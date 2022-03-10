Elden Ring Archer Builds Guide

While Elden Ring doesn’t actually feature an archer class, the sheer variety of build styles and ranged weapons at your disposal means that you can still play as an archer whenever you want. In this guide, we will show you some Archer builds in Elden Ring and explain how to play as an archer.

Elden Ring Archer Builds

In this Elden Ring Archer build guide, we will go through how to create and mold your current class into a ranged archer, and some general tips and tricks.

The Bandit is a more advanced class, but the only class suited for building a great Archer character in the game.

Mighty Shot Archer Build

Class: Bandit

Bandit Flask Usage: FP

FP Weapon: Great Knife, Shortbow, Longbow

Great Knife, Shortbow, Longbow Primary Stats: Dexterity and Arcane

Dexterity and Arcane Secondary Stats: Endurance and Mind

Endurance and Mind Skills: Mighty Shot Ash of War

The highest stats should be for Arcane and then Dexterity. Players should begin with a short-range weapon like knife. You can also go with a short bow at the start which should be your weapon.

Keepsake should be the Golden Seed and while putting your points for flask, you should focus on Ashes of War like Barrage and Mighty Shot.

How to Play Mighty Shot Archer

You start off with a Great Knife to inflict some damage to enemies. This build combines usage of a Great Knife with the bow to deal damage to the enemy at a shorter range. Also, this build focuses mainly on damage using a combination of different aggressive weapons and skills.

Running out of arrows will not be much of a problem in this build, as you can use alternatives for some time. But since this is an Archer build, so you should have enough arrows in your inventory. You need to craft the arrows and level yourself up as well as the bow before it does some good amount of damage.

Once you get the longbow, you start updating the short bow. You can switch between long and short bow depending upon whether you want to do more damage at a slower rate with a longbow at longer range or quick damage at short range with a short bow.

For most boss fights, you will prefer short bow. You need to pick off enemies with the longbow from range using the Ash of War called mighty shot and deal maximum amount of damage to them.

Once they get close to you, you can use short bow then to cause some more damage at a faster rate. Here, you can also use a Great Knife to multiply the effect of damage.

You should keep a good amount of distance from the enemy, so you can jump, roll, and shoot properly. Keep jumping backward while targeting the boss.

Barrage Ash of War Archer Build

Class: Bandit or Samurai

Bandit or Samurai Flask Usage: Mostly HP

Mostly HP Weapon: Shortbow and Longbow (Only Bows and Arrows to be preferred)

Shortbow and Longbow (Only Bows and Arrows to be preferred) Primary Stats: Dexterity and Strength

Dexterity and Strength Secondary Stats: Vigor and Endurance

Vigor and Endurance Skills: Barrage Ash of War

In this build, you can go with the Samurai character if Bandit isn’t your preferred class. This build bears similarities with the previous one except for when it comes to stats and armor usage.

Samurai begins the game with Longbow and Bandit begins with a Shortbow, but both will have the same playing style more or less.

Just keep in mind that an archer class will always be dependent on arrows. Hence, keep crafting arrows whenever you can to have a constant supply in your quiver.

Players can also buy arrows from the vendor earlier on and these prove to be most effective in causing the damage. You can also craft a bit of arrows to begin with the game and then purchase them when you have enough ruins after defeating the enemies.

Players need to focus more on the crafting and purchasing of arrows than on the stats. So, you need to save the runes for arrow crafting than for leveling up the stats.

Stats will not cause much damage as will be done by arrows. However, coming to leveling up the stats, you need to level up Vigor to 15 or 20 most importantly to survive for long.

After you are done with Vigor, you can then level up Dexterity to increase the damage dealt to enemies. You shouldn’t prioritize stamina earlier on by putting points into Endurance, as you will not get much increase in stamina. So, you can instead invest in equip load, as you will get a lot better result by investing in it.

As mentioned earlier that since it is a build that focuses mainly on the usage of bows to down enemies in front of you, so you need to upgrade the bows to at least plus three in this case. The increase in damage by investing in the bows will be exponential.

How to Play Barrage Ash of War Archer Build

The playing style is not much different from the previously mentioned build. The difference is the skills that you are going to use while fighting against the enemies.

For this build, your focus will not be on Ash of War Mighty Shot. Yes, you will use Barrage for status effect, but your focus will be on using bows at the right timing.

This build focuses more on health than damage. You can apply the same technique of luring the enemy by hitting it with a longbow and when they get close to you, hit them using Shortbow immediately.

For this build, you need to know how to use a bow while attacking the enemy. You should never stand still while using the bow. Prefer to jump and move around while targeting the enemy. Also, try to roll while shooting to dodge the enemy more and more.

One strength of this build is that you can have multiple arrows and you can use them simultaneously against the enemies.

Players can cause damage using different types of arrows for example poison and fire arrows. Bone arrows and elemental arrows can also be used to cause damage to the enemy. Bone arrows can be farmed through the animals around you guys.

Lastly, do not be scared to get close to the enemies and hit them whenever you get the opportunity. Make sure you never run out of arrows, as this build purely is based on using bow to cause damage to enemies, so you will get killed immediately if you run out of arrows.