Best Ways to Farm Wyrmslife Crystals in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Wyrmslife Crystals are the most highly sought-after and hard-to-acquire materials in Dragon’s Dogma 2. They allow you to purchase some of the best equipment and weapons from the Dragonforge and let you make your existing gear even stronger.

In this guide, we’ll examine the best strategies for farming Wyrmslife Crystals in Dragon’s Dogma 2. We’ll also discuss the best locations to employ these strategies and some alternate methods for acquiring this rare resource.

Kill Drakes And Lesser Dragons

The easiest way to acquire Wyrmslife Crystals in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is by killing enemies that drop them. This item spawns in stacks of 3, 5, 6, or 20 upon defeating certain types of enemies, the most common of which are Lesser Dragons and Drakes. Below you’ll find a breakdown of the percentage drop rate for each stack for both of these enemy types:

Enemy type Wyrmslife Crystal stack Drop rate Lesser Dragon 3 7.8% Lesser Dragon 5 7.8% Lesser Dragon 6 1.9% Lesser Dragon 20 19.6% Drake 3 2.8% Drake 5 5.6% Drake 6 1.4% Drake 20 14.8%

The Drakes and Lesser Dragons have decent drop rates, and we recommend targeting both to acquire this material quickly.

Equip the Thief Vocation and Pilfer / Plunder skill

While killing Lesser Dragons and Drakes will net you a decent amount of Crystals per kill, you can increase the drop rate by using the Thief Vocation and equipping the Pilfer / Plunder skill. This skill allows you to rob items from large enemies when they’ve been downed.

Change one of your Pawns to a Warrior, as they have the greatest potential to knock down enemies. Then have everyone in your party equip a weaker weapon (yourself included) so your target doesn’t die too quickly.

Now, all you have to do is knock down the Drake or Lesser Dragon, use the Pilfer / Plunder skill, and watch your stockpile of Wyrmslife Crystals increase significantly. Using this method, you can acquire up to 250-350 Crystals per enemy.

Best Wyrmslife Crytals farming locations in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Now that you know what enemy types drop Wyrmslife Crystals and how you can increase your yield, we can look at some of the best spawn areas for these creatures. Do note that Drakes and Lesser Dragons may not spawn here 100% of the time, so it’s best to place down Port Crystals in these areas so you can return to them quickly. Below, we’ve listed the areas that have the most promising spawn rates:

Volcanic Island (Lesser Dragon)

Head north from the Volcanic Island camp until you reach the shore. A Lesser Drake/Dragon should spawn here.

Battahl (Lesser Dragon)

A Lesser Dragon can Spawn near Battahl Ropeway Station One.

Ancient Battleground (Drake)

A Drake can spawn in the Ancient Battleground, west of Illdoer’s Resting Place. It’ll already be engaged in battle, so take out the creature fighting it first.

Battahl (Drake)

Another Drake can spawn in a crevice toward the western limits of Battahl.

Vermund (Drake)

The next best place to farm Wyrmslife Crytals is by engaging the Drake found near the southern limit of Vermund.

Vermund (Drake)

The last farming spot is also in Vermund. It is found north of the previous location and toward the west of Vernworth.

Can you buy Wyrmslife Crystals?

Several travelling merchants sell Wyrmslife Crystals in Dragons Dogma 2. However, the odds of them carrying this resource are extremely low; even if they do, their stock is extremely limited.

The best traveling merchant to buy Wyrmslife Crystals from is Mariette, who can be found on the road leading to Vernworth, and Angus, who spawns in the same location. However, purchasing WLC should never be your priority if you want to acquire significant amounts.

What to do with Wyrmslife Crystals in Dragon’s Dogma 2?

Wyrmslife Crystals can add a fourth enchantment slot to your weapons in a process known as Wyrmfire Enchantment. This allows you to buff your weapons beyond their max levels and become even stronger.

Additionally, WLC can also be used as currency to purchase various items at the Dragonforge. But perhaps the most important use of this item is to empower the Godsbane Blade, which lets you access the Dragon’s Dogma 2 true ending.