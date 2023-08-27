Where To Buy Arrows In Elden Ring

As the Medieval Era largely inspired Elden Ring, there is no shortage of swordsmithing and archery in the game. Players can choose their builds according to the weapons present, and it all comes down to personal preferences.

In Elden Ring, while Archer builds aren’t that popular, they can be pretty fun and effective. Even if you aren’t using a Bow Build, Arrows in Elden Ring can be important for various purposes, so having a sufficient supply of arrows in your inventory can always be beneficial.

Elden Ring Merchants to Buy Arrows

Arrows in Elden Ring work in two ways; you can buy or craft them if you have the recipe. The NPCs that sell the arrows can be referred to as Arrow Vendors or Arrow Merchants and can be found throughout the map. There are a total of 12 known arrow merchants in this game. Their names, along with their locations, can be found below;

Merchant Kale’ in Limgrave, Church of Elleh

Twin Maiden Husks at the Roundtable Hold (only available after giving them Kale’s bell bearing)

Isolated Merchant at a Shack in Weeping Peninsula

Nomadic Merchant in Coastal Cave area

Nomadic Merchant in East Limgrave

Nomadic Merchant in Liurnia of the Lakes

Nomadic Merchant in North Limgrave

Nomadic Merchant in South Caelid

Nomadic Merchant in Siofra River

Nomadic Merchant in the eastern parts of Weeping Peninsula

Nomadic Merchant in Mount Gelmir

Hermit Merchant at the Hermit Merchant Shack

Types of Arrows in Elden Ring

There is a variety of Arrows to choose from:

Normal Arrow

Dwelling Arrow

Fire Arrow

Blood Bone Arrow (Fletched and Non-Fletched)

Cold Bone Arrow (Fletched and Non-Fletched)

Fire Bone Arrow (Fletched and Non-Fletched)

Bone Arrow (Fletched and Non-Fletched)

Bone Great Arrow (Fletched and Non-Fletched)

Golden Arrow

Golden Great Arrow

Golem’s Magic Arrow

Rot Bone Arrow (Fletched and Non-Fletched)

Poison Bone Arrow (Fletched and Non-Fletched)

Sleep Bone Arrow

Spiritflame Arrow

Stormwing Bone Arrow

Trina’s Arrow

Rainbow Stone Arrow (Fletched and Non-Fletched)

Shattershard Arrow (Fletched and Non-Fletched)

Serpent Arrow

Magic Bone Arrow (Fletched and Non-Fletched)

Lightning Bone Arrow (Fletched and Non-Fletched)

Halig Bone Arrow (Fletched and Non-Fletched)

Great Arrow

All of these merchants offer normal arrows for 20 Runes each. All kinds of Arrows, such as Elemental, Sleeping, Rot, Great arrows etc. are available and can be purchased from these merchants.

The merchants not only sell arrows but also offer other armory such as Lost Ashes of War, Stonesword Keys, etc.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Although we would love to see a build with unlimited arrows, unfortunately, that cannot happen. The game has imposed a limit of 99 arrows, which you can carry, and up to 600 arrows, which you can store. Anything you try to hold or store above those numbers will simply disappear, never to be seen again.

Where to Buy Great Arrows in Elden Ring

Great Arrows are specialized only for the Great Bows in Elden Ring. They cannot be used with any other bow whatsoever. It is also the other way around. If a Bow does not have the word “Great” in its name or description, it simply cannot be used with Great Arrows.

These Arrows cannot be purchased at different merchants as well. Here is a list of some merchants which sell these arrows;

Isolated Merchant in Weeping Peninsula

Nomadic Merchant in Weeping Peninsula

Nomadic Merchant at Mt. Gelmir

Hermit Merchant at Hermit Merchant’s Shack

Twin Maiden Husks at the Roundtable Hold (after giving them Patches’ Bell Bearing)

Believe it or not but these merchants can also run out of their Great Arrows. Only two of these merchants have an unlimited supply: the Nomadic Merchant at Mt. Gelmir and the Hermit Merchant.

Can you craft arrows in Elden Ring?

Yes, you can craft arrows in Elden Ring. However, you will need a crafting kit and recipe for the specific arrow you want to craft. You will also need the necessary materials to craft them. You can purchase the crafting kit and Nomadic Warriror’s Kit (to craft Bone arrows and bone bolts) from Merchant Kale early in the game. If you use a bow build, you might want to craft those arrows as you will need a lot of them, and it might be costly to purchase them every time. Those who want to use them as a secondary source of damage can buy a few as they won’t be using them much.