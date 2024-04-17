10 Ways To Farm Gold In Dragon’s Dogma 2

You would find yourself often strapped for cash in Dragon’s Dogma 2, and you always need a well-equipped Arisen and Pawns to conquer even the toughest foes. But the concern is that upgrading gear, buying consumables, or even a new home can drain your gold reserves. So, if you’re looking to farm gold beyond the basic methods in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you’ve come to the right place.

We’ll explore strategies that maximize your gold and uncover hidden opportunities and locations to fill your pocket. Read this guide to learn more.

Completing Quests

Completing quests and side quests is one of the conventional ways to farm gold in Dragon’s Dogma 2. As you progress through the game, completing quests, you will get your hands on valuable items and loot or even encounter enemies with high gold drops. Quests in Vernworth and Melve have more gold rewards, but remember that some are time-sensitive.

Selling Gear Items

As you progress through different lands in the game, gather items as you can sell them for a good deal of gold. While exploring different regions, your pawns will tell you about undiscovered areas or caves. Visiting there might not be a bad idea as you might run into valuable gear or even a boss.

If you agree to explore the area, grab all the items you find there and sell them off if you don’t plan on using them. This is one of the easiest ways to make gold in the game.

Selling Valuable Items

Another easy method of making gold is selling valuable items like Jasper, Onyx, and Tiger Eyes. While selling these items, ensure you are in the right location. Jasper needs to be sold in Bakbattalh, Onyx in Vermund, and Tiger Eyes in the Sacred Arbor. If you sell these gems in the right place, you can make 2,000 – 3,000 Gold of each. Whenever you see a merchant in these regions, choose the correct item for the most profit.

Farming High-Level Enemies and Selling Monster Parts

Farming bosses and mini-bosses will help you earn gold easily when running low. Every time you encounter an ogre and take it out or another bunch of monsters, you will earn a ton of gold.

If you manage to farm Medusa, every bone you get of hers will cost you 3,000 Gold a piece. Similarly, if you constantly beat griffins, every claw you get is worth 600 Gold. As for minotaurs, every time you take one down, you’ll get a freakish mane that costs 900 Gold. As for cyclops, the misshapen eye is worth 900 Gold. You will get magick medals worth 1,200 Gold each if you’re farming golems.

Export and Selling of Rare Fruits

Some regions in the game produce rare fruits and herbs. Vernworth is a forested region with common fruits like raspberries, grapes, apples, and cranberries. Deserts in Battahl have figs and quince. Now, the trick here is that you can get these fruits from vendors or pick them out in the wild from one region and trade them to another. One thing you should keep in mind is that it takes 3 days for fruits to ripen and 2 more days for them to rot. Make sure to perform the trade before that.

Two specific vendors sell grapes and apples that restock every morning in Vernworth. You can go to these vendors, buy out their stock of apples and grapes, rest for a full day, and take the ripened fruit to Battahl and sell it to any vendor. You can also get them from Mia, a traveling paddler in Vermund who sells apples and grapes.

Take an oxcart from Vermund castle to Melve to Runne’s Apothecary, buy 5 apples and grapes from the owner, rest until the next morning, and repeat the buying from him for 2 more days. After collecting the fruit, you can store it to prevent it from rotting and sell it in Battahl.

Money Farming Cave in Bakbattahl

Right outside the city, follow the path on the map below to get to Digger’s Ruin. Right outside the ruin, you might encounter goblins and even a griffin.

In Digger’s Ruin, you’ll find a ton of Glymercole, a valuable item. Collect this item and head to the second floor of the cave, where a chamber is filled with Glimmercoal and Glymercole; farm both of these items to make tons of gold.

After some time, the cave rests, so you can rest outside and visit it again to exploit the item and earn a lot of gold while you sell it.

Getting Gold from Sphinx

Defeating the sphinx will get you 10,000 Gold for sure, but once you beat her first five riddles and find her for the second time in Bakbattahl and complete the Riddle of Reunion to open the chest in the middle that contains tons of gold.

Pawn Quests

Pawn quests are a type of quest given to party member pawns. These quests will have pawns asking them to obtain specific items or defeat certain enemies. Completing these quests will reward you with items, gold, and affinity points.

All you need to do is go to a pawn rift, interview the pawns, and choose two with a high gold reward for the pawn quest. Complete their quest and dismiss them. You can hire two more pawns and repeat the process every time to get to a riftstone and make a large amount of gold.

Trickster Flail to Farm Gold

Trickster’s flail steals tons of gold while fighting bosses, even when stunned. All you have to do is to equip the flail from Sphinx go to the Checkpoint Rest Town, and run along the river while heading to the second location of Sphinx’s shrine. Now, all you have to do is use the flail on all the three bosses that show up and knock them down. With each whip you’ll get paid, you can rest at an inn for 5 days and repeat the process to farm easy gold in a few hours in Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Monster Culling

While exploring the wild, you might stumble upon special NPCs being attacked by monsters. A yellow quest box often marks these NPCs; this yellow quest box represents the monster culling event. It would be best if you rescued them, and they will reward you with 1,000 – 2,000 Gold.