reader Enia, who can be found at the Roundtable Hold with the Remembrance of the Omen King.

It has a scaling of 17 Arcane, 35 Dexterity, and 14 Strength. The following are the stats of this greatsword:

Physical Damage 120

Critical Damage 110

Serpent Bow

The Serpent Bow comes next. It is a long-ranged arcane weapon that can deal significant damage while also poisoning the enemy. This bow has a requirement of 11 Arcane, 15 Dexterity, and 8 Strength.

It can be found inside a cave in the Pool of Rot. Serpent Bow’s stats are as follows:

Physical Damage 75

Critical Damage 100

Range 50

Dragon Communion Seal

Dragon Communion Seal is a Sacred Seal in Elden Ring that scales with Arcane and has the ability to boost all Dragon Communion Incantations. Dragon Communion Seal can be obtained from Fringefolk Hero’s Grave.

It has the following stats and scales with 10 Arcane and 10 Faith.

Physical Damage 61

Critical Damage 100

Incant Scaling 120

Varre’s Bouquet

Varre’s Bouquet is a hammer in Elden Ring that scales with 24 Arcane, 16 Dexterity, and 8 Strength. It causes a blood loss buildup of 39. As a result, it is a must-have weapon.

To obtain the Varre’s Bouquet, you must defeat the White-Faced Varre in the Mohgwyn Dynasty Mausoleum.

Varre’s Bouquet has the following stats:

Physical Damage 46

Critical Damage 100

Ripple Crescent

In Elden Ring, Ripple Crescent is an excellent long-ranged halberd. It requires 20 Arcane, 12 Dexterity, and 12 Strength to wield.

This weapon can be obtained by defeating the Albinaurics boss in Academy Gate Town. It has the following stats: