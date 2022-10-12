How To Get Night Shards In Disney Dreamlight Valley

Night Shards are another type of resource that you must gather in Disney Dreamlight Valley. They are similar to Dream Shards but are a bit easier to find in comparison.

You will need Night Shards at certain points in the game to advance Merlin’s quests. You will also need them to craft special gifts for your Valley residents.

The following guide will tell you how and where to find Night Shards in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Where to find Night Shards in Disney Dreamlight Valley

While they may sound rare in name, Night Shards are not exclusive to any biome or region in the game. You can find them all across the map.

While exploring, keep a sharp eye out for sparkling dirt mounds on the ground. When you do find one, use your shovel to dig up the mound for some Night Shards.

There are a couple of things to note here. Firstly, the low-key dirt mounds easily blend into the environments of Forgotten Lands and Glade of Trust. You can potentially walk right past them without noticing the sparkles, thinking that Night Shards are only located in certain biomes.

Secondly, there is no guarantee that every sparkling mound on the ground will give you Night Shards. There is a bit of RNG in play here but Night Shards have a higher drop rate compared to Dream Shards. You just need to keep digging to stock up.

How to use Night Shards in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are two ways to use Night Shards in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Firstly, as mentioned above, Merlin will give you a task at one point to collect a certain number of Night Shards. You will need the shards there to complete his quest.

Secondly, you can use 5x Night Shards and 1x Dream Shard to craft a Purified Night Shard. This is a great gift to give to any character in the Valley to increase your friendship level with them.